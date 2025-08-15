HBO’s Best Mystery Show Is a 3-Season Masterpiece (& You Can Easily Stream It Right Now)

It’s not TV, it’s HBO, so the old tagline goes, and with good reason. The network has made a name for itself delivering hits in multiple genres, but one it has truly mastered is mystery. From the Reddit-breaking True Detective Season 1, through to the buzzy meme-driven delights of The White Lotus, via the not-talked-about-enough Sharp Objects, HBO has delivered some of the best, most diverse mystery TV shows this side of Twin Peaks. They’re shows that can spark countless theories, but the best offer something deeper beyond just the search for the truth.

That’s certainly the case in what should be considered HBO’s best mystery show and, simply put, one of the greatest drama series of all time: The Leftovers. Created by Lost‘s Damon Lindelof (promise: the ending of this show is not divisive) and starring Justin Theroux and Carrie Coon, along with a strong ensemble cast, the premise explores what happens after 2% of the world’s population just suddenly disappeared. Picking up three years after the “Sudden Departure,” it focuses on a small town and how its people are still dealing with the loss.

Let’s be clear from the jump, without getting into spoiler territory: The Leftovers isn’t the kind of mystery show that will spoon-feed you answers. It’ll throw away the spoon, smash the bowl on the floor, and demand you think about what the shattered pieces actually mean. And that’s because, while the mystery elements of the series are extremely engaging and handled in ways that are thrilling, surprising, and moving, it really is about the shattered pieces. The broken bits of ourselves that are left behind; how to deal with grief, whether that’s sadness, anger, acceptance, or something else entirely.

The biggest mystery The Leftovers explores is the human condition, and the need for connection, and it does so in ways that, by the end of its three-season run, are staggeringly beautiful. Season 1, to be honest, is not an easy watch. It’s good, but it’s also extremely bleak, and can be tough going at times. But it makes the whole journey that much more rewarding. Seasons 2 and 3 each move up a level in terms of storytelling, character development, and the sheer scope and ambition of the series, taking the show’s quality from good to great to an all-timer.

The cast is uniformly great, including powerful, emotional work from Theroux, Christopher Eccleston, Ann Dowd, Scott Glenn, and more, and some flashes of star quality from a younger Margaret Qualley. The beating heart of it all, though, is Coon as Nora. It’s the sort of magnetic performance you cannot take your eyes off; the kind that makes your heart and soul ache. That risks sounding hyperbolic, but it’s something truly special.

With only 28 episodes across three seasons, the show is extremely tight in its narrative. There’s no bloat, every episode matters, and it feels like a vision that’s fully executed, right down to a perfect finale. At the same time, it’s probably not one to binge too quickly. The events and themes can be heavy, and some installments require a little more time to sit with them. But, as a mystery show, a drama, and just a series about people, it’s one of the most rewarding TV experiences HBO has ever delivered.

All three seasons of The Leftovers are streaming on HBO Max.