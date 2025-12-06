5 Sci-Fi TV Shows That Were Masterpieces From Beginning To End

It’s no secret that science fiction has long been one of the most popular genres in entertainment. First, it was the written word, with short sci-fi stories and novels proving popular, then came the transition to the big and small screens alike. Along the way, there have been sci-fi shows that changed the world, shaping not just the genre itself but actually affecting change on a larger scale due to their popularity and insightful vision of society’s future. There’s a reason sci-fi is one of the most consistently loved genres: its speculative stories are able to deliver powerful, thought-provoking narratives that shock and delight audiences of all ages.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many of the best entries into the genre have become known as essential science fiction shows, not all of them are as widely known. For every show that becomes a sci-fi sensation, there’s another that remains relatively obscure, but that doesn’t take away from the quality of their respective stories. Whether a global sensation or a hidden gem, there are some sci-fi TV shows that are true masterpieces from beginning to end.

5) Dark (Netflix, 2017-2020)

Dark is one of those great Netflix sci-fi shows nobody talks about. The German TV series follows multiple families in a small community who uncover a sinister time travel conspiracy while looking into the disappearance of a local child. After running for 26 episodes over three seasons, Dark came to an end in 2020, and perhaps doesn’t receive the attention it deserves due to being a non-English-language sci-fi show.

Dark feels like the German lovechild of Twin Peaks and Stranger Things, with dramatic sci-fi thriller vibes that build excellent tension throughout. Its story is gripping in every way, and the complexity and ambition of its narrative were widely praised by critics throughout its run. It is often listed as one of the greatest TV shows of the 21st century, and one of the best sci-fi shows of all time, although it remains something of a hidden gem to many.

4) Orphan Black (BBC America, 2013-2017)

Orphan Black might not have been the highest-profile TV success, but it is considered one of the best sci-fi TV shows of the 21st century so far. It starred Tatiana Maslany as Sarah Manning, one of several genetically identical human clones, as well as several of the clones. It ran for 50 episodes over five seasons, exploring the complex moral and ethical questions surrounding human cloning technology.

Orphan Black earned Maslany an Emmy for her performance as multiple characters, and it consistently impressed critics across the length of its run. All five seasons of the show earned considerable praise, with Orphan Black‘s complex story remarkably well-executed as it evolved over time. The continued dedication of its cult following is further evidence of the show’s quality, marking Orphan Black as a sci-fi masterpiece from beginning to end.

3) Travelers (Netflix, 2016-2018)

Travelers is a prime example of a great recent sci-fi show that doesn’t get mentioned enough. Running for 34 episodes over three seasons, the Netflix show focused on a group of the eponymous travelers — operatives from a post-apocalyptic future tasked with sending their consciousnesses back into the past. Transferred into the host bodies of people about to die, the travelers must attempt to prevent the collapse of society that leads to their apocalyptic future.

What helped Travelers stand apart was its use of common sci-fi tropes with a unique narrative spin. The show’s three seasons all earned the plaudits of critics and fans alike, with its premise giving way to a satisfying and thought-provoking show that perfectly tapped into the best elements of modern sci-fi. Despite being cancelled too soon, Travelers is absolutely perfect from its pilot to its premature final episode.

2) Fringe (Fox, 2008-2013)

Fringe is one of the best-known sci-fi shows of the 2000s, as it helped completely redefine what the genre could be in the modern era. Its five-season run saw 100 episodes air, with Fringe becoming one of the most talked-about shows on TV during that time. Its story follows the newly formed Fringe Division of the FBI, which is tasked with dealing with complex cases that it solves using the application of alternative fringe science.

As well as being great sci-fi, Fringe incorporated elements of fantasy and procedural dramas, and also managed to pay homage to the sci-fi serials of a bygone era. Its initial mystery-of-the-week format gave way to mind-bending narrative arcs, evidencing the show’s ability to evolve to remain fresh and exciting for its audience. Widely hailed as one of the greatest sci-fi shows of all time, Fringe is one of the genre’s true masterpieces.

1) The Expanse (Syfy & Amazon Prime Video, 2015-2022)

Set in a future in which humanity has colonized the solar system, The Expanse is one of the most beloved sci-fi shows in recent memory. The behind-the-scenes issues that led to the show’s cancellation tend to dominate the conversation around The Expanse, but all that just distracts from what an exceptional series it is. Running for 62 episodes over six seasons, The Expanse is a show so good that it was cancelled in its prime and still managed to survive.

The Expanse is space opera at its finest. The sprawling nature of the show’s story is offset by its more intimate focus on its characters, with its narrative praised on practically all fronts by critics throughout its run. Considering the show’s avid fanbase and respectable critical response, it’s fair to say that The Expanse is a true sci-fi masterpiece from start to finish.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!