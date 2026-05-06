5 TV Shows Where the Protagonist Is Genuinely the Most Interesting Character (& They’re Not Anti-Heroes)

While TV shows often have protagonists intended to guide the plot, supporting characters often steal the spotlight. Sitcoms routinely surrender their focus to eccentric personalities, elevating figures like Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) in Seinfeld or Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) in The Office far above the rest of the ensemble. Audiences also find themselves mesmerized by the calculated cruelty of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) in Breaking Bad or the charismatic menace of Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) in Justified, both of which became pop culture staples and gathered a massive fanbase. Furthermore, the medium’s most celebrated leading characters are often anti-heroes or morally corrupt characters, such as Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) in The Sopranos, Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) in The Shield, Don Draper (Jon Hamm) in Mad Men, and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad.

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That happens because traditional protagonists frequently plateau, whereas an anti-hero’s spiraling morality unleashes chaos. Furthermore, writers often struggle to make a protagonist interesting while allowing them to hold to their values. Nevertheless, television occasionally produces leading characters who maintain their inherent goodness while still charming fans and being the most interesting thing a show has to offer.

5) Anne with an E

Image courtesy of Netflix

Anne Shirley-Cuthbert (Amybeth McNulty) anchors Anne with an E with a blend of hyper-verbal imagination and deep-seated trauma, providing a nuanced iteration of the classic literary orphan. While previous adaptations relied heavily on the character’s whimsical nature, creator Moira Walley-Beckett positioned this version of Anne within a remarkably grounded 19th-century context, addressing themes of systemic prejudice, gender inequality, and the psychological scars of an abusive foster care system. Anne functions as the unambiguous moral center of the series, challenging the conservative rigidity of Avonlea through her unwavering empathy and intellectual curiosity. In addition, the character operates as a progressive catalyst, forcing the adults around her to reconsider their deeply entrenched biases.

4) MASH

Image courtesy of CBS

Captain Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce (Alan Alda) served as the narrative and moral core for MASH across its unprecedented 11-season run, sustaining a television property that regularly dominated national viewership ratings. Operating as the chief surgeon of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War, Hawkeye processes the relentless horrors of combat trauma through rapid-fire anti-authoritarian humor. While the ensemble cast featured numerous beloved figures, the writers correctly prioritized Hawkeye’s ideological struggle to preserve his humanity inside a rigid military apparatus, routinely insubordinating senior brass in favor of his pacifist values and utilizing surgical brilliance as his sole defense against court-martial. Alda’s commanding performance, which earned him multiple Emmy Awards, effectively balances slapstick comedy with profound psychological breakdowns

3) Monk

Image courtesy of USA Network

Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) completely dominates the procedural structure of Monk, elevating a standard crime-of-the-week format into a deeply affecting character study. Following the unsolved murder of his wife, the former San Francisco homicide detective develops severe obsessive-compulsive disorder and hundreds of crippling phobias, forcing his suspension from the police department. Despite these monumental obstacles, Monk retains a rigorous moral compass and an unparalleled deductive intellect that make him an indispensable civilian consultant. Monk remains a fundamentally good man seeking justice for victims, and his daily, grueling struggle to function in a chaotic world ensures that the detective himself is always far more fascinating than the killers he exposes.

2) Star Trek: The Next Generation

Image courtesy of Paramount Television

Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) redefined the archetype of a science fiction protagonist during the highly successful seven-season syndication of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Eschewing the physical bravado of his franchise predecessor, Picard leads the USS Enterprise-D through intellectual rigor, strict adherence to the Prime Directive, and formidable diplomatic acumen. The writers consistently place his steadfast morality under extreme pressure, forcing the captain to navigate complex interstellar geopolitics, existential cosmic threats, and ethical dilemmas without compromising his core principles. Picard’s goodness is framed as a continuous, deliberate choice rather than an inherent default, demonstrating that a highly principled leader committed to peaceful exploration can anchor a massive multimedia franchise and remain its most captivating figure.

1) Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Image courtesy of Hulu

Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) shouldered the apocalyptic burdens of Buffy the Vampire Slayer without abandoning her essential humanity. As the Chosen One, Buffy possesses superhuman strength and accelerated healing, yet her most defining characteristic is her unwavering commitment to protecting the helpless citizens of Sunnydale. With Buffy, creator Joss Whedon and the writing staff subverted the classic horror trope of the helpless blonde victim, transforming her into a formidable warrior who still experiences the mundane anxieties of adolescence, financial instability, and complex romantic entanglements. The structural genius of the series lies in its refusal to corrupt Buffy’s fundamental desire to save the world, even when the mystical authorities and her own allies betray her. By continuously forcing a fundamentally decent young woman to make world-altering sacrifices, the production guarantees that the Slayer herself remains the most intricately developed character in her own mythology.

Which TV protagonist do you consider the most underrated lead in their own series? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!