The Office: 7 Characters Who Got the Perfect Ending They Deserved

Throughout its nine-season run between 2005 and 2013, The Office introduced many abhorrent and incompetent characters, but not all of them had remained as such by the series’ emotional finale. Adapted for NBC by Greg Daniels, The Office became one of the most beloved and popular sitcoms in TV history during its time on our screens. Although the series was led primarily by Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the Regional Manager of the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, The Office focused on the lives of many other interesting characters.

Not all the characters in The Office were shining examples of humanity. In actual fact, few were. Nevertheless, by the time the series finale rolled round in May 2013, these seven characters had sought redemption and had become much more likable, relatable, and redeemed. It was incredibly satisfying to see some of these characters become much more important and presentable as The Office’s seasons went on, while some were just given better stories, healthier relationships, and more poignant developments that gave them the redemption they deserved.

7) Andy Bernard

Introduced in The Office season 3’s premiere, “Gay Witch Hunt,” Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) ended up as the only Stamford staff member to remain at Dunder Mifflin, Scranton, following the merger. He began with intense anger management issues, and was seriously competitive and egotistical. Eventually, his three-month absence led to his messy departure. In the series finale, however, Andy finally sought redemption, getting a job at his alma mater of Cornell, and even delivering one of the show’s best quotes, “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.”

6) Roy Anderson

Originally a warehouse worker at Dunder Mifflin, Scranton, and Pam Beesly’s (Jenna Fischer) fiancé, Roy Anderson (David Denman) was loud, aggressive, and altogether apathetic about his engagement to Pam. Roy is a source of contempt in The Office’s early seasons, as everyone knew Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam were supposed to be together, and Roy was in the way. Years later, however, in The Office season 9, episode 2, “Roy’s Wedding,” a reformed and revitalized Roy invites Jim and Pam to his wedding, where he proves he became fully redeemed during his absence.

5) David Wallace

When David Wallace (Andy Buckley) was first seen in The Office, he was Dunder Mifflin’s CFO, but the company’s financial trouble led to his firing. He entered an epic downward spiral, with Michael describing him as “some sort of weird creature that lives in David Wallace’s house.” However, after selling his “Suck-It!” technology to the United States military for $20 million, Wallace gets back on his feet. Andy Bernard then approached Wallace with the prospect of purchasing Dunder Mifflin from Sabre after Robert California (James Spader) makes damaging business choices, allowing Wallace to become Dunder Mifflin’s successful CEO.

4) Karen Filippelli

Some would argue that Karen Filippelli (Rashida Jones) didn’t actually need any redemption. She was pretty miserable while dating Jim – who was still in love with Pam – but anyone would have been hard to like in this situation. However, Karen’s growth after leaving Scranton and becoming the Regional Manager of Dunder Mifflin, Utica, was brilliant to watch. Karen went on to get happily married and have a family of her own, so while she wasn’t a significant presence in The Office’s later seasons – Rashida Jones moved to Parks and Recreation to portray Ann Perkins – her journey still deserves a mention.

3) Kevin Malone

Bumbling and incompetent Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) was the most lovable member of Dunder Mifflin, Scranton’s, accounting team. Despite being such a likable character and a core member of The Office’s cast, Kevin made bad mistake after bad, illegal mistake throughout his career as an accountant – he’d originally interviewed for a role in the warehouse – which ultimately spurred Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) to fire him. Prior to Dwight’s wedding to Angela (Angela Kinsey), however, Dwight and Kevin reunited, with the latter now running a successful bar, giving him the freedom and redemption he deserved.

2) Dwight Schrute

Dwight Schrute was perhaps the most dedicated and efficient salesman at Dunder Mifflin – perhaps in the world – but this made him an insufferable and annoying character throughout most of The Office. Some of the series’ funniest moments featured Jim pranking Dwight, but some of The Office’s most emotional exchanges were also delivered by this unlikely pair. After a series of mistakes and questionable choices, Dwight eventually transformed into a strong manager, a committed husband and father, and a close friend to many of the office’s staff, most notably Jim and Pam. It was brilliant to see his evolution.

1) Michael Scott

Translating the British David Brent (Ricky Gervais) to the American Michael Scott didn’t do Steve Carell’s The Office character any favors. Once Michael started to become an independent character in his own right, he started his redemption storyline that spanned several seasons. He was always a great salesman, but he lacked in every other skill, whether management, social, or romantic. When he met Holly Flax (Amy Ryan), however, this changed for the better. Michael became a truly likable fixture in The Office, making his departure in season 7 even more emotional, and his return in season 9 unexpected and welcome.

At the start, Michael was racist, sexist, and socially reprehensible. As he grew and developed over the next seven seasons, however, Michael learned how to work with others, how to put others before himself, and how to be a good manager and friend. The Office is widely regarded to have seen a lull following Michael’s departure in season 7, episode 22, “Goodbye, Michael,” reflecting just how important he was to the series.

