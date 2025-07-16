10 Best Animated Sci-fi TV Shows

Science fiction is an amazing and sometimes overlooked genre, giving audience members a way to process complex situations and thoughts. Unsurprisingly, when people picture sci-fi shows, they tend to forget about the dozens of animated sci-fi adventures readily available. That’s probably because animation as a whole is still somewhat looked down upon, which is unfair in our opinion. Animation and sci-fi are a match made in heaven, and they’ve been working seamlessly together for decades. Animation can bring to life some fantastical scenes that would never work in live-action. With that in mind, here are some of the best animated sci-fi shows worth binge-watching.

When it comes to sci-fi, there are plenty of options to choose from. Viewers can go for a classic space exploration adventure, or they can time into a world full of time travel. No matter what they’re looking for, the odds are good that the perfect story is already out there, waiting to be found. Animation can help make these stories feel larger than life, as they’re not limited by practical effects or stage budgets. No, the sky is far from being the limit to an animated sci-fi show, and it’s part of the reason we love them so much.

1) Cowboy Bebop

No animated sci-fi list would be complete without at least mentioning Cowboy Bebop. Cowboy Bebop is a classic sci-fi anime, one with a unique space-Western meets neo-noir vibe. Cowboy Bebop is often hailed as one of the best, telling an emotionally complex tale unlike anything else out there. The series follows a ragtag group of bounty hunters, all of whom bring their own baggage into the mix. Along the way, their story dips into the realm of existential boredom, the ghosts of our pasts, and many more themes.

Cowboy Bebop lasted for 26 episodes, plus there was later an animated movie made. More recently, the show got a live-action adaptation, though that had a much more mixed reaction. Newer fans may just want to start with the original anime before deciding to move forward.

Cowboy Bebop is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Disney+.

2) Futurama

It would be safe to say that Futurama is a show that refuses to die. Since its beginning in 1999, this show has been cancelled many times, only it never seems to stick. This has a lot to do with the dedicated fan base, but also the creatives working behind the scenes. While more recent seasons are getting the same ratings as the original, it’s still a treasured show.

Futurama is set in the 3000s, but follows a character from 1999, the famous Philip J. Fry. He was accidentally frozen and woken just in time to celebrate the new millennium. Since then, he’s been bumming around his descendants and getting into all sorts of mayhem in the process. The show is perfect for anyone who loves a good time-travel adventure, not to mention a ton of comedy.

Futurama is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

3) Love, Death & Robots

Love, Death & Robots is an animated sci-fi anthology readily available on Netflix. The show is pretty unique, even among sci-fi, as each episode tells a different story. There’s just one catch, each story has to tie into at least one of three themes: love, death, or robots. Sometimes, it’s all three. Best of all, it isn’t just the stories that change, but the animation style as well. Different creatives take turns writing and animating different episodes.

Endearingly, there are a few characters who appear throughout the various episodes: three robots are often portrayed on the cover or in the trailers. Regardless, Love, Death & Robots is a great show for viewers hoping to dip their toes into a bunch of sci-fi themes. If one story doesn’t work for you, you can just skip on to the next one!

Love, Death & Robots is available to stream on Netflix.

4) Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Viewers who loved Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and wanted to see more of the Clone Wars should absolutely make a point of checking out Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The animated show lasted for a total of seven seasons, so there’s a lot of content to dive through. It would later spawn a few animated spin-offs, including Star Wars Rebels and the Bad Batch. Additionally, many of the characters introduced throughout Star Wars: The Clone Wars are now becoming relevant in live-action Star Wars shows, such as Ahsoka Tano.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars portrays the three-year war between the Galactic Republic and the Separatists. It’s a hit series that fans have come to love, and it has left its mark on Star Wars lore. The show stars Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, Ashley Eckstein, Dee Bradley Baker, and Corey Burton.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

5) Pantheon

While many other sci-fi shows look into the great expanse of space, Pantheon looks inward. The show tackles the concept of consciousness, asking if the human mind can (or should) be digitized and uploaded. The story follows a trio on the cusp of seeing this technology become commonplace. In other words, they’re in the perfect place to begin digging into the truth, raising concerns and debates as they go.

Pantheon is a mind-bending experience from start to finish, as it’s a show unafraid to ask complicated questions. It incorporates many themes and subjects, starting with advanced technology and diving into espionage, ethics, geopolitics, and beyond. The series stars Katie Chang, Paul Dano, and Raza Jaffrey.

Pantheon is available to stream on Netflix.

6) Inside Job

Inside Job merges sitcom drama with sci-fi, politics, and governmental conspiracies. It’s a comical take following a quirky group of individuals. Pretty much the only thing these characters have in common is their job: working for a shadow government to keep things like aliens, Hollow Earth, and advanced technology a secret from the public.

Inside Job is unafraid to mess around with pop culture or larger concepts, poking fun at anything and everything. There’s only one season of Inside Job available, but at least it will make for a relatively short binge-watch.

Inside Job is available to stream on Netflix.

7) Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek has long been lauded as one of the best sci-fi shows available, but fewer fans have stopped and given its animated series a try. Star Trek: Lower Decks is a more comedic take on the universe, so it’s perfect for viewers looking for something a bit lighter. As the title likely gives away, the stars of this show are not the Bridge Crew, but the crew working behind the scenes to keep the iconic starships going.

Star Trek: Lower Decks has a total of five seasons and is the first of a couple of modern animated Star Trek series. It stars an ensemble cast including Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, and Jerry O’Connell.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available to stream on Paramount+.

8) Steven Universe

Steven Universe is a Cartoon Network production that defies genres, merging science fiction and fantasy with coming-of-age elements, not to mention a touch of that musical magic. The story follows the Crystal Gems, a group of magical and mineral-based aliens living in their own little fictional town.

Steven Universe has a total of five seasons, plus a movie (Steven Universe: The Movie) and a limited series, Steven Universe Future. The show deals with love, family dynamics, and many other themes. Steven Universe stars Zach Callison, Estelle, Michaela Dietz, and Deedee Magno Hall.

Steven Universe is available to stream on Apple TV+ and Hulu.

9) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners took the world, or at least Netflix, by storm. The show is based on the Cyberpunk game and is even set in the same city, though it follows one specific cast of characters. The center of the story is David Martinez, a young man who has lost everything, putting him in the position to become an Edgerunner. After all, what else does he have to lose?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners plays with classic cyberpunk tropes, such as corporate dystopias and heavy human augmentation. The show stars KENN, Aoi Yūki, and many others. It was such a hit that Netflix has since announced two new productions: a teased “return to Night City” (confirmed to be a prequel) and a standalone Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is available to stream on Netflix.

10) Samurai Jack

Samurai Jack is a genre-defying series that brings science fiction and fantasy together for an unforgettable adventure. The original series ran from 2001 to 2004, though fans should consider checking out the more recent follow-up series while they’re at it. Created by Genndy Tartakovsky, Samurai Jack is often hailed as one of the best shows to come out of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

Samurai Jack follows the titular character, who hails from feudal Japan. However, a battle with the shapeshifting demon, Aku, sends him into a future torn asunder. Thus, the show is a bit of a retrofuturist dystopia, yet it successfully brings in many more classical elements. Starring Phil LeMarr, Mako Iwamatsu, and Tara Strong, the show is an unforgettable masterpiece.

Samurai Jack is available to stream on Sling TV and HBO Max.