After 8 Years, American Horror Story’s Most Iconic Star Finally Returns as Season 13 Reveals First Photo

It’s been almost two years since the last season of American Horror Story was released, a major change for the hit FX show that was, at one point, an annual tradition for genre fans. Since the release of AHS Season 12, subtitled Delicate, fans have been waiting with anticipation for what will come next, with promises of the thirteenth installment being something special. The good news is that the show is finally coming back, with Ryan Murphy previously confirming that a slew of familiar faces will be a part of the next batch of episodes, which includes the likes of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, and Emma Roberts.

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As exciting as those names are, alongside other returning stars Billie Lourd and Gabourey Sidibe, plus franchise newcomer Ariana Grande, the new season of American Horror Story will officially bring back Jessica Lange to the series. Lange had previously written off ever returning the show, despite being a major player in many of its most notable seasons. Now, though, Lange is officially back, and Murphy has revealed the first official photo of her on the set as production on the new season has begun. The photo does beg a major question: Is Jessica Lange reprising her best AHS character again?

American Horror Story Season 13 Reveals Jessica Lange’s Franchise Return

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Jessica Lange made a splash when American Horror Story first premiered, making her debut as Constance Langdon, the nosy neighbor to the Harmons whose role in the larger story went much deeper than any fan could have predicted at first. Lange would go on to appear as other characters in each successive season of American Horror Story, each giving a new flavor for her as a performer and showing off how deep the bench was for the show every time it shifted genres. That said, fans couldn’t get enough of Lange as Constance, so much so that when the show finally started to play with connectivity across seasons, there was one character that had to be there.

American Horror Story: Freak Show, the fourth season of the show, was at one time Lange’s final appearance in the series, skipping out on three seasons in a row until American Horror Story: Apocalypse arrived. This season, notably the “Crossover” season, saw Lange return as Constance Langdon in a story that brought together plot threads from Murder House, Coven, and Hotel. Now, with the first photo of Lange’s return for AHS 13, the image sure looks like she’s back in that iconic Constance look, with a flowy outfit and that iconic haircut.

Fans of American Horror Story were quick to notice how the photo of Lange on set appears to be teasing her return as Constance, with multiple comments pointing it out on the post itself. “CONSTANCE LANGDON?! NEW MURDER HOUSE CONTENT IN THE YEAR 2026?!? LFG,” wrote one fan, while another added: “WELCOME BACK MOTHER CONSTANCE 😭.”

Official plot details for American Horror Story Season 13 have still not been confirmed, but between Lange seemingly playing Constance once again and many other familiar faces returning to the franchise, it seems like the series may be crossing over with its own stories once again. An official release date hasn’t been confirmed for the series, but AHS 13 is confirmed to premiere this Halloween, returning to the roots of the franchise once again.