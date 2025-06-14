American Horror Story Should Have Never Made This Promise to Fans

American Horror Story has always been a TV show known for its boldness in the horror genre, for pushing boundaries, and, above all, for keeping a loyal fan base exactly because of that. But when Ryan Murphy promised that the eighth season, Apocalypse, would bring the long-awaited crossover between Murder House, Coven, and even Hotel, expectations couldn’t have been higher. It was finally a chance to see the most iconic universes of the show collide. But the truth is, the season ended up leaving a sense of an unfulfilled promise, showing that some expectations maybe shouldn’t have been created with so much certainty. The show had huge power throughout the 2010s, but it lost its direction over time. Tapping into nostalgia could’ve been a phenomenal way to change that, but it just didn’t happen.

The story of Apocalypse kicks off with a nuclear attack that wipes out the planet, forcing a group of survivors to take shelter in the underground bunker Outpost 3, which is run by a mysterious organization. Then there’s Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), the Antichrist revealed back in Murder House, now all grown up and apparently the one deciding who deserves to live in the new world. The plot then takes a turn when the witches from Coven show up, revealing they have a plan to stop the end times. From there, the season throws in witchcraft, supernatural battles, and revisits old locations and characters from previous seasons, trying to tie up all kinds of loose ends from the American Horror Story universe while framing Michael as the biggest threat ever.

American Horror Story’s Big Crossover Was a Haphazard Idea

fx

The idea of bringing together characters like the ghosts, the witches, and even the unforgettable Cortez Hotel from across seasons really had the potential to be a gift for fans. But somewhere along the way, the story got lost in a messy attempt to please everyone, ending up with a story that cared more about dropping references and fan service than about actually building a solid, cohesive plot. What came out of it was a crossover that had all the hype of a meaningful reunion, but ended up feeling more like a collection of disconnected, undercooked moments slapped together. Add to that the back-and-forth time jumps used to explain the plot, and it all gets a bit chaotic – it’s no surprise the season can be super confusing at first.

The way the characters go searching for answers with figures from past seasons also felt like a lazy way to wrap things up. Tate (Evan Peters) and Violet (Taissa Farmiga), who had some of the most emotional and complex arcs (and who were basically the poster couple of the whole show) had an appearance that felt shallow and ultimately unsatisfying. Michael being Tate’s son, for example, is addressed in Apocalypse, but the way it’s handled is so brief and surface-level that it leaves viewers wondering, “Was that really it?” Overall, it’s understandable that Apocalypse isn’t Murder House anymore – there’s no real need to dive deep into old plotlines – but still, it ends up feeling more like a checklist than real closure for the characters.

At the same time, Apocalypse leaned way too hard on the show’s past and somewhat forgot to have its own identity. The season became more of a tribute to what had already been done than an actual fresh story. There wasn’t a balance between delivering a decent crossover with mature closure of loose ends and having its own original storyline. Whether that was due to a lack of creative spark or just a desperate move to revive interest in the show, it’s hard to say – but the result wore out longtime viewers and pushed new ones away, since so many references were required just to understand what was going on. It was supposed to expand the universe, but it ended up feeling like a disguised rehash, without the originality that once made the series stand out.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Failed to Meet Expectations

fx

Fan service can work when used in the right way – as a kind of spice to enhance the plot – but here it just became a burden. American Horror Story really was a big deal in its prime, and that’s not an exaggeration. So there was a real expectation for these returning characters to have actual importance, not just show up for nostalgia’s sake. And it’s clear that this could’ve worked – most of these characters were already connected in some way. The pieces were all there. But Apocalypse has forced scenes and clunky dialogue, with characters and events that show up just to check a box rather than actually serve the story. That ends up doing the opposite of what it intended, because it breaks immersion – the audience is reminded they’re watching a show more focused on winks and nods than telling a compelling story.

Announcing a massive crossover raised the bar too high to meet without a strong enough script. Maybe it would’ve been smarter to deliver a fresh, well-built season than to go all in on a mash-up that felt more like a random collection of callbacks than a real merging of worlds and characters. The show has always had the power to be bold and original, but Apocalypse got lost in its own nostalgia and ended up delivering neither.

Sure, the season had its moments – there’s no denying the impact of seeing Jessica Lange return, or the initial shock of the apocalypse, or even some Coven storylines getting a bit of closure, such as Misty’s (Lily Rabe). But in the end, it didn’t live up to the hype of being the big event that would unite the best of the show. And when a promise to the audience falls flat, the damage goes beyond just one season – it weakens the bond between the production and its fans, which can cost a lot in the long run.

On the whole, American Horror Story: Apocalypse is good. It’s clear there’s an interesting premise in there, but it needed more polish and better use of the characters. Maybe the oversized cast forced some limitations and made the plot shallower than it should’ve been, but that still doesn’t explain the creative choices that leaned too heavily on nostalgia instead of offering something new. Rather than focusing so much on pleasing everyone, American Horror Story might’ve been better off remembering that its real strength was always in shocking and surprising viewers with fresh ideas. Fan service is cool and always welcome – seeing iconic characters again is undeniably fun – but if this was the final product, maybe it would’ve been better not to promise a crossover at all.

American Horror Story is available to stream on Hulu.