All of Evan Peters’ American Horror Story Characters, Ranked

When Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created American Horror Story, they probably expected the show to be a huge hit. But what they might not have predicted was that one of the actors, who also happens to be a regular in most of the seasons, would become a fan favorite. Even though the show has a solid original cast, Evan Peters has always been the one who’s won over audiences, since his very first character in season one. His versatility and range have made him stand out, and it’s no wonder he’s become a trademark for American Horror Story fans.

Now, 14 years after the show first premiered, he’s still the top choice for many people when it comes to a possible return in season 13. And it’s easy to see why – his acting is amazing, and his characters have been super captivating throughout the years. In the series, he’s had such a diverse range of roles, which makes one wonder: which ones have been the best and worst so far?

10. Jeff Pfister (Apocalypse)

fx

Of all of Evan Peters’ characters, Jeff Pfister isn’t exactly the most memorable. This is partly because Apocalypse had a huge cast, even including crossovers, and a plot that was already packed with a lot going on. It’s not like Peters had the chance to really stand out playing a drug-addicted robotics genius who’s mostly a bridge to the desires of the anti-Christ protagonist, Michael Langdon. Jeff, along with his nerdy friend Mutt, gets involved with various satanic groups and develops a robot woman at Michael’s request. In fact, it’s Jeff who manipulates Michael into bringing about the end of the world because he wants to restart humanity.

His role is pretty small, though, and doesn’t have the same impact as some of Peters’ other characters.

9. Edward Philippe Mott/Rory Monahan (Roanoke)

fx

In Roanoke, the actor truly shone when he portrayed both Edward Phillipe Mott and Rory Monahan. The season is split into two time periods with Peters playing Rory, who is reenacting the role of Edward in a documentary. Edward, an 18th-century aristocrat and former owner of a mansion, built it to house his art collection and lived there with his lover and slave, Guinness. However, his life comes to a tragic end at the hands of The Butcher. As the story unfolds, Rory also meets his demise, becoming a victim of the supernatural forces that haunt the place.

While some scenes featuring Edward Mott are highlights of the season, the roles of both characters mainly serve to fuel the terror of the plot rather than add depth to the story.

8. Austin Sommers (Double Feature)

fx

Double Feature is often considered one of the worst seasons of American Horror Story, so it’s tough to compare Austin Sommers to some of Evan Peters’ other characters. However, he does have an important role in the first batch of episodes, where he’s tasked with distributing The Muse pill. His story also highlights how he transforms into one of the season’s villains. The actor plays a character who faces the consequences of his actions, including the violent acts he must commit to satisfy his thirst for blood when he becomes one of the Pale People.

Despite the mixed reviews of the season, Austin stands out as one of the characters that adds interest to the plot, especially in his scenes showing his dual nature. His unstable mood demands a level of intensity that surpasses some other roles Peters has taken on.

7. Kyle Spencer (Coven)

fx

When an actor is truly talented, they don’t need many lines, and Kyle Spencer is a perfect example of this for Evan Peters. In Coven, he plays a sort of Frankenstein’s monster after being resurrected following an accident at a local New Orleans fraternity, caused by Madison Montgomery. Though Kyle isn’t one of the main protagonists, his story becomes a crucial part of the witches’ lives. He also receives attention for his personal journey and the relationship he develops with Zoe Benson. His character is complex, and much of the season is spent with him battling his inner demons.

While Kyle may not be one of the most memorable roles in Peters’ career, it’s hard to place him at the top or the bottom of the list, simply because he’s a good character, but not one that stands out enough to be at either extreme. However, his performance, expressed mainly through reactions and body language, is what makes viewers connect with him in this season.

6. Mr. Gallant (Apocalypse)

fx

Among many merciless characters in American Horror Story, who are purely horror-driven, there’s also room for some comedy with Mr. Gallant. But he does much more than just bring humor; he’s an important figure in the Apocalypse story. The character is a celebrity hairdresser from California who finds refuge with his grandmother in Outpost 3, along with several other survivors of the apocalypse. Yet, he’s the only one who rebels when he realizes something is very wrong. His role is small, but among the others, he’s probably one of the most crucial.

Mr. Gallant is a very stereotypical gay figure, which actually helps provide much-needed comic relief in a plot that remains tense throughout. This is why he stands out and earns his place in the story. However, it’s fair to say that much of this well-executed role is only thanks to Evan Peters’ portrayal.

5. Jimmy Darling (Freak Show)

fx

Another character that steps away from pure terror is Jimmy Darling, but he manages to be incredibly charismatic. He’s probably one of Peters’ rare roles that lets him “breathe” after portraying darker figures. In Freak Show, Jimmy is one of the performers in the troupe, known as “Lobster Boy” because of his deformed hands. His life has been all about the people around him, especially due to his protective nature, considering his fellow performers to be his real family. However, when his biological father shows up, things start to take a turn.

At first, Jimmy isn’t a character who stands out in terms of the series main themes, but that really doesn’t keep him from making an impact. He has a natural leadership quality, but what really makes the role memorable is how the actor manages to charm the audience, turning Jimmy into one of the season’s most beloved characters.

4. Kit Walker (Asylum)

fx

Asylum is a season that’s well-developed, shedding light on the reality of a marginalized minority. As a result, all of its characters are complex, whether they’re the heroes or the villains. However, one of them essentially serves as the foundation of the story – Kit Walker. A regular man, he is wrongly accused of a series of murders, shortly after witnessing his wife being abducted by aliens. Because of this, he ends up being sent to Briarcliff Manor, where his real suffering begins. In this story, Evan Peters portrays a victim.

This season ranks high on many fans’ lists, and Kit stands out as a particularly compelling character due to how he is developed across the episodes. Up until then, the actor had only shown glimpses of his potential (with Tate in Murder House), but it was through this role that people really grasped just how much American Horror Story had to offer, especially with Peters in the spotlight.

3. James Patrick March (Hotel)

fx

Serial killers can definitely be an intriguing part of a season, and James Patrick March is a prime example of this. The owner of the Hotel Cortez, March built the place specifically to make it easier for him to commit murders over time. After being discovered, he ended up taking his own life to become one of the haunted figures there. The character has no redeeming qualities and this is actually the first time Peters plays a true psychopath on the show. However, it’s fascinating to watch his interactions and dynamics with others in Hotel, because, despite everything, his eccentricity is what grabs your attention.

The actor has openly discussed the challenges of playing antagonistic roles, but with James, it’s clear he was able to have fun with it. While March’s macabre aesthetic and the class of his era add to his dark allure, the villain also brings surprising humor to his lines. Although not one of the most complex characters, he’s certainly one of the most thought-provoking and entertaining.

2. Kai Anderson (Cult)

fx

There is no Cult without Kai Anderson. From the very first episode, he is essential to the story, and his frightening behavior makes him one of the most unsettling characters to watch. Kai is undoubtedly one of the most distressing antagonists in the entire series, and his role even led to Evan Peters stepping away from American Horror Story for a time. A supporter of Donald Trump, Kai is manipulative and will stop at nothing to become powerful, expertly turning people to his side and using them to fulfill his goals. As the leader of a revolutionary and murderous cult, he’s one of the most dangerous figures in the show (especially given the season’s timeless theme).

Out of all his roles, this is the most complex, and it truly showcases the actor’s monstrous dedication to the character. Peters is often remembered for his portrayals of iconic villains, but in every sense, it’s hard to argue against Kai being one of his most remarkable performances.

1. Tate Langdon (Murder House)

fx

The fan favorite at the top of the ranking could only be Tate Langdon. He’s essentially the face of American Horror Story. The villain of Murder House isn’t the typical bad guy, and that’s likely why audiences have gravitated toward him (though his toxic romance with Violet Harmon definitely adds to his appeal). Tate is initially presented as just a troubled young man who frequents the haunted house until it’s revealed that he (along with others) is a ghost trapped there. As his backstory unfolds, his deeply disturbed and murderous nature comes to light.

What makes the character so compelling is his complexity – his vulnerability allows viewers to empathize with him, despite his actions. This was Evan Peters’ debut on the show, and he was widely praised for capturing the enigmatic nature of the character. Besides, Tate not only introduced the actor to a wider audience but also helped American Horror Story firmly establish its place in pop culture.

All seasons of American Horror Story are available to stream on Hulu.