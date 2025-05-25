The Most Underrated Actress on American Horror Story Has Played 8 Different Characters

When it comes to American Horror Story, it’s not just the storylines that have left a mark on a generation and the horror genre – it’s also the cast. Over 12 seasons (so far), the show has featured a wide range of characters, and many actors have returned across seasons, becoming the soul of the series for many fans. But while names like Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters have reached almost legendary status, there’s one actress who’s always been there, shaping each season – often in a more supporting role. And yet, it’s her commitment and depth that have managed to steal the spotlight on several occasions.

Lily Rabe is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses on American Horror Story, but even so, her name doesn’t come up as often as it should when people talk about the most iconic performers from the show. Since season 1, she’s been a frequent presence, playing eight completely distinct characters, each with unique traits – a true testament to how crucial she is to the anthology. Her work is consistent, powerful, and absolutely worthy of more recognition.

Rabe first appeared in Murder House as Nora Montgomery, a 1920s socialite haunted by the loss of her son. Even though the role was relatively small, she stood out thanks to her emotional delivery, making Nora memorable even among other central characters who remain fan favorites to this day. In Asylum, on the other hand, she took on one of her most significant parts: Sister Mary Eunice. The character starts as an innocent nun and gradually changes after being possessed by a demon. That’s when Rabe completely took control of the screen.

Her portrayal of this transformation was so seamless – balancing both light and dark sides – that it’s surprising she didn’t receive more widespread praise. The character was even strong enough to make a return in Freak Show, reinforcing how unforgettable that performance truly was. For some fans, Sister Mary Eunice was a highlight – but Misty Day might be the role where Rabe truly left her mark.

In Coven, she played a witch with the power to resurrect the dead. Misty stood apart from Rabe’s previous roles – she was more whimsical, spiritual, and deeply connected to nature and music. The actress infused the character with charm and charisma, quickly turning her into a fan favorite. She was even brought back in Apocalypse, where her storyline was given closure, again showing how important Rabe was in tying the seasons together.

Then, in Hotel, Rabe had a brief but striking appearance as real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos. Even with just one episode, her performance was intense and chilling, staying true to the disturbing nature of the infamous figure. That dinner scene with James Patrick March (Peters) and other notorious murderers, for example, is one of the season’s most unforgettable moments – and Rabe’s portrayal is often among the first remembered from it.

Then came Roanoke, where she played Shelby Miller – a woman experiencing terrifying paranormal events in a rural home. The season blended documentary-style storytelling with reenactments, and Rabe played the “real” version of the character. She delivered a grounded and emotional performance that helped sell the season’s premise. Unfortunately, since Roanoke is arguably the most underrated season of the series, her work there didn’t get the attention it deserved. It was a compelling role, but one of the few that barely gets brought up.

The truth is, as the show moved forward, it began to lose some of its earlier momentum, but even in 1984, Rabe’s contribution didn’t get the recognition it deserved. She played Lavinia Richter – also known as the “Lady in White” – a grieving mother whose sorrow turns her into a vengeful spirit at Camp Redwood. Once again, Rabe brought depth and humanity to a supernatural role, despite appearing in only a handful of episodes. It was another clear example of how she can make a lasting impression, even with limited screen time.

As for Double Feature, Rabe showcased her range once more by playing two very different characters. As Doris Gardner in Red Tide, she portrayed a mother and wife who undergoes a drastic transformation after moving to a mysterious town. In Death Valley, she played a fictional version of the legendary pilot Amelia Earhart caught up in an alien abduction storyline. Though the season wasn’t the most popular among fans, Rabe once again proved how adaptable and committed she is. She moved seamlessly between restrained, emotional roles and eccentric, larger-than-life characters. It’s no wonder she’s considered a core part of the American Horror Story ensemble. So why does she still fly under the radar for so many viewers?

It could be that Rabe doesn’t seek the spotlight in the same way as some of her co-stars, which makes her less visible to more casual fans. But for those who’ve followed the show closely, it’s impossible not to see the impact she’s had. Still, it’s puzzling that someone who’s played such diverse and meaningful roles is often left out of the conversation. Her performances are thoughtful, emotional, and precise – the kind of acting that quietly holds a series like American Horror Story together, even when other characters might be getting more attention.

A new season is in development, with a high possibility that the original cast will return. With all these achievements throughout the show’s history, it’s almost impossible that the actress will not be involved as well. Although this is only speculation, it’s not unreasonable. Let’s hope she returns and finally gets the credit she’s long deserved. That kind of appreciation might be late, but it’s more than earned. After all, Lily Rabe wasn’t just part of American Horror Story. She helped build the entire legacy that still influences pop culture and the horror genre on TV.