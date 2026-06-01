Every Apple TV Sci-Fi Show Releasing After For All Mankind Season 5, Ranked by Anticipation

Apple TV launched in November 2019 as a scrappy underdog with a thin library, but in just a few years, the streaming service has become the prime destination for science fiction. The platform planted its flag in the genre from day one with For All Mankind, an alternate-history space drama that imagined a world where the global space race never ended. Five seasons later, fans keep tuning in for For All Mankind, with the series already renewed for a sixth and final installment that will wrap up the journey into space. Meanwhile, the franchise has expanded with the premiere of Star City, a spinoff that explores the Soviet side of the space race.

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For All Mankind is not alone in Apple TV’s growing sci-fi catalog, and the coming years are shaping up to be an especially thrilling stretch for science fiction fans. Flagship series are gearing up for new chapters, while new titles are being developed to ensure the streaming service remains a necessary destination for the genre.

11) Invasion Season 4

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Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, Invasion is a sprawling global drama that follows different characters across the world as they try to survive a devastating alien attack. Over the seasons, the series has evolved from a grounded thriller into an all-out intergalactic war, and the recent Season 3 finale ended on a cliffhanger that promised fans Invasion is nearing the end. While Apple has yet to officially renew the series for a fourth season, the creative team has been open about mapping out a four-season arc for the show from the start. The delay of official news is likely tied to Apple TV deciding how to approach the fourth season’s budget. Depending on the extensive visual effects needed for Season 4, Invasion shouldn’t return before late 2027 or 2028.

10) Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Prequel Spinoff

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Legendary’s Monsterverse continues to expand its footprint on Apple TV with a still-untitled prequel series focusing on a young Colonel Lee Shaw. Wyatt Russell is set to reprise his fan-favorite role as the American operative, and this time the action shifts to 1984. Showrun by Joby Harold, the spinoff will follow Shaw as he embarks on a covert mission behind enemy lines to stop the Soviets from unleashing a new Titan that could shift the balance of the Cold War. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters‘ past-timeline segments have been a highlight of the flagship series, so dedicating an entire show to Shaw’s monster-hunting espionage adventures during the 1980s is a clever move by Apple TV.

9) Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 3

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Monarch: Legacy of Monsters anchors the television side of Legendary’s MonsterVerse, tracking the secretive organization known as Monarch across multiple timelines and exploring humanity’s fragile coexistence with Titans. The series’s second season was not designed to wrap the story, as the finale even teased the return of the Titan Rodan. Despite that setup, Apple TV has not yet officially renewed the series for a third season. While a renewal seems likely given Apple’s multi-series deal with Legendary, the lack of an official announcement suggests the streamer is evaluating budget and scheduling. Still, even if greenlit soon, Monarch Season 3 would likely not arrive before late 2027.

8) For All Mankind Season 6

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For All Mankind Season 6 will continue to chart the ongoing trials and triumphs of astronauts and politicians as the space race pushes ever further into the cosmos. Because every season of the series leaps forward roughly a decade, Season 6 is expected to explore the alternate history of the 2020s, bringing the show as close as it’s ever been to our real-world timeline. Showrunners Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi have confirmed the ending will focus on humanity’s internal fractures rather than an external alien threat, which is consistent with everything that has made the show worth watching. Plus, they have been vocal about how involved they were in the decision to wrap the series, so they can end it on their terms.

7) Murderbot Season 2

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Based on Martha Wells’ award-winning books, Murderbot is a brilliant sci-fi action comedy starring Alexander Skarsgård as a deadly security android who secretly hacks its own governor module to gain free will. The first season was a massive critical hit thanks to Skarsgård’s deadpan performance and the show’s biting corporate satire. Season 2 moves further into cyberpunk territory and adapts the second entry in Wells’ series, which originally introduces almost entirely new supporting characters. However, creators Chris and Paul Weitz have confirmed they are restructuring the source material to preserve the ensemble that made Season 1 work, allowing the cast to keep building their characters.

6) Dark Matter Season 2

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Dark Matter‘s first season was one of Apple TV’s most propulsive debuts, turning Blake Crouch’s 2016 multiverse thriller into a relentless nine-episode sprint that ended right where the novel did, with protagonist Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) finally reuniting with his family, only to flee into an unknown parallel world. Season 2 picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe, until they are forced to run once again. For Season 2, however, Crouch’s source novel has been fully exhausted, meaning the author is creating an original story directly for television. Crouch has been deliberately vague about where the story goes, but the multiverse premise gives him infinite paths to explore. We’ll soon know exactly how Season 2 of Dark Matter turns out, as the series returns on August 28th.

5) Foundation Season 4

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Foundation has pulled off one of the more impressive turnarounds in prestige television. The first season buckled under the weight of its own ambition, but the series steadily found its footing and by Season 3 had earned a reputation as the gold standard for sci-fi programming. Renewed just before the Season 3 finale, production on Season 4 began in early 2026 under new co-showrunners Ian Goldberg and David Kob, who take over the creative helm from co-creator David S. Goyer while Goyer stays on as executive producer. The third season ended with Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) and the Second Foundation confronting the Mule as the Cleonic Empire, embodied across three seasons by Lee Pace’s increasingly fractured Cleons, crumbled around them. No release date has been confirmed for Season 4, but late 2027 is the realistic window.

4) Silo Season 3

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Silo has spent two seasons mastering the art of the slow-burn conspiracy, but Season 3 is finally ready to crack the mystery wide open. The 10-episode third season arrives July 3rd, picking up with Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) surviving her forced cleaning only to return with memory loss as her silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. The real game-changer is the show’s ambitious pivot into a centuries-old origin story following journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) as they uncover the conspiracy that built this nightmare from the ground up. With a fourth and final season already confirmed, this run is poised to do the heavy lifting of transforming the show from a claustrophobic survival saga into a full-scale historical reckoning.

3) Pluribus Season 2

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Vince Gilligan’s return to television was nothing short of a triumph when Pluribus premiered in late 2025. The series offered a brilliantly subversive spin on the apocalypse by introducing an alien virus that transformed humanity into a perpetually happy, peaceful hive mind. Plus, Rhea Seehorn proved once again she is one of TV’s greatest assets with her riveting portrayal of Carol Sturka, the miserable and immune novelist trying to navigate this unsettling utopia. With a two-season order from the start, Pluribus Season 2 is currently in development and expected to push Carol’s journey even further. However, fans’ patience will be tested because Gilligan has been open about the slow process of writing the show, with his team constantly revising the story as they explore new possibilities.

2) Severance Season 3

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Severance remains the crown jewel of Apple TV’s sci-fi library, so much so that Apple recently purchased the series rights to expand the franchise into potential spinoffs. Season 2 was another success despite a lengthy three-year wait, but the good news is that Season 3 shouldn’t take nearly as long. Star Adam Scott recently assured fans that the next chapter will arrive sooner, with filming having already kicked off in April 2026. While creator Dan Erickson continues to chart the mysteries of Lumon Industries, there may be a major change behind the camera, as visionary filmmaker Kogonada (After Yang) is reportedly stepping in to direct the bulk of Season 3 in place of Ben Stiller. If everything goes as planned, the new season of Severance will arrive sometime in 2027, bringing us closer to the ultimate truth about the severed floor.

1) Neuromancer

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For decades, a live-action version of the book that defined the cyberpunk genre seemed impossible, but Apple TV is finally bringing William Gibson’s seminal 1984 novel, Neuromancer, to life in a massive 10-episode series. Created by Graham Roland and J.D. Dillard, the show stars Callum Turner as Case, a washed-up super-hacker drawn back into the criminal underworld, and Briana Middleton as Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes. Production officially began in the summer of 2025, and anticipation has been building ever since. Considering the immense influence Gibson’s novel has had on everything from The Matrix to Cyberpunk 2077, an authentic and high-budget adaptation feels like a monumental television event.

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