Apple’s Next Monsterverse Spinoff Series Details Officially Revealed (& It Already Sounds Incredible) [Exclusive]

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters did something incredible when it premiered on Apple TV. The streaming series took a popcorn-entertainment movie franchise starring Godzilla and King Kong and turned it into something more interesting. It delved into the past, where Monarch first began dealing with the giant monsters. It also flashed forward into the present day, where the monsters are back again. It also did something very interesting by casting father-son actors Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell to play the same character, Lee Shaw, decades apart in age. The second season premieres this month, and a spin-off series is, according to executive producer Tory Tunnell, “going to be shot this spring.”

In an exclusive ComicBook interview, Tunnell revealed more about the MonsterVerse spin-off coming this spring. She also gave us some exciting details about the new series and what we can expect. “We want all of [our spin-offs] to have different tones, different feelings. We don’t want to be repeating ourselves. We want people to see it and go, I did not expect that. I did not expect that tone. I did not expect that voice. I did not expect that world,” Tunnell said. “And so, you know, our next show is going to be taking young Lee Shaw, played by Wyatt [Russell], and putting on behind enemy lines in the ’80s and Cold War Russia with monsters.”

More Details on Monarch’s Spinoff (& What it Means for Monarch)

This is exciting news because Monarch itself differed from what fans experienced in the King Kong and Godzilla movies from the MonsterVerse. According to Tunnell, the new series will have a different “personality.” The producer said she hoped to surprise audiences with the spin-off. Tunnell also offered some more details to Collider: “I think people are going to expect one thing and be like, ‘Holy sh*t, this is not what I expected.’ It’ll go deeper into Lee’s experience after he came up, and being sort of put on ice, in 1982, and then what happens after that, and why he’s needed and the mission he goes on. I’m so excited about it. More excited about that than I’ve been excited about something in a very long time.”

Lee (Wyatt Russell) returning after the events in Monarch and showing what he was doing before he returned in the present day (Kurt Russell) is exciting. The producers saying their goal is to deliver a story no one could have imagined makes this TV series more exciting than what they presented on the big screen. With Joby Harold writing and serving as showrunner, Tunnell said Monarch is not required viewing to jump into the new series, and she has positive words to say already:

“The way that they’ve dealt with and are dealing with their hand on how they infused monsters and infused the world of the MonsterVerse into a very, very, very human story, a la Monarch. It’s a little bit simpler because it’s less people. It’s less focused on a past and more focused on a present experience, mission, goal. But Joby has fused these elements so, so, so well, and I’m just excited.”

One big concern is what this means for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. With the new spin-off coming, will the main series wrap up and end? Luckily, Tory Tunnell says that Monarch isn’t going anywhere, and they have big ideas for several more seasons. She admitted they have ideas for several seasons, with countless stories to tell from this world.

“There’s always endless story,” Tunnell said. “Of course, it’s always up to audiences to, you know, make it worth everyone’s time to, to do it again and to show up and see the show.” The chance of a streaming series like Monarch getting nine seasons is unlikely. However, it sounds like the second season won’t mark the end of the Monarch. Meanwhile, the spin-off allows the franchise to remain alive on TV, telling more stories in this impressive world of monsters.

