Apple Signs New Deal to Expand Its Most Successful Sci-Fi Show (And Might Solve Its Biggest Issue)

Apple TV has become the premier destination for high-concept science fiction, but no project has shaped the streamer’s identity more than the dystopian workplace thriller Severance. Following a well-received debut season, the series returned to shatter internal viewership records, officially becoming the most-watched program in Apple TV’s history during its second season. This surge in popularity saw the show eclipse the global reach of previous heavyweights like Ted Lasso, while simultaneously maintaining its status as a critical darling with a massive sweep of Emmy nominations and technical wins. However, while Severance is an Apple TV exclusive, the actual intellectual property and production responsibilities were managed by an external partner, Fifth Season. This separation between the distributor and the creator meant that Apple lacked total control over the escalating logistics and financial hurdles of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apple Studios has now officially moved to consolidate its most valuable asset by signing a $70 million deal to acquire the full rights for Severance from Fifth Season, according to Deadline. Under this new agreement, the series will be developed and produced entirely in-house by Apple, though Fifth Season will remain attached as an executive producer. The strategic buyout comes at a critical time for Severance, as Fifth Season was reportedly struggling to manage the ballooning costs of the series, which reached an estimated $20 million per episode during the second season. By bringing the intellectual property under its own banner, Apple can provide a more stable financial network to support the show’s ambitions. While this transition may appear to be a behind-the-scenes administrative shift, the influx of direct capital and creative oversight could solve Severance‘s most significant issue.

After Apple Studios’ Deal, Severance Seasons Can Premiere Faster

Image courtesy of Apple TV

The most persistent criticism directed toward Severance has been the grueling hiatus between its seasons, a delay that threatens to stall the momentum of a series built on a delicate “puzzle box” structure. The three-year gap between the first and second seasons of Severance was exacerbated by labor strikes and reported creative tensions. While Season 3 doesn’t face the same obstacles, Apple TV was still cautious about committing to a release window. However, the shift to Apple Studios changes the production’s fundamental math. Apple possesses significantly deeper financial reserves than Fifth Season, allowing the studio to absorb the high costs of prestige television without the same pressure to seek aggressive tax deductions or external financing.

Severance‘s newfound financial stability has already led to logistical decisions that prioritize the show’s established aesthetic over cost-cutting measures. Before the acquisition, Fifth Season had actively explored moving the production from New York to Canada to take advantage of more favorable tax incentives. Apple Studios has reportedly reversed this course, opting to keep the filming on location in New York to ensure the visual continuity of the series remains intact. Furthermore, while only a third season is currently greenlit, Apple is already mapping out a four-season trajectory for the main storyline. This long-term planning suggests that the studio is preparing to film future episodes in a more optimized window, potentially moving into production for a fourth season immediately following the conclusion of the third to avoid the logistical bottlenecks that plagued earlier years.

Image courtesy of Apple TV

Finally, the acquisition grants the tech giant the freedom to expand the franchise through spinoffs and branding partnerships that were previously restricted by the external ownership deal. Co-creator Ben Stiller has already teased ideas for Severance spinoffs, and Apple Studios has the means to push multiple Tv shows into production simultaneously, delving deeper into the lore of the Eagan family and the terrifying history of the severance procedure. These smaller-scale projects could keep the community engaged while the mainline series takes its time to ensure its high-quality output.

Severance Season 3 is expected to start shooting this summer.

Do you think a spinoff series exploring Lumon Industries’ history is the right move for the Severance franchise? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!