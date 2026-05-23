Every Season of The Boys, Ranked From Worst to Best

The Boys delivers suspense, hilarity, and searing satire over its run, but not all seasons of Prime Video’s superhero show are created equal. With The Boys‘ ending mostly sticking the landing, it’s safe to say that the show is worth watching all the way through. Although the adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comics makes changes to the source material, they set this story apart as its own beast. And it’s certain to go down as one of 21st century’s most memorable additions to the superhero genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the premiere, it’s clear The Boys is something special. It unflinchingly subverts superhero tropes, tackles real-world issues in hilariously unsubtle ways, and benefits from an incredible cast that brings heart to even the most outlandish moments. All of The Boys‘ outings have their highlights, but the show reaches its peak somewhere in the middle.

5) Season 4

Image via Jasper Savage/Prime Video

The majority of The Boys Season 4 feels unfocused, especially compared to previous outings — and especially following Season 3’s jaw-dropping final moments. Season 4 takes a lot of detours when it feels like it should be setting up the ending. These do serve the characters, but many feel like they should’ve come earlier or been better integrated into the main story. This chapter also leans too heavily on its satirical elements without moving that overarching plot forward enough. The Boys Season 4’s ending saves it, delivering a standout finale that raises the stakes significantly ahead of its final episodes. If everything leading up to it had the same terrifying urgency, the fourth outing would rank higher.

4) Season 5

Image via Jasper Savage/Prime Video

The Boys Season 5 feels more polished than its predecessor, but it still struggles with inconsistent pacing, stakes, and even characterization throughout its run. Although its premiere does a good job of paying off the setup of the Season 4 finale, the scope and severity of Homelander’s takeover never reach the heights you’d expect. The world somehow feels smaller, and Season 5 continues to lose focus at times, leaning too heavily on the endlessly entertaining Soldier Boy and over-focusing minor supes. It’s not a flawless chapter of television, but The Boys Season 5 still gives the show what every story deserves: an ending that properly honors its biggest storylines, themes, and characters. Some of the choices on the way there are questionable, but the end result is satisfying nonetheless. It certainly helps that the cast gives their all to this last hurrah.

3) Season 1

Image via Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios

The Boys Season 1 is an incredible opener, and it lays the groundwork for two even better chapters of the series. The Prime Video show wastes no time throwing viewers into its brutal world. From the moment A-Train runs through Robin, it’s clear what kind of superhero story this is — and the first batch of episodes never loses sight of that. Season 1 is bleak, bloody, and masterfully juggles its dark tone and humor. It establishes its characters and their motivations clearly, investing us in The Boys’ seemingly impossible task: defeating Homelander. Their story feels more grounded in this chapter, but the possibilities for expansion are clearly there. The social commentary is some of the show’s strongest, and the most shocking moments (ahem, Flight 37) hit harder because the series isn’t attempting to one-up itself. Season 1 finds its footing fairly fast, but I’d argue the next two chapters are even better thanks to everything it sets up.

2) Season 3

Image via Prime Video

It’s a close call between The Boys Seasons 1 and 3, and they’re each great for different reasons. Ultimately, I’d say The Boys Season 3 is the more entertaining of the two outings, even if it’s lacking the grounded nature of the opener. By this point in the show, the characters are well established, making it even easier to root for them — or stress over their poor choices, of which Butcher and Hughie make many. Butcher and Hughie taking Temporary V is a highlight of the season, and it’s properly built up to and paid off. Homelander becomes increasingly more terrifying, especially in Season 3’s show-stopping last scene. Soldier Boy’s introduction feels natural here, and Jensen Ackles’ supe makes an incredible addition to the cast. And the final showdown brings all the storylines and characters crashing together in a satisfying way, allowing Season 3 to end on a high note.

1) Season 2

Image via Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

The Boys Season 1 nails its grounded realism, while Season 3 excels at bigger thrills and satisfying character moments. Season 2 is the best chapter of the Prime Video show because it lands somewhere in the middle, capitalizing on the best parts of both. The Boys Season 2 expands the world and story, but never in a way that feels unnatural or over the top. It maintains the gritty nature of Season 1 while adding new supes and struggles to the equation. It also adds depth to the characters and their relationships. As despicable as she is, Aya Cash’s Stormfront makes a great addition, bouncing off Homelander nicely and adding another massive threat to contend with. Season 2’s ending is action-packed and emotional, and through it all, The Boys Season 2 maintains its willingness to tackle real issues and events.

What’s your favorite season of The Boys? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!