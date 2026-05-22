All 8 Episodes of The Boys Season 5, Ranked

The Boys Season 5 brings Prime Video’s superhero show to a generally strong close, though reactions over the course of this outing have been mixed. Some episodes of The Boys‘ final chapter are undoubtedly stronger than others, as it takes time for the series to truly get to the point — and even then, there’s debate over whether the stakes feel as urgent as they need to. The Boys‘ series finale brings everything together in a satisfying way, but there are a few lulls and detours getting there. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1-8.

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The strongest installments of the final outing give fitting send-offs to characters and storylines we’ve dedicated years to. The Boys is also at its best when it’s honoring itself and its fan base, whether that’s through nods to the past or its signature humor. The best episodes also balance the emotional moments and thrills well. They may not be perfect, but they know how to keep viewers engaged and excited.

8) “Teenage Kix” (Episode 2)

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The Boys Season 5 gets off to a strong start, but Episode 2 proves a bit of a lull, especially on the heels of such an incredible premiere. “Teenage Kix” sees Butcher and the gang testing their virus — and introduces a number of new teenage supes to do so. These supes don’t add much to the overall season, and in hindsight, it’s flabbergasting that they get more screen time than the characters from Gen V. Soldier Boy’s return, Homelander’s continued deterioration, and Starlight’s cynicism are highlights of this episode. Even those things can’t keep it from the bottom of this ranking, however, as they’re all explored in more interesting ways in later chapters. “Teenage Kix” is necessary for its revelations about the supe virus and V1, but the rest of the episode could be condensed without losing much.

7) “King of Hell” (Episode 4)

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The Boys Season 5, Episode 4 takes the titular team on another detour — this time, to find the remaining V1 at Fort Harmony — but it’s an oddly placed adventure amid the final outing. Pacing is a major criticism of The Boys Season 5, and installments like “King of Hell” underscore why. Although the interpersonal conflicts in “King of Hell” are more interesting than those in “Teenage Kix,” it feels like this episode should’ve come earlier. As a midway point for the final season, it’s a little on the slow side. Starlight’s storyline, in particular, feels out of place and unnecessary. The in-fighting between the rest of The Boys sets up important dynamics, as does the bonding between Homelander and Soldier Boy. Like “Teenage Kix,” this is an important installment that isn’t as thrilling or entertaining as the rest of the season. It is more memorable than the second chapter, however.

6) “Though the Heavens Fall” (Episode 6)

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“Though the Heavens Fall” is a turning point for The Boys Season 5, but it’s only the end of the episode that makes it stand out. Episode 6 continues the race to find the V1, introducing Mason Dye’s Bombsight and his dynamic with Soldier Boy. It’s a clear means of setting up Vought Rising, and generally, this chapter feels like it’s mostly foundation for the Soldier Boy spinoff. The groundwork it lays is interesting, but focusing so heavily on Soldier Boy makes the show feel unfocused so far into Season 5. The final moments are horrifying enough to bring “Though the Heavens Fall” to the middle of this list. Even then, Sister Sage’s misstep feels like a mishandling of her character, and The Deep killing Black Noir without a fight is dubious. On top of that, Homelander getting the V1 isn’t paid off very well, making this chapter feel misleading in hindsight. It’s a middling installment of The Boys, and it doesn’t compare to several stronger episodes.

5) “One-Shots” (Episode 5)

The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 is memorable for its experimental format alone, which shifts from perspective to perspective, properly earning its name: “One-Shots.” Like “King of Hell,” this also feels like a break mid-season, but it’s far more entertaining than the prior installment. The ridiculous celebrity cameos and Supernatural reunion alone make “One-Shots” a winner. It delivers on the hilarity The Boys is known for while driving the main story and supporing character arcs forward. Firecracker’s narrative is another highlight of this episode, and Valorie Curry’s performance is one for the books. Even Terror’s POV does us the favor of humanizing Butcher, and it’s paid off at the end of the season. Overall, this is a strong installment individually, even if it doesn’t feel as polished as some of the more plot-forward chapters of Season 5.

4) “Every One of You Sons of B***hes” (Episode 3)

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The Boys Season 5, Episode 3 finally brings Ryan and Stan Edgar back into the fold, and it fully delves into the V1 storyline that dominates much of the final outing. It also introduces the notion of Homelander becoming “God” through its hilarious Madelyn Stillwell appearance. “Every One of You Sons of B***hes” has some incredible character work, including Ryan’s reunion with Butcher, Stan Edgar’s conversation with M.M., and Hughie’s awkward encounter with Maverick. Between the character moments and the plot progression, this is a strong chapter for Season 5. Its ending also proves incredibly tense, with Hughie nearly dying and Homelander showing Ryan exactly who he is. “Every One of You Sons of B***hes” has everything you’d expect from an early chapter in a final season, though understandably, it’s not as exciting as some later episodes or the premiere.

3) “The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk” (Episode 7)

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“The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk” picks up on the heels of Homelander getting V1, and it ramps up the urgency ahead of the finale. The Boys‘ penultimate episode opens with Homelander killing the president, and it sees the main team resorting to extremes to take him down. Kimiko’s efforts to develop Soldier Boy’s power are unexpected, but not necessarily in a bad way. Frenchie’s sacrifice at the end of Episode 7 is one of the most emotional moments of Season 5, and there’s plenty more to love about this chapter. The Deep’s storyline is hilarious and deserved, Hughie and Butcher’s imprisonment is deliciously tense (and comes with a Jeffrey Dean Morgan cameo), and Starlight finally gets to swoop in and save those who doubt her. Sage’s storyline feels a bit forced, and the episode could do a better job of paying off Homelander’s big upgrade. It’s not as gripping as the premiere or finale, but it’s still among the season’s strongest additions.

2) “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite” (Episode 1)

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The Boys Season 5 premiere shows exactly how to open a final season. It delivers on the high stakes established in The Boys Season 4 finale, and it gives the impression that no one is safe. (Whether it delivers on that over time is another story.) The freedom camp storyline is harrowing and timely, and A-Train’s full-circle redemption is one of the best parts of the final season. “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite” kicks off the final outing with a bang, setting a high bar for everything that comes after. It has the humor expected of The Boys while approaching Homelander’s takeover as seriously as it should. The biggest flaw is probably bringing Butcher back into the fold so easily after his dark turn in Season 4.

1) “Blood and Bone” (Episode 8)

So many modern finales are divisive, and The Boys‘ ending is no different. However, I’d argue it’s the best episode of the final season, even with its flaws. “Blood and Bone” does an impressive job of tying together all its loose ends in just one hour, and it brings the show’s focus back to its main conflict: the feud between Homelander and Butcher. The finale gives every character a satisfying send-off, with villains finally getting their comeuppance and most of The Boys getting hopeful conclusions. The episode leans into fan service and nostalgia with details like Hughie’s final blood splatter and Butcher’s infamous “Daddy’s home.” The finale isn’t without flaws; Homelander isn’t as hard to beat as you’d expect with V1, Sage’s ending is dubious, and Gen V‘s characters are mostly absent. Even still, it’s a satisfying way to close out the series, leaving very little on the table.

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