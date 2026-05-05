10 Most Powerful Invincible Characters, Ranked by Threat Level

Invincible just concluded its critically acclaimed fourth season and already has its fans clamoring for more of this subversive and action-packed series. There are plenty of heroes and villains in the Prime Video series who are absolute powerhouses of galactic proportions and have pulled off incredible feats of strength. However, the show still has plenty of material and storylines from the Image Comics series to adapt. In the comics, we see how many iconic characters reach even greater levels of power, making their current incarnations look weak by comparison. These are the mightiest and most dangerous characters across the Invincible Universe.

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The Invincible series features some of the strongest characters in Image Comics history, many of whom can annihilate entire planets. And with many of them oftentimes holding nothing back during their fights, the devastation that they leave in their wake is immense.

10) Thaedus

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The first Viltrumite to rebel against his people’s cruel regime, Thaedus’s strength and impact can’t be overstated. After killing Emperor Argall, Thaedus founded the Coalition of Planets to gather allies against the Viltrumite Empire. As Viltrumites get stronger with age, Thaedus was one of the strongest of his race. During the Viltrumite War, Thaedus was able to overpower several Viltrumites like Anissa and General Kregg. During the war’s final battle, Thaedus also aided Omni-Man, Invincible, and Space Racer in destroying the planet Viltrum. Although Thaedus was ultimately killed by Grand Regent Thragg, during his life, he was still one of the strongest and most cunning opponents the Viltrumite Empire ever faced.

9) Conquest

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The oldest and most sadistic of the Viltrumites, Conquest is like a mad dog who revels in killing people. Unlike other Viltrumites who delude themselves into believing that they’re helping the universe, Conquest constantly has to be told to hold back his immense strength and savagery. Conquest has given Invincible two of the hero’s most savage beatings in his entire life (and that’s saying a lot). He slaughtered countless members of his own people during the Great Purge, and massacred billions of aliens across numerous worlds. Conquest has also nearly killed several powerful heroes like Invincible, Atom Eve, and Kid Omni-Man. For a long time, Conquest was considered second only to Grand Regent Thragg in raw strength.

8) Robot

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Although for most of the Invincible series, Robot is a hero who relies mostly on his super-intelligence to win fights, later story arcs have him become just as much of a physical threat. After deciding to take over the Earth to create a utopia, Robot developed an army of super-strong drones that are far more powerful than his prior weapons. A single drone can combat a Viltrumite, both with raw strength and with sonic weapons that disrupt their equilibrium. With these drones which he controls telepathically, Robot effortlessly killed or arrested most of the world’s superhero community and conquered Earth. Few villains were as successful as the corrupted hero Robot.

7) Atom Eve

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Samantha “Eve” Williams, aka Atom Eve, is the most powerful human in the Invincible Universe. Atom Eve can alter matter at the subatomic level into anything she wants, which she primarily uses to fly as well as create giant weapons and shields like a Green Lantern. She can also use it to transmute matter into different materials. And although normally she has a mental block preventing her from affecting living matter, when she can overcome it, she can wipe people’s minds, reform her body even at the brink of death, and flay most of Conquest’s body. Even with the mental block in place, she’s still strong enough to fight and kill numerous Viltrumite-hybrid soldiers.

6) Space Racer

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Despite being a minor character in Invincible, the intergalactic Space Racer wields the most powerful weapon in the universe. A member of the Coalition of Planets that joined in the war against the Viltrumites, Space Racer drives a Space Bike capable of moving faster than light. Space Racer’s trademark weapon is the Infinity Ray, which is a gun that can fire bolts of energy that are indestructible and destroy everything in their path. The Infinity Ray can destroy Viltrumites, planets, and stars in a single shot. Space Racer is the only one who can use the gun, and it can be summoned into his hand at will. And while physically he’s relatively weak, Space Racer still was able to survive over a century buried in rubble in outer space.

5) Omni-Man

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Even before his initial reveal as a killer and conqueror for the Viltrumite Empire, Omni-Man was already considered to be the strongest superhero on Earth. Raised on Viltrum as a warrior, Omni-Man has been fighting and conquering worlds for hundreds of years single-handedly. Millions, if not billions, of people have died by Omni-Man’s hand across the galaxy. And on Earth, after murdering the Guardians of the Globe, Omni-Man nearly beat his own son, Invincible, to death. Although Omni-Man let go of his savagery after reforming, he was still a mighty warrior who could destroy Texas-sized asteroids, kill numerous Viltrumites, and help annihilate the planet Viltrum.

4) Allen the Alien

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

When the alien race known as the Unopans were nearly wiped out by the Viltrumites, they created a super-soldier named Allen the Alien to be their savior. Acting as the top agent of the Coalition of Planets before becoming its leader, Allen’s abilities include immense super-strength, flight, and regeneration. Allen’s most impressive power is that every time he recovers from being nearly killed, his powers drastically multiply. By his second near-death experience, Allen is one of the strongest beings the universe has ever seen. He can tear apart Viltrumites, fight Rognarrs, fly near the surface of the sun, and even overpower Omni-Man. With this ability, Allen’s potential is near limitless.

3) Battle Beast

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

If his name didn’t make it obvious, Battle Beast lives only to satiate his eternal bloodlust. This thirst for carnage had made Battle Beast the strongest of his people to the point where he single-handedly ended all war on his planet by butchering anyone who challenged him. When his savagery became too great, Battle Beast left his home world and scoured the galaxy for worthy foes. On top of nearly beating Invincible to death, Battle Beast has carved through many foes, including the evil siblings Colossus and Juggernaut, several Rognarrs, and numerous Viltrumites. And although he ultimately lost his several-day-long fight with Grand Regent Thragg, Battle Beast came closer than most to killing the former leader of the Viltrumites.

2) Grand Regent Thragg

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

For a race as powerful and violent as the Viltrumites, only the strongest and most ruthless can lead them. Grand Regent Thragg was trained since birth to be the mightiest warrior the Viltrumite Empire has ever produced. After the assassination of Emperor Argall, Thragg led his people to conquer even more worlds to add to the Viltrumite Empire. His overwhelming power dwarfs all other members of his race. For most of the Invincible series, Thragg was practically untouchable. Thragg’s most impressive feats include effortlessly killing Thaedus, Oliver Grayson, and Omni-Man. Without a doubt, Thragg was the greatest threat that the universe has ever faced.

1) Invincible

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

While it’s a running joke that Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, is oftentimes beaten to a bloody pulp, by the end of the comic series, he becomes the most powerful and influential person in the universe. A human/Viltrumite hybrid, Invincible, will fight to the bitter end to protect his loved ones. Invincible has battled many of his world’s strongest villains and come out on top. Some of his most impressive feats include defeating Conquest twice, helping destroy Viltrum, and killing Thragg while fighting him on the surface of the sun. By the end of the series, Invincible became the new leader of the Viltrumite Empire and ushered in an age of peace through both his unrivaled strength and compassion.

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