There Can Be No Debate That These 7 Cartoon Network Shows Are 10/10 Animated Masterpieces

Cartoon Network was one of the biggest hubs of TV animation for decades, and while there are a seemingly endless number of beloved shows that have been aired by the network, it is undeniable that these seven are animated masterpieces. While everyone has their personal favorite Cartoon Network series, the influence, enjoyment, and quality of these series make them stand out among the rest.

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While the advent of streaming has caused Cartoon Network to fall out of the public eye in a big way, it used to be a Titan of television. The network started as a place to air the cartoons of companies like MGM and Hanna-Barbera, but it quickly became so much more than that. Early original programming like Space Ghost Coast to Coast, Johnny Bravo, Cow and Chicken, Ed, Edd n Eddy, and more helped popularize the network, and the decades of programming that have occurred since led to the birth of these seven masterpieces.

7) The Powerpuff Girls

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There are tons of children’s superhero cartoons about characters like Batman, Spider-Man, and Superman, which is why it’s so surprising that one of the best superhero cartoons ever is about three super-powered kindergarten girls. The Powerpuff Girls is one of Cartoon Network’s most fun action series, with the adventures of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup always being a ton of fun. The villains are what really make The Powerpuff Girls, with the show having some of the most memorable characters in Cartoon Network’s history.

6) Regular Show

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Regular Show is definitely one of Cartoon Network’s weirdest series, but it is also one of its best. The series follows two slackers who work at a local park, with each episode following a casual task that escalates beyond what anyone could have ever imagined. The wild stories of Regular Show always keep viewers guessing, and this combined with the relatively adult-oriented humor of the series makes it unlike anything else Cartoon Network has ever done.

5) Courage the Cowardly Dog

Warner Bros

Courage the Cowardly Dog is one of Cartoon Network’s oldest original shows, yet its quality means that it is still talked about to this day. The series is one of the best examples of children’s horror, with it using its silly animation and wacky sense of humor to explore some truly horrifying stories. Courage the Cowardly Dog managed to traumatize a generation of Cartoon Network viewers, and if that was the show’s goal, it did a perfect job.

4) Adventure Time

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Adventure Time is arguably Cartoon Network’s most iconic show of the 2010s, and this title is well-earned. Along with Gravity Falls, Adventure Time popularized using children’s animation to flesh out lore-heavy worlds and tell a long-form, overarching story. Many showrunners and animators built their careers on Adventure Time, proving how influential the show was. Whether it’s a dark epic or a lighthearted comedy, any episode of Adventure Time is a joy to experience.

3) The Amazing World of Gumball

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

The Amazing World of Gumball was one of the founders of the weird and wacky style of cartoons that populated animation networks throughout the 2010s, yet none did them as well as the Cartoon Network original. The mish-mash of animation styles is what makes Gumball so much fun, and its fast-paced humor makes it Cartoon Network’s funniest show ever. The show has a surprising level of consistency throughout its many seasons, and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has kept this going.

2) Over the Garden Wall

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Unlike the lengthy runs of many of the other shows on this list, Over the Garden Wall only ran for 10 episodes, making its quality so much more impressive. The series follows two brothers who become lost in the woods, with them encountering fantastical creatures and monsters as they try to find their way home. The cozy setting mixed with terrifying stories makes for a truly unique experience, one made incredible by the show’s humor, beautiful animation, and memorable music.

1) Samurai Jack

No Cartoon Network show can compare to Genndy Tartakovsky’s masterpiece, Samurai Jack. The series follows the titular warrior as he is thrown into the future by the villainous demon Aku. Faced with a world of unfamiliar robots, aliens, and enemies, Jack must battle the forces of Aku while attempting to find his way home. This premise allowed for Samurai Jack to tell some incredibly fun sci-fi fantasy stories, but the series is so much more than just another action cartoon.

Samurai Jack may be the most visually gorgeous animated TV show ever. The backgrounds, stylized characters, colors, and movements create a visual feast, one that no Cartoon Network show has been able to match. The series’s final season managed to mature Samurai Jack, creating arguably the best season of the show. Samurai Jack had a massive influence on the future of action animation, and it is still beloved years after its conclusion.