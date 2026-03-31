5 Cartoon Network Classics That Need Modern Revivals ASAP

Cartoon Network fundamentally reshaped animated television when it launched in the 1990s, evolving from a repository of classic Hanna-Barbera reruns into a creative powerhouse. The channel quickly established a distinct brand by prioritizing creator-driven projects, giving rise to an era of groundbreaking successes that redefined children’s entertainment. Shows from this golden age possessed a unique edge, blending irreverent humor, striking visual styles, and complex storytelling that resonated across generations, with many of Cartoon Network’s becoming ingrained in pop culture ever since. This commitment to bold programming also cemented the network’s legacy as a pillar of the animation medium, influencing countless artists and setting a benchmark for quality that contemporary studios still attempt to emulate.

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In recent years, we’ve witnessed a rise in Cartoon Network revivals, with high-profile properties like Adventure Time, Regular Show, The Amazing World of Gumball, and Totally Spies! all receiving new seasons or spinoffs. Even The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends are slated for reboots, proving that the demand for Cartoon Network classics remains present for current audiences. However, while these announcements have generated significant excitement, several foundational series from the network’s most celebrated era remain noticeably absent from the upcoming slate.

5) Codename: Kids Next Door

Images courtesy of Cartoon Network

Codename: Kids Next Door operated as a high-stakes espionage thriller scaled down to the neighborhood level, following the adventures of five children fighting against adult tyranny. The series stood out due to its imaginative world-building, utilizing treehouse headquarters and makeshift two-by-four technology to create a complex global organization. The show’s overarching lore culminated in a series finale that teased an expansive extraterrestrial future. Series creator Tom Warburton attempted to capitalize on this ending by pitching Galactic: Kids Next Door in 2015, a proposed sequel following an older Numbuh 1 (voiced by Benjamin Diskin) operating in deep space to stop the galactic syndicate from destroying Earth. Despite generating massive online support and a viral animatic, Cartoon Network executives ultimately passed on the project. Warburton continues to advocate for the revival at conventions today, maintaining hope that the galactic sequel will eventually see the light of day.

4) The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Images courtesy of Cartoon Network

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy embraced a macabre sensibility that pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable on children’s television. Created by Maxwell Atoms, the narrative centers on two neighborhood kids, Billy (voiced by Richard Steven Horvitz) and Mandy (voiced by Grey DeLisle), who win a limbo contest against the Grim Reaper (voiced by Greg Eagles), forcing the entity into eternal servitude. The show thrived on this chaotic dynamic, mixing grotesque monster designs with razor-sharp black comedy and cynical observations about the human condition. The underworld setting provided endless opportunities to parody horror tropes and introduce bizarre secondary characters like the Boogey Man and General Skarr. Atoms confirmed that he actively discussed a future reboot with Cartoon Network, but unfortunately, these pitches have failed to gain any real traction within the studio. The absence of a revival represents a missed opportunity to explore the darkest corners of the network’s history.

3) Ed, Edd n Eddy

Images courtesy of Cartoon Network

Ed, Edd n Eddy defined the late-nineties era of Cartoon Network through its frantic pacing, distinct boiling-line animation style, and deeply grounded suburban premise. The series follows the relentless hustle of Eddy (voiced by Tony Sampson), Double D (voiced by Samuel Vincent), and Ed (voiced by Matt Hill) as they attempt to scam their cul-de-sac peers out of spare change for jawbreakers. This simple setup allowed creator Danny Antonucci to focus entirely on slapstick physics and character-driven friction, creating an environment where the absence of adult supervision led to constant neighborhood chaos. The show ran for six seasons and concluded with a feature film in 2009. Fans constantly demand a return to Peach Creek, but Antonucci explicitly stated in a 2024 interview that a revival is destined to fail and expressed zero interest in revisiting the characters. He argued that returning to the property, even for an Adult Swim continuation, will merely result in repeating the same ideas. Consequently, any future reboot will require moving forward without the visionary creator who gave the original its manic soul.

2) Dexter’s Laboratory

Images courtesy of Cartoon Network

As one of the foundational Cartoon Cartoons, Dexter’s Laboratory established the visual and comedic language that dictated Cartoon Network’s creative direction for a decade. The narrative chronicles the life of Dexter (voiced by Christine Cavanaugh), a boy genius who hides a massive advanced laboratory behind his bedroom bookshelf, constantly fending off the interference of his chaotic older sister, Dee Dee (voiced by Allison Moore). With the series, creator Genndy Tartakovsky used sharp, angular character designs and meticulous comedic timing to deliver a sophisticated tribute to science fiction and classic superhero tropes. Despite the massive wave of industry nostalgia, Tartakovsky confirmed in 2025 that he has no active desire to reboot the property. He cited the tragic passing of Cavanaugh as a primary reason to leave the legacy intact, noting that her vocal performance was the essential soul of the character.

1) Courage the Cowardly Dog

Images courtesy of Cartoon Network

Courage the Cowardly Dog traumatized and entertained an entire generation of viewers by blending genuine atmospheric horror with vaudevillian slapstick comedy. The series centers on a timid pink dog named Courage (voiced by Marty Grabstein) who lives in the desolate town of Nowhere, Kansas, with the kind-hearted Muriel Bagge (voiced by Thea White) and the perpetually hostile Eustace Bagge (voiced by Lionel Wilson). Every episode isolates the trio in their farmhouse, forcing the frightened canine to protect his owners from a barrage of supernatural threats, ranging from alien invaders to demonic barbers. Creator John R. Dilworth actually developed a Boomerang prequel series titled Before Courage in 2018, which explored the early days of the characters. However, Cartoon Network management ultimately shelved the project by 2022 to prioritize other properties. While the franchise briefly returned for a direct-to-video crossover film with Scooby-Doo in 2021, Dilworth had zero involvement in that production. A proper, creator-led revival remains a necessity, as the unique brand of surreal dread found in Courage the Cowardly Dog is completely absent from current television.

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