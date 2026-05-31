1 Year Later, Fans of SyFy’s 90%-Rated Supernatural Show are Heartbroken – But is it Canceled?

It’s not uncommon for a sci-fi series to generate a ton of buzz and gather around it a die-hard fandom, people who are willing to go to the ends of the earth to see the story that they’ve come to love continue. In fact, it’s happened for just about every sci-fi series ever made, and is one of the reasons it’s such an enduring genre. But the other side of that same coin, unfortunately, is that, no matter how popular they become, sci-fi shows seem to always be just on the edge of being canceled—despite having those die-hard fans.

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And it seems like Revival, a supernatural sci-fi series that debuted on the Syfy network, is the latest on the chopping block. It’s been a year since the first season aired, and in the time since, there hasn’t been a single word about the show’s continuation, or lack thereof. It’s a real shame, too, because there’s nothing quite like Revival on television currently. The series centers around a town in rural Wisconsin where the recently deceased suddenly come back to life—not as zombies, but as they were when they were still alive. The mystery surrounding why people are suddenly coming back to life takes over the lives of the people in the town, and it falls on Dana Cypress, a cop and single mom, to solve a murder case that’s become much more complicated now that the victim is alive again, and everyone, whether living or undead, is now a suspect.

No One Is Doing It Quite Like Revival

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Fans have taken to the internet in droves to discuss the fate of the series, which now hangs in the balance, with most reaching the logical conclusion that the show is done for—a trend that’s becoming all too common lately. One fan summed up the facts best, saying, “All indications are that this one is done. It has been nearly a year since the series premiered, with no word on its status, including at the NBCUniversal Upfront last week. Likely the cast and crew have been released from their contracts, and it appears that Syfy is moving away from scripted programming (The Ark is the only thing currently on their schedule).”

But that’s not the answer that people want, and rightfully so; falling in love with a series only for it to be canceled after one or two seasons is a disappointment, to say the least. Especially when that series has pulled in a 90% critics rating—no small feat for a sci-fi show—and comparisons to other series like Wynona Earp.

What are your thoughts on Revival likely being canceled? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other sci-fi fans are saying.