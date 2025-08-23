Fallout Season 2 Confirms a Big Change From Season 1 That Will Divide Fans

The upcoming second season of Fallout is set to make one major change. During a presentation on the hit series at Gamescom earlier this month, Prime Video revealed that the series will take a different rollout approach for Season 2 of Fallout. Rather than releasing all of the episodes upfront, Season 2 of the series will instead take a weekly release approach. The eight-episode second season will debut a new episode weekly leading up to its season finale on February 4, 2026. That means, of course, that fans will have a long wait between episodes, which is likely to divide plenty of fans who prefer the binge release model.

Season 2 of Fallout will premiere on Prime Video on December 17th, with each new installment set to follow weekly. Rather than skipping over the holidays, Fallout will still release new episodes on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve as part of its release schedule. While some fans will be upset by this decision to release the episode weekly, it’s worth noting that Prime Video has never really been into the binge release model like Netflix. In fact, shows like The Boys and even Invincible have succeeded with the weekly release schedule. Now that Fallout has secured a fan base for the adaptation, switching to a weekly release may actually be the smarter move on Prime Video’s part.

How a Weekly Release Schedule Can Benefit Fallout

With a weekly release, Prime Video will be able to keep the focus on Fallout and its second season. We’ve seen how this release method can keep a show trending on social media, especially with titles like The Boys and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision in the past. It’s a change that may upset some, as waiting eight weeks to finish the show as opposed to a weekend can be frustrating, but it’ll also give the series more time to work on the episodes, if need be, rather than rushing to complete them all by December.

Production on Season 2 of Fallout began in November of last year and wrapped in May of this year. That would’ve only left a matter of months for post-production to finish its work if Prime Video opted for a binge release. To compare, Season 1 of Fallout filmed from July 2022 through March 2023, and premiered nearly a little over a year later in April 2024. The series had time in post-production and wasn’t rushed leading up to its binge release. Season 2 of Fallout isn’t as lucky to have such a gap between the end of principal photography and its release.

Either way, even with a weekly release schedule, fans are sure to be excited to return to the Wasteland this December and finally get to see New Vegas adapted from the video games. Fallout stars Ella Purnell as a Vault-dweller who visits the surface, along with Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, and Moises Arias. Season 2 of Fallout will debut on Prime Video later this year with the first episode set to premiere on December 17th.