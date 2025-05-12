Fallout Season 2 Release Month Revealed Alongside Season 3 Announcement

Fallout Season 2 is coming later this year, but the team behind the show isn’t waiting until then to start working on Season 3. Fallout is one of the best video game adaptations we have gotten to date and a large part of that comes down to the amount of respect that the show pays to the games. Although the Fallout TV series doesn’t adapt any specific game, it obeys the rules of the world created by the game and lovingly recreates the retrofuture aesthetic that the games are known for. The Prime Video series also made sure to create whimsical characters that feel like they belong in that world as well.

Following news that Fallout Season 2 has wrapped filming, it was confirmed that Season 2 is coming very soon. As reported by Variety, Fallout Season 2 is releasing this December, though an exact date wasn’t provided. It’s likely the show will once again drop with all episodes on the same day, allowing fans to binge it or watch it at their own desired pace. Amazon must feel pretty confident in the show too as they also announced that Fallout has been renewed for Season 3, but neglected to reveal when that will release or enter production.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of ‘Fallout,’” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of ‘Fallout,’ well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two.”

Fallout Season 2 will feature the return of New Vegas, one of the most beloved settings from the games. It hasn’t been featured or even really acknowledged since its debut in 2010. Some fans have speculated that Bethesda doesn’t acknowledge it since it was made by Obsidian, but this has been disputed by those at Bethesda as a silly theory. Now, the show cements the setting’s location firmly in the world’s canon. It’s unclear how much of the show will take place in this setting, especially since New Vegas seemed to be largely destroyed or in disrepair after the first season, but it looks to play a big role going forward.

If the show is already being given the go ahead for a Season 3 this early, it’s likely Season 3 may try to release even faster than Season 2 did, which had a pretty speedy road to production even with the various strikes. Actor Aaron Moten recently revealed that Fallout could run for a decade and there’s a pretty strong road map for the series already. Only time will tell what happens, but maybe there’s a chance we get Fallout Season 3 at the end of 2026 and the show will release annually going forward.

Nevertheless, Fallout Season 2 is coming a lot faster than a lot of us even anticipated. It’s pretty exciting and hopefully, the show delivers the same level of quality as Season 1. Are you excited for more Fallout? Let me know in the comments.