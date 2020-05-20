13 Reasons Why Final Season Trailer Released by Netflix

The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why is making its way to Netflix in just a couple of weeks, with a streaming premiere set for June 5th. With so little time to go before it all comes to an end, Netflix is giving fans of the series a look at what's to come in the show's final journey. On Wednesday morning, Netflix unveiled the official trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 4, and it dives into the last devastating mystery facing the students at Liberty High School. You can check it out in the video above!

Dylan Minnette and the rest of the core cast return for this final season from creator Brian Yorkey. The controversial drama series has changed quite a lot since its first season aired in 2017, and now fans will get to see how it all comes to an end.

As the main characters of 13 Reasons Why look ahead to graduating from Liberty High School, they must deal with one last secret that could change the course of their futures. The cast of 13 Reasons Why includes Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall, and Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

You can read the official logline for the new season below.

"In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever."

The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why will debut on Netflix on June 5th.

