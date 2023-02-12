1923 Star Julia Schlaepfer Teases a Very Long Journey Ahead for Alex and Spencer

Last week on Yellowstone prequel 1923, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and fiancée Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) began their journey to Montana only to have the journey interrupted when their tugboat collided with a large ghost ship and their fate left ambiguous at the end of the episode. This week's episode, "One Ocean Closer to Destiny" reveals their fate and according to Schlaepfer, it's only the start of a very long journey home.

Warning, spoilers for this week's episode of 1923, "One Ocean Closer to Destiny", beyond this point.

In the episode, Spencer and Alex are ultimately rescued by another ship — and are married by is captain, Captain Shipley (Joseph Mawle). The ship's ultimate destination is Marseille from which the couple can book passage to the Port of Galveston and head to Montana from there. While it seems like there have a more secure path home now, Schlaepfer told Deadline that the journey is still going to take some time.

"I know, everyone is so impatient online," Schlaepfer said. "I want to get to Montana, too. I want her to meet the whole family. I can't tell you, but it will take some time. They've got to cross the ocean and they have to cross the country."

She also said that there will still be plenty of obstacles along the way on that long journey.

"We don't know what their fate is," she said. "I definitely think it means there are a lot more obstacles they are gonna have to go through before the end of the story."

What is 1923 about?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford 1923 also stars Helen Mirren, Darren Mann ("Animal Kingdom"), Michelle Randolph ("A Snow White Christmas"), James Badge Dale ("Hightown"), Marley Shelton ("Scream"), Brian Geraghty ("Big Sky"), Aminah Nieves ("Blueberry"), and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones").