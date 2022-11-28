Yellowstone Prequel Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at War in New 1923 Trailer

Paramount+ has dropped the official first full trailer for 1923, the upcoming Yellowstone origin story starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The series is set to debut on Paramount+ on December 18th. The trailer shows Ford and Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton at the beginnings of the Dutton homestead that is at the center of Yellowstone, but also reveals some new faces in the prequel as well, including Doom Patrol's Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, a wealthy man who has acquired a neighboring ranch and poses a threat to the Duttons. The trailer also gives a sense of some of the broader global conflicts of the time as well. You can check it out for yourself below.

"The story is told in a very honest and straightforward way. There's no apology for what becomes necessary to do," Ford previously told Vanity Fair about the series. "There's a very strong moral context that's…frangible." He continued, "The Duttons live by a code of behavior that they set for themselves, and it requires complicated moral and ethical judgment ... It's not just the physical life that's hard. The challenges that they face from modernity, the challenges to their way of life, to their freedom, and the opportunities that they've enjoyed, is a big part of the story. The upcoming Depression and all of the pressures, economic and social, are leading up to this very volatile time in American history."

Who Stars in 1923?

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren take on the lead roles in 1923. Ford is playing Jacob Dutton, the brother of Tim McGraw's James Dutton, the main character of 1883. Mirren plays Jacob's wife and family matriarch, Cara Dutton.

James Badge Dale has also joined the show's cast, along with Timothy Dalton, Darren Mann, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, Michell Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Sebastian Roche, and Julia Schlaepfer.

How Many Yellowstone Shows Are There?

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster, and the company is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. In addition to the arrival of 1923, there will be a spinoff to the already existing prequel 1883, which will tell the story of Bass Reeves. The long awaited 6666 spinoff is also acting as a prequel of sorts, and it has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

1923 will debut on Sunday, December 18th on Paramount+ and Paramount Network.