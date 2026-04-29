20 Years Later, Doctor Who Gives an Incredible New Look at One of the Revival’s Best Ever Moments

20 years ago, Russell T. Davies’ Doctor Who revival made history. The world’s longest-running sci-fi TV series, Doctor Who was cancelled by the BBC in 1989. It returned in 2005, with new showrunner Russell T. Davies working hard to avoid overdoing continuity so new viewers could join the TARDIS crew for themselves. There were subtle Easter eggs galore – at least until April 29, 2006, when a certain iconic companion returned at last.

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The episode “School Reunion” features the return of Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith. An investigative reporter who became a companion of the Third and Fourth Doctors, Sarah Jane is generally viewed as one of the best Doctor Who companions of all time. Now, celebrating the anniversary of “School Reunion,” the official Doctor Who Twitter account has shared delightful new footage from Sarah Jane’s first encounter with David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor.

"May I Introduce Miss Sarah Jane Smith" 🥹💙



OTD in 2006, Elisabeth Sladen returned to the role of Sarah Jane Smith in 'School Reunion' – where she met David Tennant's Tenth Doctor. For this iconic scene, we have dug out the rushes from the #DoctorWho archive to show you an… pic.twitter.com/IwheRISI7V — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 29, 2026

It’s an unforgettable moment, steeped in so much emotion for audiences who grew up with classic Doctor Who. David Tennant was still new to the role of the Doctor, but he plays the character so well here, and the dynamic between Tennant and Sladen is immediately captivating.

David Tennant’s Joy Spoke For Us All

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For fans of classic Doctor Who, this was undeniably one of the greatest moments in the entire revival. Not an Easter egg. Not a cameo. A full episode exploring the fate of an iconic companion, Elisabeth Sladen’s Sarah Jane Smith. The story used Sarah as a mirror of Rose, critically exploring what it meant to be a Doctor Who companion. As someone who grew up with Doctor Who, I can remember tears in my eyes as I watched something I never thought I’d see. Doctor Who was back, and now so was one of my favorite companions.

The future got even brighter for Sarah Jane, of course. It wasn’t long before viewers were treated to an actual Doctor Who spinoff, The Sarah Jane Adventures, which continued her story from “School Reunion” (and also featured K-9 too). Davies trod a careful balance, one the show has forgotten how to handle, and it paid off well; old-school references combined with whole new adventures, creating a revival that’s still going 20 years later.

David Tennant is a Doctor Who fan too. Watching this new footage, it’s easy to see that he’s barely acting at all; there’s a joy to his performance that is simply impossible to fake. This is a fan, getting to live in a moment he couldn’t quite believe was happening. His reaction speaks for the entire fandom, and it’s all the more poignant after Sladen’s sad passing in 2011. “School Reunion” will always be considered one of the most beloved Doctor Who episodes of all time, just because it really was a “reunion” for the entire fandom. It’s wonderful to get a fresh look at it.

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