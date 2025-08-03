All 60 Doctor Who Companions From 1963 to 2025 (& When They Were Last Seen)

Over the last six decades, 60 lucky individuals have been given the chance to travel through time and space in the TARDIS alongside the Doctor in Doctor Who. The titular Time Lord has never traveled alone in the longest-running sci-fi series in TV history, usually being seen with human companions who give the Doctor essential help on their adventures. Just as the Doctor’s regenerations allow new actors to portray various incarnations every few years, the line-up of companions also regularly changes, giving many people the opportunity to travel in the TARDIS.

Doctor Who first hit our screens in 1963, introducing William Hartnell’s First Doctor alongside companions Ian Chesterton, Barbara Wright, and Susan Foreman, who was revealed to be the Doctor’s own granddaughter. Since then, there have been a total of 60 companions – sometimes traveling solo with the Doctor, while sometimes also teaming up to create formidable time-traveling teams. The Doctor’s companion is often the heart of Doctor Who’s storyline, the relatable human aspect and the eyes of the viewer, which makes them hugely important to the series’ success and longevity.

60) Susan Foreman (1963-1964, 1983, 2025)

Played by Carole Ann Ford, Susan was introduced as the First Doctor’s original companion and granddaughter in 1963’s “An Unearthly Child.” She took the surname Foreman from a sign at the junkyard where the TARDIS was parked, allowing her to attend the nearby Coal Hill School. She had an advanced knowledge of science and history, given her origin as a Gallifreyan, and revealed that she and the Doctor were exiles from their world. Susan left the TARDIS in 1984’s “The Dalek Invasion of Earth,” after she met and fell in love with David Campbell (Peter Fraser).

Susan returned in 1983’s “The Five Doctors” special, and has been mentioned many times in the years since her departure in 1964. Carole Ann Ford made a surprising reappearance in the Doctor’s visions in 2025, appearing to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor. These visions are speculated to have been setting up her full return in a season finale that was changed last-minute, with Gatwa leaving Doctor Who, and leaving Carole Ann Ford’s return confusing and unfinished. There are hopes Susan’s return will be explained, should Doctor Who return after the Fifteenth Doctor’s regeneration.

59) Barbara Wright (1963-1965)

Jacqueline Hill’s Barbara Wright was Susan’s history teacher at Coal Hill School, who found herself whisked away in the TARDIS after meeting Susan’s grandfather, the Doctor, in “An Unearthly Child.” Barbara met prehistoric tribes, battled Daleks, tries to change the course of Aztec history, is almost guillotined during the French Revolution, and remains in the TARDIS after Susan’s departure, all the while butting heads with the Doctor due to their opposing viewpoints. Barbara eventually left the TARDIS in 1965’s “The Chase,” traveling home in an abandoned Dalek time machine, as the Doctor was still getting used to the TARDIS.

58) Ian Chesterton (1963-1965, 2022)

Ian Chesterton, played by William Russell, was Susan’s science teacher at Coal Hill School who travels with the Doctor, Susan, and Barbara throughout the same adventures as the latter. He journeyed with them from “An Unearthly Child” until “The Chase,” eventually leaving with Barbara and traveling back to Earth. William Russell returned as Ian in 2022’s “The Power of the Doctor,” where he appeared as part of a companion support group for those who previously traveled with the Doctor, marking the longest gap between TV appearances by an actor playing the same character in history.

57) Vicki (1965)

After Susan’s departure from the TARDIS, Maureen O’Brien debuted as Vicki, a survivor of a spaceship crash on the planet Dido. She is welcomed into the TARDIS by the Doctor, Barbara, and Ian, and she convinces the Doctor to allow Barbara and Ian to return home when they decide to leave. She debuted in 1965’s “The Rescue,” and lasted for ten serials until “The Myth Makers,” where she decides to stay in Troy after falling in love with Troilus, eventually passing into legend as Cressida.

56) Steven Taylor (1965-1966)

The Doctor, Barbara, Ian, and Vicki meet Steven Taylor (Peter Purves) after landing on the planet Mechanus in “The Chase.” After Barbara and Ian’s departure, Vicki and the Doctor find Steven stowed away on the TARDIS, and he soon becomes a regular companion. Strong-willed and capable, Steven stayed with the Doctor through many adventures, but became weary following a series of deaths. He eventually departed in 1966’s “The Savages,” where he stayed behind to lead a new society of two warring factions trying to find peace.

55) Katarina (1965-1966)

Adrienne Hill’s Katarina was a Trojan girl brought into the TARDIS by Vicki in order to replace her when she remained in Troy to stay with Troilus. Katarina appeared in only five episodes of Doctor Who over two serials, and then made history by becoming the first of the Doctor’s companions to die on-screen, killed off during “The Dalek’s Master Plan.” It was decided that an Ancient Trojan girl wouldn’t have been able to comprehend the scientific elements of the show, so she needed to go quickly, which was a dire shame.

54) Sara Kingdom (1965-1966)

Jean Marsh’s Sara Kingdom appeared only in “The Dalek’s Master Plan” as one of the Doctor’s briefest companions. A Space Security Agent, she was pivotal in helping the Doctor, Katarina, and Steven Taylor to fight the Daleks. When the Doctor used the Time Destructor to accelerate time and defeat, however, Sara is caught in the crossfire and ages into an old woman, played by May Warden, and dies.

53) Dodo Chaplet (1966)

When the Doctor and Steven traveled to 1572 Paris, they befriended Anne Chaplet, but couldn’t save her from the St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre. They soon come across her descendant, however, Dorothea “Dodo” Chaplet, played by Jackie Lane, who becomes a companion for four serials. Dodo reminded the Doctor of Susan, so they formed a close bond before 1966’s “The War Machines, where she is hypnotized by the villainous WOTAN and taken away to be cured, never to be seen again.

52) Polly (1966-1967, 2017)

After her boss, Professor Brett, creates the artificial intelligence WOTAN, Anneke Wills’ Polly meets the Doctor and Dodo when they come to investigate it. Polly and Dodo become friends, meet Ben Jackson (Michael Craze), and accidentally becomes a companion when returning Dodo’s key to the TARDIS after her departure. Polly and Ben are present during the First Doctor’s regeneration in “The Tenth Planet” and 2017’s “Twice Upon a Time” (played by Lily Travers), and eventually decide to remain on Earth in 1967’s “The Faceless Ones” when the TARDIS lands on the exact day they left.

51) Ben Jackson (1966-1967, 2017)

Michael Craze’s Ben Jackson joins the TARDIS team at the same time as Polly, forms a tight bond with her, and eventually leaves at the same time she does, with the pair having the same Doctor Who career. Ben was a Royal Navy seaman who was very protective of Polly, and he travels with both the First and Second Doctors (Patrick Troughton), following the Doctor’s regeneration in “The Tenth Planet.” It’s unclear what happened to either Ben or Polly after they left the TARDIS. Jared Garfield played Ben in “Twice Upon a Time” opposite David Bradley’s First Doctor.

50) Jamie McCrimmon (1966-1969, 1983, 1985)

Following Patrick Troughton’s debut, 18th Century Scottish piper Jamie McCrimmon, played by Frazer Hines, joins him, Ben, and Polly in 1966’s “The Highlanders.” Jamie remained long after Ben and Polly departed, until 1969’s “The War Games,” when the Doctor is put on trial by the Time Lords and is eventually forced to regenerate and is exiled to Earth. Consequently, Jamie is returned to his own time and his memories of the Doctor are wiped, though he returned alongside the Second Doctor in 1983’s “The Five Doctors” and 1985’s “The Two Doctors,” both of which were set before his departure.

49) Victoria Waterfield (1967-1968)

Although he was around for almost all of the Second Doctor’s era, Jamie wasn’t this incarnation’s only companion. Deborah Watling’s Victoria Waterfield was a prominent presence in the TARDIS between 1967’s “The Evil of the Daleks,” where she’s taken in by the Doctor after her father’s death, and 1968’s “Fury from the Deep.” She decides to leave the TARDIS when she settles with the Harris family in the 20th Century. Her departure breaks Jamie’s heart, as he was very protective of her throughout their time together.

48) Zoe Heriot (1968-1969, 1983)

Wendy Padbury’s genius Zoe Heriot appeared in eight serials alongside the Second Doctor and Jamie McCrimmon. She debuted as the librarian aboard Space Station V3 in 1968’s “The Wheel in Time,” and fought the Cybermen, enters the surreal Land of Fiction, fights Ice Warriors, and survives the War Games, before being returned to Earth and having her memory wiped just like Jamie when the Second Doctor is put on trial and forced to regenerate. She returned as an illusion in 1983’s “The Five Doctors.”

47) Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart (1968-1975, 1983, 1989)

Nicholas Courtney made his first appearance as Brigadier Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart in 1968’s “The Web of Fear,” opposite the Second Doctor, though he’s better known as a companion to the Third Doctor. The Brigadier is one of Doctor Who’s most popular recurring supporting characters, and while he didn’t return in the revived series, he made an appearance in The Sarah Jane Adventures, and his legacy is continuing in the form of his daughter, Jemma Redgrave’s Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. His final mainstream appearance was in 1989’s “Battlefield” opposite Sylvester McCoy’s Seventh Doctor, but he has been mentioned and referenced many times since.

46) Liz Shaw (1970, 1983)

After the Second Doctor was forced to regenerate into Jon Pertwee’s Third Doctor and exiled to Earth, he starts to work for the Unified Intelligence Taskforce, UNIT. Caroline John’s Liz Shaw is UNIT’s scientific advisor who initially teams up with the Doctor to battle the Autons, and subsequently encounters the Silurians, the Ambassadors of Death, and Project Inferno before resigning from UNIT and moving back to Cambridge. She appears as an illusion in “The Five Doctors,” but nothing is known of her life after leaving the Doctor.

45) Jo Grant (1971-1973, 2022)

To replace Liz Shaw, Katy Manning’s Jo Grant was introduced in 1971’s “Terror of the Autons” as UNIT’s civilian operative. Jo was present for when the Third Doctor finally regained his TARDIS, allowing her to embark on adventures in time and space with him. She eventually left the TARDIS in 1973’s “The Green Death,” in what is considered one of Doctor Who’s most emotional exits. She appeared in The Sarah Jane Adventures with Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor in 2010 and returned as part of the companion support group in 2022’s “The Power of the Doctor.”

44) Sarah Jane Smith (1973-1976, 1983, 2006-2011)

One of the Doctor’s longest-serving companions, Elisabeth Sladen’s Sarah Jane Smith is a dogged investigative journalist who crosses paths with the Third Doctor while investigating a top secret research facility in 1973’s “The Time Warrior”. She subsequently travels with him, and is present for his regeneration into Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor in 1974’s “Planet of the Spiders.” During her travels, she fought some of the most iconic villains, including Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, and even villainous Time Lords, before she departed in 1976’s “The Hand of Fear” when the Doctor was called back to Gallifrey and she couldn’t join him.

Elisabeth Sladen reprised the role in “The Five Doctors,” and then made a modern-day return in 2006’s “School Reunion.” This saw her team up with David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor and Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler to battle the shape-shifting Krillitane at a school that she’s been investigating. The success of this episode led to her own spinoff, The Sarah Jane Adventures, and she returned several times to the main show, making her last appearance in Tennant’s last episode, “The End of Time,” in 2010, released shortly before Elisabeth Sladen’s tragic passing in 2011. Her impact on Doctor Who is insurmountable.

43) Sergeant John Benton (1968, 1970-1975)

John Levene’s John Benton was primarily associated with the Doctor in his third incarnation, but also appeared alongside the First and Second Doctors in 1972’s “The Three Doctors” special, which featured recently-returned villain Omega. Benton was down-to-earth and uncomplicated, which made him a relatable and easy-to-like character in Doctor Who. Benton was last seen in 1974’s “Planet of the Spiders,” which featured Jon Pertwee’s regeneration into Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor, and the series’ first mention of the term “regenerate.”

42) Captain Mike Yates (1971-1974, 1983)

Another soldier working for UNIT during the Third Doctor’s exile on Earth, Richard Franklin’s Mike Yates was a firm ally of the Doctor on his Earthbound adventures. Yates almost killed the Doctor while under the control of the BOSS in 1973’s “The Green Death,” leading to his dismissal from UNIT, but he returned in “Planet of the Spiders,” where it was revealed that he’d turned to Buddhism to seek peace from his regret. Yates was a grounded and kindhearted ally to the Doctor, and formed a romantic connection to companion Jo Grant, though this wasn’t really explored.

41) Harry Sullivan (1974-1975)

Played by Ian Marter, Harry Sullivan was one of the Fourth Doctor’s core companions during his early adventures. Royal Navy Surgeon-Lieutenant Sullivan joined the Doctor and Sarah Jane Smith in the TARDIS in Tom Baker’s first adventure, 1974’s “Robot.” He’s accident-prone, stereotypically-English, bumbling, and charming, which made Harry Sullivan a friendly face in the series until his departure in 1975’s “Terror of the Zygons,” choosing to travel home to London by train rather than by TARDIS. Harry’s final appearance was in a cameo appearance three stories later in “The Android Invasion.”

40) Leela (1977-1978)

After Sarah Jane’s departure in “The Hand of Fear” and the Doctor’s battle against the Master (Peter Pratt) in “The Deadly Assassin,” Louise Jameson made her debut as Leela, a warrior and descendant of space-faring humans from the future, in 1977’s “The Face of Evil.” Leela was introduced as a primitive companion who could learn from the Doctor, though she had a tumultuous time on the show, especially because of a strained relationship with Tom Baker. Leela departed in 1978’s “The Invasion of Time,” when she chose to remain on Gallifrey after falling in love with native Gallifreyan Andred.

39) K9 (1977-1981, 1983, 2006-2010)

K9 was introduced in 1977’s “The Invisible Enemy” as the robotic creation of Professor Marius (Frederick Jaeger) in the year 5000. K9 traveled with the Doctor and Leela until choosing to remain on Gallifrey with Leela in “The Invasion of Time.” Subsequent iterations have appeared since – Mark II debuted in 1978’s “The Ribos Operation,” Mark III starred in the 1981 pilot for K-9 and Company, which never made it past the first episode, and Mark IV returned in 2006’s “School Reunion,” alongside Sarah Jane Smith, Rose Tyler, and the Tenth Doctor, leading to subsequent appearances in The Sarah Jane Adventures.

38) Romana (1978-1981, 1983)

Mary Tamm and Lalla Ward both portrayed separate regenerations of the Time Lord Romanadvoratrelundar, the second Gallifreyan to travel with the Doctor in the TARDIS. Tamm’s Romana I debuted in “The Ribos Operation,” and was replaced by Ward in 1979’s “Destiny of the Daleks,” when Tamm chose not to return for a second season. Romana II was one of the Fourth Doctor’s most prominent companions, but she left in 1981’s “The Warriors’ Gate,” choosing to stay in another universe, E-Space. She made a brief reappearance in 1983’s “The Five Doctors,” and has been mentioned several times in the years since.

37) Adric (1980-1982)

A young native of the planet Alzarius, Adric (Matthew Waterhouse) was introduced as a resident of E-Space who replaced Leela in 1980’s “Full Circle.” He appeared in 40 episodes as a central companion to both the Fourth and Fifth Doctors, embracing the transformation of Tom Baker into Peter Davison before his story comes to a tragic end in 1982’s “Earthshock.” Adric tries to stop a Cybermen-controlled freighter from crashing into the Earth, but the controls are destroyed, and he’s killed in the crash – which is ultimately explained as the impact that wiped out the dinosaurs.

Adric was a core part of Doctor Who for so long that his death – a rare actual demise for the series – had a huge impact on the Fifth Doctor, his companions, and the audience. Adric was mentioned by name when the Thirteenth Doctor reunited with Tegan Jovanka (Janet Fielding) in 2022’s “The Power of the Doctor.” The Doctor and Tegan both noted they thought of Adric when surrounded by Cybermen, referencing his terrible and heartbreaking death 40 years prior.

36) Nyssa (1981-1983, 1984)

Introduced in 1981’s “The Keeper of Traken,” Nyssa was an aristocrat who joins the Fourth Doctor and Adric and is witness to the Doctor’s regeneration a story later, in “Logopolis.” Sarah Sutton’s Nyssa traveled with the Fifth Doctor even after Adric’s death, eventually leaving the TARDIS to help free enslaved guards on the space station, Terminus, in 1983’s “Terminus.” Nyssa appeared as a hallucination during the Fifth Doctor’s regeneration in “The Caves of Androzani,” but hasn’t physically returned to Doctor Who since her departure, though current showrunner Russell T. Davies teased Nyssa’s romantic relationship with fellow companion Tegan in 2020.

35) Tegan Jovanka (1981-1985, 2022)

Janet Fielding’s Tegan is one of the Fifth Doctor’s most notable companions. She joined Doctor Who in Tom Baker’s final story, “Logopolis,” where she enters a roadside police box after getting a flat tire, inadvertently entering the TARDIS. Stubborn, loud, and no-nonsense, Tegan was an outspoken and formidable companion to the Fifth Doctor, but their travels took a psychological toll on her, especially following Adric’s death. She chose to remain on Earth in 1984’s “Resurrection of the Daleks,” but returned in 2022’s “The Power of the Doctor,” shown to still be investigating strange Earthbound phenomena.

34) Vislor Turlough (1983-1984)

Mark Strickson’s alien-in-exile Vislor Turlough was initially introduced as a villain, commanded to kill the Fifth Doctor on the orders of the Black Guardian in 1983’s “Mawdryn Undead.” He ultimately sided with the Doctor, however, and was welcomed into the TARDIS alongside Tegan and Nyssa. At first suspicious, Vislor soon became a dedicated and beloved member of the team before he decided to return to his homeworld in 1984’s “Planet of Fire.” He made a cameo appearance in the next serial, the Fifth Doctor’s last, “The Caves of Androzani,” with Strickson choosing to leave at the same time as Davison.

33) Kamelion (1983-1984)

The shape-changing android Kamelion (Gerald Flood) debuted in 1983’s “The King’s Demons,” where he was originally taken control of by the Master as a means of bringing the Doctor down. After being freed, Kamelion asked to join the TARDIS team, but he was seldom seen, instead choosing to experience the team’s adventures remotely. The Master soon assumed control of Kamelion again, prompting the android to ask the Doctor to destroy him, which he did in “Planet of Fire.” The special effects used to create Kamelion were seriously impractical, and the Doctor Who team were happy to be rid of him.

32) Peri Brown (1984-1986)

Nicola Bryant’s Perpugilliam “Peri” Brown accidentally joined the Fifth Doctor during his visit to Lanzarote in 1984 in “Planet of Fire.” She subsequently witnessed the Doctor’s regeneration into Colin Baker’s Sixth Doctor, and she departed the series in dramatic fashion during his trial by the Valeyard (Michael Jayston). In 1986’s “Mindwarp,” it’s revealed that Peri’s body was used to house the consciousness of Kiv, a prominent figure on Thoros Beta. Peri’s mind was subsequently erased, and the warlord King Yrcanos, who had formed a bond with her, killed the body, marking an emotional and tragic end for Peri.

31) Mel Bush (1986-1987, 2022-2025)

Bonnie Langford’s Melanie Bush first appeared on-screen in video footage presented as evidence at the Sixth Doctor’s trial in 1986’s “Terror of the Vervoids.” No explanation is given as to how she met the Doctor, but she is a regular companion of his after this footage is presented. Mel subsequently witnessed his regeneration into Sylvester McCoy’s Seventh Doctor in 1987’s “Time and the Rani,” before departing in “Dragonfire”. Langford has since reprised the role as a member of UNIT and series regular from 2022’s “The Power of the Doctor” onwards, most notably during Ncuti Gatwa’s run as the Fifteenth Doctor.

30) Ace (1987-1989, 2022)

Time-displaced teenager Ace (Sophie Aldred) was introduced in “Dragonfire” to replace Mel after she chose to leave with rogue Sabalom Glitz (Tony Selby). Between 1987 and 1989’s “Survival,” Ace became one of Doctor Who’s most popular companions, and was the last before the series’ cancellation. 16-year-old Ace referred to the Doctor as “Professor,” and had a tumultuous, but strong, relationship with him. If Doctor Who had continued, Ace was intended to enrol in the Prydonian Academy on Gallifrey, training to become a Time Lord. She reappeared in “The Power of the Doctor,” working with Tegan as a UNIT freelancer.

29) Grace Holloway (1996)

Daphne Ashbrook deserved more from Doctor Who. She appeared as the one-time on-screen companion to Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor in the 1996 TV movie, Doctor Who, which made an attempt at reviving the series for British and American audiences. A cardiologist from San Francisco, Grace Holloway helped the newly-regenerated Doctor fight the Master (Eric Roberts), and she forms a romantic attachment to him. Grace appeared alongside the Eighth Doctor in issues of Doctor Who Magazine, but hasn’t been seen or mentioned on-screen in 28 years.

28) Rose Tyler (2005-2006, 2008, 2010)

Doctor Who returned with Russell T. Davies as showrunner in 2005, with Christopher Eccleston in the driver’s seat as the Ninth Doctor. As his companion, Davies cast singer Billie Piper as Rose Tyler, a working class shop assistant who proved to be more self-assured, independent, and grounded than many previous Doctor Who companions. Piper debuted in 2005’s “Rose,” witnessed the Doctor’s regeneration into David Tennant in “The Parting of the Ways,” and fell in love with him before being trapped on a parallel world in 2006’s “Doomsday.”

Throughout 2008’s Doctor Who season 4, Billie Piper made cameo appearances as Rose Tyler ahead of her return in the double-finale, “The Stolen Earth” and “Journey’s End,” which ended with her returned to her parallel world. Rose from 2005 then made a brief appearance as part of the Tenth Doctor’s farewell tour in 2010’s “The End of Time.” Piper has since returned to Doctor Who as the Moment in 2013’s “The Day of the Doctor,” and as the Sixteenth Doctor, replacing Ncuti Gatwa after his shock regeneration in 2025’s “The Reality War,” though this return is yet to be explained.

27) Adam Mitchell (2005)

Bruno Langley’s Doctor Who role was short-lived, as he was picked up by the Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler in 2005’s “Dalek” and shunned from the TARDIS team only an episode later in “The Long Game.” Mitchell traveled with the Doctor and Rose to Satellite 5 in the year 200,000 where he upgraded himself with biotechnology, allowing him to download data and news directly to his brain. He attempted to feed information back to the present day, which would have changed the course of history, prompting the Doctor to take him home, though he still had his now-useless implant.

26) Captain Jack Harkness (2005, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2020-2021)

Recent controversies have come to light that have soured John Barrowman’s time on Doctor Who, but his Captain Jack Harkness was, at one time, a fan-favorite companion. The con-man from the future initially joined the Ninth Doctor and Rose during WWII, and was gifted immortality by the Bad Wolf in series 1’s finale. Harkness later teamed up with the Tenth Doctor and his various companions, and even crossed paths with the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker). Notably, Barrowman led a hugely successful Doctor Who spinoff, Torchwood, as Jack Harkness, though the future of this series is also uncertain.

25) Mickey Smith (2005-2006, 2008, 2010)

Noel Clarke’s Mickey Smith was Rose Tyler’s boyfriend prior to her meeting the Doctor. He was originally frightened and weak, but Rose’s time with the Doctor urged Mickey to become stronger and more hardened, which culminated in him joining the TARDIS team in series 2. Mickey became a formidable warrior in the battle against the Cybermen on a parallel world, which he eventually called home, though he later returned to battle the Daleks and marry another Doctor Who companion, Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman), as revealed in “The End of Time.”

24) Jackie Tyler (2005-2006, 2008, 2010)

The mother of Rose Tyler, Camille Coduri’s Jackie Tyler became a close ally to the Doctor and an ever-present figure on his and Rose’s Earthbound adventures. Jackie helped fight the Slitheen, the Cybermen, the Sycorax, and the Daleks, becoming harder just like Mickey Smith, who she also had a close bond with. Jackie eventually found herself trapped on a parallel world, where she met another version of her deceased husband, Pete Tyler (Shaun Dingwall), and fell pregnant, though was last seen in “The End of Time” when the Tenth Doctor visits the Powell Estate in 2005 on his farewell tour.

23) Donna Noble (2006, 2008-2010, 2023)

Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble was initially introduced as just a one-off companion for the 2006 Christmas special, “The Runaway Bride.” However, a season later, Donna reunited with the Doctor and officially joined him for Tennant’s final season as the Time Lord. Donna’s mind was wiped in series 4’s finale, “Journey’s End,” to save her from the Doctor’s absorbed knowledge, but she remembered it all in Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials when she reunited with Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor in 2023, embarking on three new adventures before settling down as a member of UNIT along with the bi-generated, retired Doctor.

22) Martha Jones (2007, 2008, 2010)

Before Donna Noble joined the Doctor in the TARDIS for a full season, Freema Agyeman’s Martha Jones took on the companion role in 2007. Martha was a medical student who joined the Doctor when the Judoon stole her hospital. With the Doctor, she battled witches, the Daleks, the Family of Blood, the Weeping Angels, the Master, and more before leaving after realizing how unhealthy her love for the Doctor had become. She reunited with him in series 4 to battle the Sontarans and the Daleks, and was last seen in “The End of Time” during the Doctor’s victory lap.

21) Astrid Peth (2007)

Kylie Minogue was a surprising addition to Doctor Who’s 2007 Christmas special, “Voyage of the Damned.” The Australian musician appeared as Astrid Peth, a waitress from the planet Sto who worked on the Starship Titanic. She helped the Doctor thwart Max Capricorn’s (George Costigan) plans to crash the ship into the Earth, but lost her life in the process by sacrificing herself to kill Capricorn. This made a huge impact on the Doctor, as he had hoped to travel with Astrid, but never got the chance

20) Jackson Lake (2008)

Following Donna Noble’s departure, David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor embarked on four solo adventures leading up to his regeneration. The first of these was the 2008 Christmas special, “The Next Doctor,” which introduced David Morrissey as Jackson Lake, a Victorian man who had accidentally absorbed the Doctor’s entire history, thinking himself to be the Time Lord. The Doctor soon realizes Lake is not his next iteration, and helps him reunite with his son, Frederic (Tom Langford). They share Christmas together before the Doctor moves on.

19) Rosita Farisi (2008)

“The Next Doctor” not only initially introduced David Morrissey as the Doctor’s next incarnation, but also debuted Velile Tshabalala as this Doctor’s companion, Rosita Farisi. Outspoken, formidable, and confident, Rosita was incredibly close to Jackson Lake, and helped him and the real Doctor take on the Cybermen and Miss Hartigan’s (Dervla Kirwan) CyberKing. Rosita focused primarily on saving the Cybermen legion’s child workforce, which included Jackson Lake’s son, though little is known about what came of her after this adventure.

18) Lady Christina de Souza (2009)

Michelle Ryan appeared in the next special, “Planet of the Dead,” released around Easter, as Lady Christina de Souza, a gentlewoman burglar who steals King Æthelstan’s gold chalice, but finds herself on the 200 bus to Victoria, which enters a wormhole to the sandy planet of San Helios. Christina’s confidence and leadership mentality means she initially takes charge of the survivors on the bus, but soon realizes the Doctor is more than he says. The Doctor eventually gives Christina the opportunity to escape on the flight-powered bus, evading the police, but leaving her fate after 2009’s “Planet of the Dead.”

17) Adelaide Brooke (2009)

In one of Doctor Who’s most emotional and most terrifying episodes, Lindsay Duncan’s Adelaide Brooke leads the first team of human settlers on Mars in 2009’s “The Waters of Mars.” Unfortunately, the Doctor’s arrival coincides with the settlers’ last day, as parasitic water infects much of the crew and makes their departure impossible. The Doctor changes history and saves Brooke, Yuri (Aleksander Mikic) and Mia (Gemma Chan), however, letting his power go to his head, but Brooke sets things straight by committing suicide upon her return to Earth. This was a hugely important episode – one of Tennant’s most memorable.

16) Wilfred Mott (2007, 2008-2010, 2023)

After making a cameo appearance in 2007’s “Voyage of the Damned,” the late Bernard Cribbins’ Wilfred Mott was revealed to be Donna Noble’s grandfather in 2008’s “Partners in Crime.” Donna told Wilfred about her travels with the Doctor, and he subsequently formed a great respect for the Time Lord, eventually thanking him for bringing Donna home safely, but feeling emotional that she wouldn’t remember their incredible travels. Wilfred joined the Doctor to fight the Master in “The End of Time,” and Cribbins made a posthumous appearance in 2023’s “Wild Blue Yonder” – the TV legend’s final appearance on-screen.

15) Amy Pond (2010-2013)

Marking a new chapter for Doctor Who, Matt Smith’s first adventure as the Eleventh Doctor, 2010’s “The Eleventh Hour,” also introduced Karen Gillan as his newest companion, Amelia “Amy” Pond, originally meeting the Doctor as a child. Alongside the Doctor and her husband, Amy battled Daleks, vampires, Silurians, the Silence, a pirate curse, Hitler, dinosaurs, and the Weeping Angels, eventually being sent back in time by the latter, where it was impossible for the Doctor to go and get her. She last appeared as a vision prior to Smith’s regeneration in 2013’s “The Time of the Doctor.”

14) Rory Williams (2010-2013)

Arthur Darvill’s Rory Williams also debuted in “The Eleventh Hour” as Amy Pond’s romantic interest, who later became her fiancé and husband. He started out as a bit awkward, and underwent a series of tragic deaths, but became a significant member of the TARDIS team alongside his wife and the Eleventh Doctor. Unfortunately, Rory eventually fell victim to a lone Weeping Angel in 2012’s “The Angels Take Manhattan,” being sent back in time, which prompted Amy to follow suit so they could share a life together, although this meant they could no longer travel with the Doctor.

13) River Song (2008, 2010-2013, 2015)

Alex Kingston first appeared as River Song opposite the Tenth Doctor in 2008’s “Silence in the Library.” She knew the Doctor from the future, allowing Matt Smith’s era as the Eleventh Doctor to answer major questions. River Song was Amy Pond and Rory Williams’ daughter who was conceived in the TARDIS, thereby absorbing regenerative energy. She gave up her regenerations to save the Doctor, her husband, so her death in “Forest of the Dead” was final. However, she did spend a 24-year-long night with Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor in 2015’s “The Husbands of River Song” before heading to the Library.

12) Craig Owens (2010, 2011)

James Corden’s Craig Owens was introduced as a comic-relief companion to the Eleventh Doctor during two companion-lite episodes. In the first, 2010’s “The Lodger,” the Doctor moves in with Owens after the TARDIS becomes lost, and they investigate and anomaly in their building. Later, in 2011’s “Closing Time,” Owens fights the Cybermen with the Doctor in a local department store, while taking care of his new son while his wife (Daisy Haggard) is away. It’s a shame Craig Owens didn’t get more development in Doctor Who, as he and the Eleventh Doctor had fantastic chemistry.

11) Clara Oswald (2012-2015, 2017)

Jenna Coleman was introduced as the companion intended to replace Amy and Rory following their departure in 2012. Coleman originally played a Dalek with the human consciousness of Oswin Oswald in 2012’s “Asylum of the Daleks.” She then appeared as Victorian governess Clara Oswin Oswald in “The Snowmen,” before returning in the modern day as Clara Oswald in 2013’s “The Bells of Saint John.” She became the Doctor’s official companion, and fought an Ice Warrior, ghosts, TARDIS-mutated creatures, and the Cybermen before jumping into the Doctor’s time stream to save his various incarnations and explain her past appearances.

Clara continued to travel with the Doctor even after the Eleventh Doctor’s regeneration into the Twelfth Doctor, and was in fact the cause of this regeneration, as she begged the Time Lords to give the Doctor more lives. Clara sacrificed herself to save Rigsy (Joivan Wade) in 2015’s “Face the Raven,” but was pulled out of time by the Doctor in “Hell Bent.” He subsequently forgot her and their time together, while Clara stole her own TARDIS and – still trapped moments before her death – decided to travel space and time with the immortal Ashildr (Maisie Williams).

10) Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (2012-2015, 2021-2025)

The daughter of Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart and the new leader of modern-day UNIT, Jemma Redgrave’s Kate Lethbridge-Stewart first appeared in Doctor Who’s canon in 2012’s “The Power of Three,” and has since appeared alongside the Eleventh, Twelfth, Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Doctors. She was last seen helping Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor to fight the Rani in 2025, and will soon return in the upcoming Doctor Who spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea, so while Doctor Who’s future is uncertain, the future is looking bright for Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and UNIT.

9) Nardole (2015-2017)

Matt Lucas might be one of Britain’s most controversial comedians, but his role of Nardole in Doctor Who was far from controversial. Nardole was introduced in 2015’s “The Husbands of River Song” as an extraterrestrial servant to River who is decapitated and becomes part of a cyborg villain. Nardole’s body was rebuilt by the Twelfth Doctor, and he subsequently becomes an on-again, off-again companion during series 10. Nardole ultimately lived his life on the ship from Mondas in 2017’s “The Doctor Falls,” but returned in “Twice Upon a Time” to say goodbye to the Doctor before his regeneration.

8) Bill Potts (2017)

While Nardole was a regular presence during series 10, Pearl Mackie’s Bill Potts became the Doctor’s official companion. It’s a shame Bill only traveled with the Doctor for one season, as she had huge potential. She first appeared in 2017’s “The Pilot,” but eventually lost her life when the disguised Master (John Simm) helped transform her into an early Cyberman on the Mondasian ship. Thankfully, Bill is rescued by Heather (Stephanie Hyam), and turned into an oil creature. An avatar of Bill formed of memories returns in “Twice Upon a Time,” helping the Doctor on his journey to regeneration.

7) Graham O’Brien (2018-2022)

Following Bill’s departure and the Doctor’s regeneration into the first female iteration, played by Jodie Whittaker, new companions were necessary. In Sheffield, the Thirteenth Doctor crossed paths with a rag-tag group that included Bradley Walsh’s Graham O’Brien. Graham quickly witnessed his wife’s (Sharon D. Clarke) death, and chose to join the Doctor to honor Grace. Graham eventually chose to leave after two full seasons in 2021’s “Revolution of the Daleks.” He returned in 2022’s “The Power of the Doctor,” which revealed Graham had started a companion support group, attended by the likes of Mel Bush, Jo Jones, and Ian Chesterton.

6) Ryan Sinclair (2018-2021)

Tosin Cole’s Ryan Sinclair joined the Thirteenth Doctor along with his grandmother’s husband, Graham, following Grace’s demise in “The Woman Who Fell to Earth.” Throughout his time with the Doctor, Ryan came to terms with his dyspraxia, which was an important mark of representation for the series. Ryan departed the TARDIS along with his step-grandfather in 2021’s “Revolution of the Daleks,” and hasn’t been seen since – notably being absent from “The Power of the Doctor,” Jodie Whittaker’s then-final appearance.

5) Yasmin Khan (2018-2022)

Mandip Gill’s Yasmin Khan became the Thirteenth Doctor’s most prominent and long-running companion, debuting in 2018’s “The Woman Who Fell to Earth,” and remaining with the Doctor until just before her regeneration in 2022’s “The Power of the Doctor.” Yas even formed something of a romantic connection with the Doctor, though this was never truly explored in the series, even though this would have been a fantastic addition and a huge mark of progress for the series. Yaz proved crucial during the Flux event, and helped the Doctor battle the Master (Sacha Dhawan) before being taken home.

4) Dan Lewis (2021-2022)

Poor Dan Lewis. British comedy legend John Bishop debuted as Scouser Dan Lewis in 2021’s “The Halloween Apocalypse,” the first instalment of the Flux miniseries. Dan joined the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz to save the universe from the Flux. He reappeared in 2022’s “Eve of the Daleks” and “Legend of the Sea Devils,” but he was dropped at home at the start of “The Power of the Doctor.” It’s unclear why Dan didn’t stick around until the end of Jodie Whittaker’s final adventure – he deserved a proper send-off. Dan is one of the most confusing and wasted whirlwind companions.

3) Ruby Sunday (2023-2025)

After David Tennant returned for the 60th anniversary specials in 2023, Ncuti Gatwa took over from him as the Fifteenth Doctor, starting Doctor Who on a fresh slate again. 2023’s “The Church on Ruby Road” introduced Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, who joined the Doctor to battle Goblins, the Bogeyman, Maestro, an AI nurse, shapeshifters, and more. She eventually left the TARDIS to get to know her biological mother after defeating the God of Death, Sutekh, but returned for a series of adventures in series 15, last being seen in 2025’s “The Reality War” where she officially joined UNIT.

2) Joy Almondo (2024)

After Ruby’s departure, the Doctor decided to have a stay at the Time Hotel, where he crosses paths with Nicola Coughlan’s Joy Almondo, as one door leads to a room in 2024’s London where Joy is staying for Christmas. Joy embarks on an adventure throughout time with the Fifteenth Doctor before allowing the mysterious Star Seed to enter her and transform her into the Star of Bethlehem. The Doctor spoke to Joy’s star moments before his regeneration in “The Reality War,” proving she has been a constant presence, helping guide lost souls at various points in time.

1) Belinda Chandra (2025)

Varada Sethu replaced Millie Gibson as the Fifteenth Doctor’s primary companion in series 15, debuting as nurse Belinda Chandra, an ancestor of Sethu’s Mundy Flynn from the previous season. With only eight episodes, Belinda didn’t get nearly enough time to become a fully-developed character, despite Sethu’s brilliant performance. Belinda was revealed to be space baby Poppy’s (Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps) mother in the Wish World, and the Doctor gave up his current incarnation to bring Poppy into reality, so Belinda finally made it home to take care of her daughter at the confusing and seemingly-last-minute ending of 2025’s “The Reality War.”

Currently, there are no future seasons of Doctor Who confirmed, though it seems unlikely the series will be cancelled completely. Now that Billie Piper has taken over from Ncuti Gatwa as the Sixteenth Doctor, there are hopes more adventures will be produced to explain her shocking return. If Doctor Who comes back, any number of fantastic new companions can be introduced, joining the TARDIS team to save the universe just as these 60 individuals before them.

