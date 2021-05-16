What Time Does the MTV Movie & TV Awards Come On, How to Watch

✖

MTV kicks off the 2021 Movie and TV Awards tonight and people are excited to see their favorite stars. The Palladium in Los Angeles will be rocking at 9 PM ET on MTV. For those without access to the channel, you’re in luck, Paramount+ will also be streaming the event live. For those with Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV, you will also have the ability to catch all the action as it happens too. The channel also announced an MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted special which will air tomorrow Monday, May 17 in the evening. Nikki Glaser will be hosting that event, which focuses on Reality Television, and will announce the winners in the unscripted categories.

The network tweeted, “Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) is hosting the 2021 #MTVAwards! She gave @Dometi the lowdown on how she hilariously live tweets TV, how @nbcsnl prepared her to host the show, and more. Don't miss her when the @MTVAwards air TOMORROW at 9 PM ET on @MTV !”

Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) is hosting the 2021 #MTVAwards! She gave @Dometi_ the lowdown on how she hilariously live tweets TV, how @nbcsnl prepared her to host the show, and more. Don't miss her when the @MTVAwards air TOMORROW at 9 PM ET on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/1GSoYnr1O1 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) May 15, 2021

Leslie Jones will be hosting the actual awards show and Snoop Dogg will be in the house as an MC. Scarlett Johansson will be getting the Generation Award, and her upcoming turn as Natasha Romanov will be getting a spotlight as well. Marvel also might be trotting out Tom Hiddleston to promote Loki which is just a few short weeks away. So, get excited for all of that.

Sacha Baron Cohen will also be receiving the Comedic Genius Award from MTV tonight. He’s just the fourth comedian to receive this honor following Melissa McCarthy in 2016, Kevin Hart in 2015, and Will Ferrell’s turn in 2013. MTV called this award one that, “honors an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large.”

Which fictional character's closet would you want to steal from? @PeytonList, @madelyncline, @annacathcart & more shared who they'd swap wardrobes with 👚 Can't wait to see all these stars & MORE at the #MTVAwards #PopUpPreShow, tonight at 6p! pic.twitter.com/YIN8Z0QQOd — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 16, 2021

Are you excited for The MTV Awards tonight? Let us know down in the comments!