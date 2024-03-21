3 Body Problem Ending Explained: Will There Be a Season 2?

3 Body Problem was released on Netflix today, and fans of Liu Cixin's award-winning sci-fi novel finally know how Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapted the story along with True Blood producer Alexander Woo. There are some significant changes from the book, but the show's ending is still similar. In fact, the series sets up the next two books in Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy. While Netflix has yet to renew the series, the creatives behind the adaptation are hoping to complete the story. ComicBook.com spoke with the show's cast and creators at the premiere, and they shared their hopes for Season 2.

What Is 3 Body Problem About?

Here's how Netflix describes 3 Body Problem: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

3 Body Problem stars Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Alex Sharp, Rosalind Chao, Zine Tseng, Jonathan Pryce, Ben Schnetzer, Liam Cunningham, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Saamer Usmani, and Eve Ridley.

How Does Season One of 3 Body Problem End?

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! A lot went down during the first season of Netflix's 3 Body Problem. Throughout the series, it is uncovered that an alien race called the San-Ti is headed to Earth looking for a new home. The aliens originally hoped to share the planet with humans until their ongoing contact made them realize that people are liars. While the San-Ti's technology is far more advanced than the technology on Earth, they have been much slower in creating their developments throughout history. Humans learn that they have 400 years before the San-Ti arrive, and begin devising plans to stop them.

In the finale of 3 Body Problem, Jin Cheng's (Hong) Staircase Project goes into effect. The plan is to send a probe to the San-Ti's fleet through space with Will Downing's (Sharp) cryogenically frozen brain on board. The hope is that the San-Ti will reanimate him and learn more about Earth. Unfortunately, the probe goes off course, and the mission fails. Meanwhile, Saul Durand (Adepo) becomes one of the world's three "Wallfacers," who have been tasked with figuring out a way to stop the San-Ti. The San-Ti have sent Sophons to Earth, which allows them to monitor everyone on the planet. Since the San-Ti are unable to read minds, the Wallflowers will devise their plans in their minds without telling anyone their agenda until it is time to execute the plan.

After the Staircase program fails, both Jin and Saul are left feeling defeated. However, Da Shi (Wong), the agent tasked with protecting Saul, shares words of wisdom with the duo. The San-Ti has referred to humans as "bugs," implying that everyone will be squashed when they reach Earth in 400 years. However, Da Shi points out that insects are resilient, and that they have lived through all types of extermination attempts. This gives Saul and Jin a new sense of hope, and the season comes to an end.

3 Body Problem's Cast and Crew Address Season 2:

At the 3 Body Problem premiere, ComicBook.com spoke to the creatives behind 3 Body Problem and asked about the hypothetical Season 2.

"That would be a great problem to have because that means we say we have future seasons," Woo shared with ComicBook.com when asked if they plan to ever show the San-Ti.

"I just want to see [my character] be let loose," Marlo Kelly (Tatiana) shared when asked about her hopes for another season. "I think that'd be really exciting."

"Oh yeah. Yeah," Saamer Usmani (Raj Varma) replied when asked if he wants to see his character end up on the moon, which is teased in the first season. "I mean, who doesn't?"

"As a fan of the books. Stay faithful," Zine Tseng (young Ye Wenjie) added when asked about her hopes for future seasons.

"Definitely," Eve Ridley (Follower) shared when asked if she wants to come back for another season.

You can watch our interviews with the cast and crew of 3 Body Problem at the top of the page.