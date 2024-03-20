3 Body Problem Creators Talk Reuniting With Game of Thrones Stars

3 Body Problem drops on Netflix tomorrow, and the new series was created for television by Game of Thrones alums David Benioff and Dan Weiss along with True Blood producer Alexander Woo. The series is being adapted from the award-winning sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin, and it features a few famous faces from Game of Thrones. John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce are all in the upcoming series as Jack Rooney, Thomas Wade, and Mike Evans, respectively. Of course, many know them best as Samwell Tarly, Ser Davos Seaworth, and the High Sparrow. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Benioff and Weiss at the 3 Body Problem premiere, and we asked them about reuniting with the Game of Thrones stars.

"John [Bradley] definitely was," Weiss explained when asked if they had any of the Game of Thrones actors in mind when developing 3 Body Problem. "The character was written to be kind of like a version of John. I'm trying to think. Some of the other actors, we always are looking for excuses to work with people from our family and that it just needs to be the right fit."

"So as we wrote the show, and Wade in the books is very different from Liam coming in, but as we wrote the Wade scenes and we started thinking about that, it just occurred to us, 'You know who would be great at this?' It was completely different from the way he is described, but we called him and he said he already had a job and we suggested he should quit that job and take this job, and so here we are celebrating," he added.

You can watch our interview with Benioff, Weiss, and Woo at the top of the page.

What Is 3 Body Problem About?



Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming series: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," original author Liu Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series back in 2020. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

3 Body Problem debuts on Netflix on March 21st.