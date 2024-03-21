3 Body Problem: What Are The San-Ti?

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix, and the series is an adaptation of the award-winning sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin. This new show was created by Game of Thrones alums David Benioff and D.B. Weiss along with True Blood producer Alexander Woo, but it's not the first series to tackle Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy. The Chinese adaptation, which is now streaming on Peacock, is known to be extremely faithful to the books aside from its omission of the Chinese cultural revolution, which is a huge part of the Netflix series. The biggest change in Netflix's version is that the story is taken internationally and centers on characters from China in addition to other parts of the world, including the UK. 3 Body Problem focuses on the looming threat of an alien invasion. In the book, the far-away creatures are called the Trisolarans, but they are referred to as the San-Ti in the new series. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Throughout the series, it is eventually uncovered that the San-Ti are headed to Earth looking for a new home after their planet with three suns became uninhabitable. The aliens originally hoped to share the planet with humans until their ongoing contact made them realize that people are liars. The San-Ti communicate their thoughts openly, making them incapable of lying. While the San-Ti's technology is far more advanced than the technology on Earth, they have been much slower in creating their developments throughout history. Humans learn that they have 400 years before the San-Ti arrive, and begin devising plans to stop them.

The Chinese adaptation by Tencent covers all three books whereas the first season of the Netflix series only tackles the first book, which means Benioff, Weiss, and Woo are hoping to have more seasons on Netflix. If you're hoping to see the San-Ti, that might never happen. The books never actually show the creatures, and when asked by ComicBook.com if they plan to take any liberties in potential future seasons, the show's creators didn't specify. However, they are hoping to show a different alien species if the series continues. You can watch our interview with the trio at the top of the page.

3 Body Problem stars Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Alex Sharp, Rosalind Chao, Zine Tseng, Jonathan Pryce, Ben Schnetzer, Liam Cunningham, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Saamer Usmani, and Eve Ridley.

3 Body Problem is now streaming on Netflix.