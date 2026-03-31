35 Years Later, New Star Wars Clip Finally Reveals How Powerful Darth Maul Really Is

Star Wars is finally giving viewers the villain story they’ve always wanted, with the upcoming Maul – Shadow Lord TV series. Even apparent death couldn’t keep the Sith Apprentice down, and he returned in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as a would-be rival for Darth Sidious himself. The Maul – Shadow Lord series is set shortly after Palpatine’s ultimate victory, in the Dark Times of the Empire’s reign, as Maul attempts to figure out how to survive in this dangerous new galaxy.

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Lucasfilm has just released a new clip for Maul – Shadow Lord, showing just how dangerous the Sith Apprentice really is – and how powerful. Confronted by Jedi Master Eeko-Dio Daki, Maul effortlessly breaks an entire walkway because he knows a Jedi will always choose to save innocents. The feat is notable because of the sheer ease with which Maul uses the Force to snap the walkway into two, demonstrating at last why Palpatine considered him a suitable Sith Apprentice under the Rule of Two.

Emergency on the walkway.



The all-new animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord streams April 6 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1v5Sjot5lI — Star Wars (@starwars) March 31, 2026

We’ve Never Seen Darth Maul’s Powers On This Scale Before

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Maul – Shadow Lord is undoubtedly one of the most exciting Star Wars TV shows to date. There’s never been a series from the perspective of a villain before; The Acolyte hinted that it was heading in that direction, but was canceled after a controversial first season. Maul, meanwhile, has evolved into one of the best Star Wars villains of all time; we know how his story will end (courtesy of Star Wars Rebels), but this is the middle chapter, a tale that has never been told before.

The Maul – Shadow Lord trailers have featured a stunning artistic style, one that almost feels like watching a show that’s been painted rather than animated. This looks particularly effective with lightsaber effects, which have never looked better; but now we’re seeing the scale of the Force powers that will be used as well. Maul’s portrayal matches with the final arc of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where he was able to sabotage a Venator Star Destroyer and force it to emerge from hyperspace.

This is Maul at his most powerful. The Sith grow in power as the shadow of the dark side deepens, and that darkness is now dominant. Maul is a far greater threat to Palpatine and Darth Vader than the Jedi, simply because he too is ascendant; that perhaps explains why we’ve seldom seen feats on this kind of scale from Maul before. But if Maul is performing these feats in mere teasers, the full show must be something truly special.

Observant viewers will note that Master Eeko-Dio Daki has been forced to abandon his Padawan, the Twi’lek Devon Izara. It’s unclear why Maul has taken Devon with him, but it bodes ill for the Padawan; most viewers are expecting Maul to attempt to recruit Devon, perhaps making this the canon version of Darth Talon, a Legends Sith who George Lucas wanted to apprentice to Maul. The relationship between Maul and Devon will be key to Shadow Lord, and this is clearly an early scene in the series.

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