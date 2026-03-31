Star Wars Introduces New Jedi Character in Latest Promo Material For New Disney+ Series

The next Disney+ Star Wars series is shaping up to be an interesting one for franchise fans. Arriving on April 6th, the upcoming Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord series is set to follow Darth Maul as he comes to realize that the Empire isn’t what he thought it was and, in turn, starts building his own criminal empire, taking a new apprentice in his efforts to reorganize the underworld. The series is set to pay off on George Lucas’ original plans for the character and give fans some new characters as well — including a new Jedi.

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On Monday, Star Wars unveiled a new character poster for Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord featuring Devon Izara. The post on X captioned the image “Devon Izara is no ordinary Jedi — and fans are already excited about the new Twi’lek Jedi Padawan. Check them out for yourself below.

Devon Izara is no ordinary Jedi.⁰⁰The two-episode premiere of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, an all-new animated series, streams April 6 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/grRVKL2wxw — Star Wars (@starwars) March 30, 2026

Could Devon Izara Actually Be a Star Wars Legends Character?

The reveal of Devon Izara already has fans intrigued about who this new Jedi might end up becoming and there’s one prevalent theory already forming. Fans think that Devon Izara could actually end up becoming Darth Talon and it’s easy to see why. In the Star Wars Legends canon, Darth Talon is portrayed as a Twi’lek who has a similar appearance to the one that Devon Izara has in this new poster, complete with the reddish skin tone. Darth Talon also has a history as one of Darth Maul’s apprentices and while Devon is being positioned as a Jedi Padawan, going over to the Dark Side wouldn’t be too much of a stretch.

In the timeline of Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord, Devon is on the run from the Empire after Order 66. While the character is a Jedi, she’s also set to be targeted by Maul as a new apprentice on the planet Janix. Given what Devon has been through with Order 66 and that the Jedi future she was supposed to have no longer a possibility, it would be very easy for Maul to prey on that trauma and instability and get Devon to come to the Dark Side, as it were. Maul’s efforts to get Devon on his side could end up being particularly successful because, at this point, Maul is in a position where he and Devon have a common enemy in the Galactic Empire.

The idea that Devon could end up becoming Maul’s apprentice — and eventually end up becoming Darth Talon — would also certainly work in well with the “no ordinary Jedi” description of the character. Devon represents someone struggling not only with trauma and loss, but also what it means to hold onto one’s ideals in the face of great challenges. This sort of situation and the constant life in fight or flight as she’s on the run from the Empire could solidify in a sense of bitterness that would make Maul’s offer of fighting back particularly enticing. After all, suffering does strange and powerful things to people, especially in the Star Wars universe.

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