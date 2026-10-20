35 Years Later, Surprise Simpsons Character Returns From a Banned Episode

The Simpsons has seen a surprising character making their return after 35 long years in the newest episode, and fans never expected to see this banned character ever again. The Simpsons Season 38 has really thrown fans for a loop with one surprise after another as not only did it premiere a second Treehouse of Horror special for the year, but that special also officially reintroduced Apu Nahasapeemapetilon back into the canon after nearly a decade. But he wasn’t the only return seen in the episode either.

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The Simpsons Season 38 “Treehouse of Horror Presents: The Revengening” brought Apu back into the town of Springfield with a new voice actor in tow after not speaking for nine years, but the episode went about it in a hilarious way. As Apu had a nightmare depicting where he had gone this entire time, it brought him to an island of forgotten characters and missing jokes from the history of the series. With included Leon Kompowsky, who’s last big contribution to the series was all the way back in Season 3 in 1991.

The Simpsons Acknowledges Leon After 35 Years With New Episode

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Before it’s all revealed to have been a dream that Apu was having, “Treehouse of Horror Presents: The Revengening” reintroduces Apu to Springfield as a vengeful killer seeking to kill everyone in town because they all swiftly forgot he existed. He winds up washing up on an island of forgotten moments from The Simpsons past that includes landmarks like the Springfield Monorail, Marge’s Canyonaro and Ringo Starr paintings, Homer’s toilet recliner, Mr. Burns’ bear Bobo, Funzo and more. But there’s even Dr. Nick included in the mix too.

He had been seen on and off since his “death” in The Simpsons Movie 20 years ago, but he hasn’t spoken any lines on screen since Season 31. He says that if Apu washed onto this island, it’s for a reason and addresses Leon, who quickly appears before shushing the two and moonwalks back into some bushes. Leon’s last prominent role was in the Season 3 episode, “Stark Raving Dad,” in 1991, which has been pulled from series rotation and the Disney+ streaming service since Disney bought out 20th Century Fox many years ago.

Why Did The Simpsons Ban This Episode?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

“Stark Raving Dad” was pulled from streaming services not due to its content, but to the fact that it heavily uses and references late musician Michael Jackson. In 2019 when the musician was facing some severe allegations of abuse, The Simpsons producers decided to pull the episode from syndication as well as from streaming services. That still remains the case to this day, so his “shushing” and moonwalking away in the episode is further acknowledging the fact the episode and character had been swept under the rug.

The Simpsons has used Leon since this episode in other non-canon situations like this such as the Season 29 episode “Mr. Lisa’s Opus” where he’s recruited to sing Lisa another song for her birthday in 2017, but this is the first real time that he’s been acknowledged in the series since his episode had been banned. By including him with all these forgotten moments and characters like Dr. Nick, it’s a nod to the fact that the episode is still fondly remembered despite not being actively involved with Springfield anymore.

What did you think of the way The Simpsons brought back Apu, Dr. Nick and Leon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!