5 Animated Shows From the 1990s That Still Totally Hold Up

Not all cartoons are created equally. It’s a fact, and it’s something we all know, despite having wildly different favorites that likely speak to deeply personal preferences. We all gravitate toward different animation, storytelling, and voice-acting styles. But, even with all that, some shows just hold up better than others, standing above the rest at the end of the day. And while some were great in their heyday, going back to watch them now is little more than cringe-inducing (we’re looking at you, Gravedale High). But every show on this list holds up even under modern standards, and all for different reasons. Some are distinctly adult, while others were made for kids, but each one brings something unique to the table, whether that’s the fact that they were responsible for getting an entire generation of kids into a particular superhero, introducing gibberish as vocal stims for the generation after, or living up to the mantle of being the most sarcastic show ever aired.

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Each entry on this list was deserving of the hype that it got in its time and the hype that it continues to get to this day. They all aged incredibly well—something that not a lot of animated series of the 90s can say.

5. The Wild Thornberrys

The first entry on this list is the one most aimed at a younger audience, but it might just boast the most iconic voice-acting cast. The fact that it’s the likes of Flea, Tim Curry, and Lacey Chabert who bring the Thornberry family to life is only one reason kids were obsessed with the series when it dropped in 1998. The show centered around a young girl named Eliza, who travels the world with her family. Her family is more than a little wacky, with her grumpy older sister, wildlife documentary-filming parents, and adopted brother Donnie, who only speaks in a form of gibberish he understands. It’s a wildly wholesome show that never loses its heart throughout the entire run, maintaining what makes it special the whole time—and it doesn’t hurt that it’s also super educational in a way that’s fun even for adults. Eliza is really relatable for kids of a certain age, constantly getting into trouble because she doesn’t listen; her motto regarding dangerous animals is “if not friend, why friend-shaped?” And you can’t deny that if you watched this show at a formative time, that you would drop a “smashing” every chance you got.

4. X-Men: The Animated Series

Genuinely, X-Men: The Animated Series is one of the greatest comic adaptations of all time. And while there is a certain level of cheesiness in certain places, it still holds firm to that title today. The animation is very 90s, and understandably, a lot of people who love it do so with nostalgia glasses on. But even those watching it for the first time are blown away by how it handles the comic-book narratives. While it does come with that special 90s flavor of melodrama, it also features some of the best voice-acting performances of the decade, lending credence to the darker edge that creeps into the series as it starts tackling certain story beats. Though it never quite lived up to the hype generated by Batman: The Animated Series, it’s more than worth a watch, even these days, with some viewers calling it the greatest televised series Marvel has ever put out.

3. Daria

Daria is one of the most quintessentially 90s shows ever made—animated or otherwise. Its sardonic, biting sense of humor and take on the times hold up as well today as they did when it was originally airing. It’s wildly self-aware and intensely witty, and while focusing on Daria Morgendorffer and Jane Lane, who just happen to be high school students, it’s very much for those coming of age in the late 90s. But the most memorable aspect of the show is the narrative journey that the characters went on. While many animated series don’t put much thought into character arcs with much depth, Daria did, with characters finishing the show as completely different people than they were when it started—something that made its entire run feel deeply relatable, and something that you can go back to at any time and still find something new in. It also doesn’t hurt that it has one of the greatest original soundtracks of all time.

2. Batman: The Animated Series

It’s largely lauded as one of the greatest animated series of all time—and for good reason. It’s certainly one of the most influential, with a style that felt entirely singular at the time and a narrative that got almost an entire generation of kids into the Caped Crusader. It’s set in the Gotham City we all know and love, one beset by crime and corruption. But there to set wrongs right is Batman, alongside his sidekick, Robin, his faithful butler, Alfred, and police commissioner, James Gordon. Out of all the Batman IPs out there, it’s The Animated Series that really leans into the story’s gothic roots. It’s gritty and raw in a way that many animated series have strayed from, but it still maintains an edge that feels appropriate for kids—likely the element that propelled it into the realm of “one of the greatest animated series of all time.” And it doesn’t hurt that it features some of the most iconic voice acting performances in modern history; there’s no denying that Mark Hamill as the Joker is unbeatable.

1. Gargoyles

Genuinely one of Disney’s best animated series, Gargoyles is as good today as it was when it initially aired in 1994. With a distinctly Shakespearean air to it, Gargoyles starts in 994 AD, centering on a clan of gargoyles who are tasked with defending a keep known as Castle Wyvern from Viking raiders. The survivors of this battle are turned to stone and only wake 1000 years later, when Castle Wyvern is moved across the ocean by billionaire David Xanatos. But it’s Detective Elisa Maza who comes to their aid, learning their history and teaching them about the time that they’ve found themselves in as the gargoyles take on the mantle of crime fighters, protecting the city of New York.

While made for kids, taking (oftentimes obscure) mythology and bringing it to a level a younger audience can understand, it has a vibe that adults can also sink their teeth into, making it perfect for a rewatch. Keith David’s portrayal of Goliath, the leader of the clan, is hands down one of the best in animation history, and it lends a sort of gravitas that you wouldn’t expect from a kids’ show.

Which of these cartoons do you think holds up the best? Are there any that you think are particularly binge-worthy? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other animation fans are saying.