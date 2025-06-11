7 Must-See Shows If You Love Murderbot

Murderbot is one of the latest series to hit Apple TV+, and genre fans are enjoying the unique combination of action, comedy, and sci-fi tropes. The series follows the titular character, a rogue Security Unit, as it begrudgingly protects humans, travels the galaxy, and most importantly, binges a lot of media. We love this relatable character, and that makes the wait between episodes unbearable. With the first season of Murderbot delivering ten episodes, that hardly feels like enough, but fandoms have learned how to pretend to be patient. One way is by diving into similar content and binge-watching it.

Apple’s newest sci-fi series is based on a novel series, The Murderbot Diaries, by Martha Wells. It goes without saying that viewers who enjoyed the show should consider checking out the source material. Murderbot has been a whirlwind of an adventure, so, understandably, fans are craving more of something similar. While there’s no exact match out there, there are plenty of series with similar tones or vibes, and that will have to be good enough for now.

1) Avenue 5

If you’re looking for another sci-fi comedy set in space, Avenue 5 fits that bill. It follows an interplanetary cruise ship, the Avenue 5. Obviously, everybody wants the cruise ship to run smoothly, meaning pretty much everything goes wrong. Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) is responsible for keeping everyone safe and calm, but that’s easier said than done. The biggest problem is that the ship is drastically off course, and when it comes to space adventures, that can spell disaster.

Avenue 5‘s comedy is a bit darker than Murderbot‘s, but only barely. Fans will appreciate this style of humor and the overall setting. The cast is likewise impressive, including Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, and many more. Avenue 5 ran for two seasons, totaling 17 episodes. Each episode is about a half-hour long, so there’s plenty of content for new fans to binge.

Avenue 5 is available to stream on HBO Max.

2) The Good Place

The Good Place is as philosophical as it is hilarious, and it proved to be one of those series that fans could never forget about. It’s a fantasy-comedy about morality and where people go when they die. As such, it begins with the introduction to the afterlife. Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto) have all woken up in the “Good Place.” However, there are a few problems, starting with Eleanor not being the person they think she is.

Much like Murderbot, The Good Place delves into morality questions and the debate of personhood. While The Good Place takes this much further, fans will still potentially appreciate where the story leads them. Some of the inside jokes, especially those about Janet (D’Arcy Carden), are a gem for Murderbot fans. The Good Place ran for four seasons, totaling 53 episodes, giving new fans plenty to catch up on.

The Good Place is available to stream on Netflix.

3) Fallout

Fallout may be a post-apocalyptic drama set on Earth, but there are plenty of elements for Murderbot fans to enjoy. The story is based on the famous video game franchise of the same name and follows Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), a Vault 33 Dweller. Years after the nukes fell, Lucy has been allowed to leave her bunker, with the ultimate goal of finding her father. Naturally, she is completely unprepared for what she finds above the surface, which includes radioactive monsters, wasteland raiders, and worse.

Admittedly, Fallout has a very different setting and tone than Murderbot, but don’t let that steer you away. Fallout‘s cast of characters is the heart of the series, much like Murderbot. It’s the story of one character trying to find their place in a world they don’t understand. Doubling down on that familiar theme is how both Lucy and Murderbot don’t really understand their place in their worlds/universes.

Fallout is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

4) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is one of many modern Star Trek series worth diving into. It’s a sci-fi drama with a heart of gold, complete with galactic adventures. What’s not to love? The story follows the crew of the starship Enterprise, which includes the famous Captain Pike (Anson Mount), though the story itself is set about a decade before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. Translation: Pike is still learning a lot about being a Captain, so seeing a younger version of this character has opened the door to many new adventures.

Frankly, any Star Trek series would be a good fit for a Murderbot fan. On the whole, Star Trek encapsulates the Solarpunk vibe that the Preservation Alliance has going for it. Additionally, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds perfectly balances adventure, humor, and the necessity of its team. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds currently has two seasons (20 episodes), with another season set to arrive very soon.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+.

5) Silo

Silo is admittedly another Earth-centric adventure, though it is still worthwhile for Murderbot fans. It’s a sci-fi dystopian drama, set in a future when humanity has been forced to move into giant underground silos to survive. It follows Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer who quickly finds herself out of her depths after digging into a few lingering questions about the Silo. What started as a simple concern threw her down the rabbit hole, and nothing has been the same since.

The setting and tone of Silo and Murderbot may be different on the surface, but there are many reasons why fans can find common ground here. Silo is a slow-burning mystery, which Murderbot will likely find appealing. Likewise, the plot is largely character-driven, and while Silo lets itself be more serious, it’s still a captivating series. Best of all, Silo is on the same streaming platform as Murderbot, so it’s already right there. Silo has two seasons, totaling 20 episodes.

Silo is available to stream on Apple TV+.

6) Almost Human

Almost Human may be a canceled series from 2014, but it’s still a fantastic watch, especially for Murderbot fans. Set in the year 2048, Almost Human follows John Kennex (Karl Urban), a police detective recently paired with an android, DRN-0167 (Michael Ealy). It combines classic sci-fi elements with crime drama, all while asking the very important question: what makes us human?

The description alone probably made it obvious why Murderbot fans need to check out Almost Human. DRN-0167’s journey may not be a direct parallel to Murderbot‘s, but it’s as close as we can get. Likewise, DRN-0167 deals with some memory loss, which should also sound familiar. Almost Human has a more serious tone than Murderbot, but the theme’s are still largely similar. Sadly, Almost Human only ran for one season before being canceled by Fox, so viewers will have to settle for 13 binge-worthy episodes.

Almost Human is available to stream on AMC+.

7) Farscape

Farscape is a sci-fi series that dances with fantasy elements. This space adventure, complete with alien characters supplied by the Jim Henson Company, follows John Crichton (Ben Browder), an astronaut doing a test run before accidentally slipping into a wormhole. That in itself would lead to an amazing discovery if he hadn’t been sent to the farthest parts of the Milky Way. Fortunately, he found this part of space inhabited, letting him establish a ragtag group of alien companions. Throughout the series, this group faces many odds while also finding surprising additions to the crew.

Farscape may have a slightly more fantasy-leaning tone than Murderbot, but fans will still appreciate many elements of this series (the found family vibe is perfect for those who have loved the cast dynamics in Murderbot). One major character shares a lot in common with Murderbot, including a quest to understand what they want and what it means to be autonomous and sentient. Farscape ran for four seasons and has a total of 88 episodes to binge, so go dive in!

Farscape is available to stream on Tubi, Peacock, and Amazon Prime.