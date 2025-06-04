7 Sci-fi Shows That Every Fringe Fan Should Watch Next

There are shows that stay with us, even years after their conclusion. One of these is Fringe, a sci-fi television show that ended in 2013. That may have been 12 years ago, but viewers are still digging for new shows with a similar vibe. Created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, this show combined several elements, including classic sci-fi themes, fantasy elements, and police procedurals, to create a memorable series ahead of its time. All things said and done, Fringe ran for five seasons, totaling 100 episodes. Thankfully, many shows have helped fill the void left by Fringe, some newer than others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fringe is the story of the… Fringe Division, a task force combining the FBI with more sci-fi tech and elements. Agent Dunham (Anna Torv) plays the leading role, as she is tasked with investigating the unexplained phenomena that are occurring more frequently. Each series upped the ante, creating a compelling story readers couldn’t get enough of. Naturally, once the series concluded, fans began searching for any show that explored similar themes. Obvious examples include Lost, The X-Files, and The Twilight Zone. Here are seven other shows worth diving into.

1) Dark

Created by Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese, Dark is a sci-fi thriller set in a small town in Germany and the story kicks off when a child goes missing. The investigation quickly opens the doors to a much bigger problem, revolving around four families, time travel, and several conspiracies. Dark has three seasons total and has the honor of being Netflix’s first German original series. The show has a complex and large cast, thanks to the families and time travel elements. Despite the expansive cast, it’s deeply emotional and filled with intense storytelling mechanics.

Fringe fans will enjoy many elements of Dark, starting with the layered mystery it offers. Likewise, Dark aims to explore several philosophical questions, including determinism and the nature of time. More importantly, both stories feature parallel worlds and time elements, so fans will feel right at home. Finally, the slow-burning mystery of Dark will keep viewers invested right up to the end. Since the show is complete, viewers will not have to spend months waiting to see how it all wraps up.

Dark is available to stream on Netflix.

2) Severance

Severance follows a group of Lumon Industries employees as they have agreed to let the company “sever” their outside lives from their inside lives, creating distinct memories and personalities. Starring Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, and John Turturro, the show opens the door to some varied debates and unique topics.

Severance is a captivating and complex show that explores the definition of self, corporate overreach, and cosmic horror in one fell swoop. It’s shrouded in mystery, which is an element that Fringe fans in particular will enjoy. Other elements include the high sci-fi premise, complex character backstories (also with an air of mystery), corporate dynamics, and an overall slow-burn mystery full of surprises. Above all else, it’s the human stories that forge a connection with the viewers, so fans of character-driven tales will enjoy what Severance has to offer.

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+.

3) Warehouse 13

Warehouse 13 is another complete yet highly personable series for fans to dive into. It’s a sci-fi series with a foundation in The X-Files and Raiders of the Lost Ark, exploring the infamous concept of a giant warehouse used to house the most dangerous items humanity has ever laid eyes on. The show has a total of five seasons to binge, and stars Joanne Kelly, Eddie McClintock, Saul Rubinek, and Allison Scagliotti.

Overall, Warehouse 13 has a bit more of a freak-of-the-week format, only instead of monsters, it’s objects and artifacts. That said, there are several overarching arcs to carry the series from one season to the next. Fringe fans may appreciate that change of pace, while also enjoying the more intense supernatural elements. Warehouse 13 plays around with the mystical and magical as much as it does the sci-fi, creating a unique and entertaining mixture. Fringe fans will feel at home with the whole secret government agency element, plus the character-driven plots give plenty of reason to become invested in Warehouse 13.

Warehouse 13 is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

4) Person of Interest

Person of Interest combines sci-fi elements with crime drama, creating a compelling tale about a creation called the Machine. Enter Michael Emerson’s character, Harold Finch, who created a machine capable of collating data to produce a list of potential suspects before the crime has even been committed. Along for the ride is Agent John Reese (Jim Caviezel), who has been tasked with identifying the accuracy of these threats. It’s easy to understand how Person of Interest would tackle plenty of morality questions, making it the perfect find for any Fringe fan.

Person of Interest takes police procedural elements and wraps them into a sci-fi story, complete with futuristic tech and impossible standards. Much like Fringe, the real mystery is buried beneath the surface, and it takes a while for the full truth to come out. Fringe fans will appreciate Person of Interest‘s character development and a few other key similarities like its tone and creative team.

Person of Interest is available to Stream on Amazon Prime.

5) Eureka

Eureka uniquely combines science fiction elements with crime drama and comedy, creating something new and wholly memorable. The show ran from 2006 to 2012, receiving a total of five seasons. The whole of the story is set in a town called Eureka, in which the impossible has become terrifyingly commonplace. The town is full of scientific geniuses which creates plenty of chaos. Starring Colin Ferguson, Jordan Danger, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and dozens of others, the show portrays a world in which scientists have been allowed to release their intellect and creativity.

Admittedly, Eureka has a lighter and more comedic tone than Fringe, but it is a breath of fresh air when compared to darker shows. While it views scientific adventures in a lighter manner, there is still a serious undertone that makes for a compelling story. Fringe fans will certainly appreciate how Eureka portrays science gone wrong, thanks to the many scientists at play. Likewise, there are hidden depths, both to the show and the story itself, so Fringe fans will enjoy picking the mystery apart.

Eureka is available to stream on The CW and Amazon Prime Video.

6) Continuum

Continuum is a Canadian sci-fi with a unique premise. The story follows Protector Kiera Cameron (Rachel Nichols), a futuristic police officer who accidentally follows her target (a group of terrorists) back in time. Thus, she travels from 2077 to 2012, as the terrorists are looking to stop their future from ever happening. As such, Kiera will have to find new allies at this time, but in doing so, she’ll begin to unearth many more layers to the story, as nothing is quite what it seems.

There are many themes in common between Fringe and Continuum, making this show the perfect binge. Both are high-concept sci-fi, but with at least one character providing an emotional grounding force to the adventure. Likewise, both experiment with time travel, alternate timelines, and the consequences of meddling with them. Complete with a strong female lead, Continuum explores many ethical debates, including justice versus corporate initiatives, the price of freedom, and the weight of duty.

Continuum is available to stream on Tubi, Sling TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

7) Orphan Black

Tatiana Maslany stars in Orphan Black, playing a collection of cloned women from the infamous Project Leda. Each clone has more than one distinct name, as different personalities run rampant, along with unique backstories and desires.

Orphan Black is well-known for tackling challenging concepts and bringing them to the forefront for conversation. There are many elements Fringe fans would enjoy, starting with the strong female lead and including the conspiracies, emotional depth, and overall tone. Naturally, there are also heavy sci-fi elements, and later seasons feel even more in keeping with the style and subject matter of Fringe.

Orphan Black is available to stream on AMC+ and Amazon Prime Video.