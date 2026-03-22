9 Years on, New Netflix Reboot of Legendary Book Series Arrives This Week

The dark streets of Oslo, Norway, are waiting to draw viewers in with this new take on a beloved book series—one that follows a previous adaptation attempt featuring a big-name actor that left fans bitterly disappointed. But when there’s a serial killer-driven crime drama coming to Netflix, viewers are sure to appear, especially when the entire limited series is dropping at once. So if you’re looking for a legendary detective series, mark your calendars for March 26th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brace yourself for the newest iteration of Harry Hole, because Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole is debuting in less than a week, with the first season of the show being based on the fifth book in the series, The Devil’s Star. The dark noir mystery, which stars Tobias Santelmann (Exit, The Arctic Convoy), Joel Kinnaman (The Killing, Suicide Squad), and Pia Tjelta (Made in Oslo, State of Happiness), centers on the titular Detective Hole as he not only chases after a brutal killer that has rocked the country to its core, but also finds himself going head-to-head with his longtime adversary, the corrupt Detective Tom Waaler. The two find themselves locked in a bitter battle, one seeking justice and the other attempting to escape it, all while multiple lives hang in the balance.

Fans Are Finally Getting the Adaptation They Deserve

Play video

When asked how he felt about this particular adaptation of his work, author and showrunner Jo Nesbø told Tudum, “It’s been just great working with Tobias Santelmann and creating a character that is fresh, still true to the character and his universe in the novels. I’m really looking forward to presenting this Harry Hole to the audience.” Twists and turns are promised to abound, weaving an intricate, tangled story that is sure to grab viewers and keep them captivated, while centering on a more relatable side of Hole than has appeared in previous iterations.

And early reviews of the series are positive, claiming that it’s grim without feeling exploitative and centers more on Hole’s interiority and status as a tortured, rule-breaking cynic than on the gruesome murders that drive half the narrative. “A roundhouse-kick of a thrill ride that lives up to the promises baked into the thriller subgenre’s name, Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole delivers virtually everywhere it should—which is nothing less than what a modern legend deserves,” says critic Kelcie Mattson.

Are you looking forward to Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole? Let us know what has you most excited about the show in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.