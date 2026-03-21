Netflix’s Disturbing New True Crime Movie is a Huge Streaming Hit

Netflix has become the go-to streamer for the best in true crime documentaries. However, it isn’t just documentaries that have exploded on the streamer, as there are also several true-crime movies that have shot up the charts and remain viral sensations. In just the last month, Netflix saw massive success with the new true-crime documentary series The TikTok Killer, which followed the investigation of a missing woman that turned the spotlight on a travel blogger who led authorities to her body and the truth. While that was a documentary, there is another true-crime movie that just hit Netflix that is fictionalized, but just as engrossing.

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Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story dropped on Netflix this week, and it has already shot to the top of the charts. After debuting on May 16 at number three in the United States, FlixPatrol reports that it moved to the number one spot on March 18 and remained in that position until Saturday, when it finally dropped one spot to number two.

Why Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story is Worth Watching

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Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story isn’t a Netflix original, and it isn’t even a brand-new true-crime movie. Instead, this was a Lifetime original movie that premiered in 2024, and it was also the subject of an episode of 48 Hours. It is the Lifetime movie that has dropped on Netflix and has topped the charts. Jana Kramer (A Cowboy Christmas Romance) stars as Morgan Metzer, while Austin Nichols (The Walking Dead) stars as her ex, Rodney Metzer.

In real life, Morgan and Rodney’s marriage ended in late 2020, so Rodney dressed up as a masked intruder, broke into Morgan’s house, and assaulted her. The two originally met as teenagers, and ot married in 2009 when Morgan was 21. However, after 11 years, Rodney had changed and become more abusive after his brother died of leukemia, and the couple’s child died of a heart defect. Rodney blamed Morgan (gaslit) for the violence he imposed on her, and she filed for divorce in 2020. One month after their divorce, Rodney broke in wearing a mask, beat and sexually assaulted Morgan, and then robbed her. Rodney then showed up later and helped “rescue” his ex-wife.

This is where the true-crime story takes a bizarre turn when Rodney told police he showed up because a neighbor called him, worried about something they saw. Police realized his story wasn’t adding up, and when they learned the truth, their attention turned to Rodney. The movie remains a harrowing story, and even Morgan told Today that it still affects her when she watches it, saying, “Certain parts would make me a little sad. And then some parts I’d be like, ‘I can’t believe I actually went through this. How did I make it?’ And it just made me think women’s strength is beyond powerful.”

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