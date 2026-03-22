Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (March 23rd)

We are officially in the home stretch when it comes to the month of March. Spring is has arrived, the days are longer, and now we’re looking ahead to the final full week of the month. That means that there are some new things coming to Netflix for the week ahead. It might not be the biggest week in terms of new movie and television show additions, but there are still some interesting things being added to the platform for subscribers, and we have a roundup.

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The biggest thing coming to Netflix this week might be BTS: The Return. A documentary following the beloved K-pop group, the special follows the group as they record their album Arirang and enter a whole new era. If a television binge is on your plans for this next week, Netflix also has you covered with the iconic sitcom, Mike & Molly. All six seasons arrive on the platform March 26th. Want to see what else is coming to Netflix this week? Read on for a full list!

Monday, March 23rd

Anatomy of a Fall

Inside: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Tuesday, March 24th

Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Making his Broadway debut, legendary comic Jeff Ross turns the spotlight on himself in a one-man show that is as heartfelt as it is hilarious.

Ready or Not: Texas — NETFLIX SERIES

No plans, just vibes. When two best friends and their crew set off for Texas on an entirely unscripted adventure, there’s no telling what’s coming next.

Wednesday, March 25th

Heartbreak High: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

A prank gone wrong. An old flame returns. Amerie’s final year at Hartley High gets off to a chaotic start, and she can’t seem to catch a break.

Homicide: New York: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In the city that never sleeps, an elite team of NYPD detectives relive the homicide investigations that defined their careers. These are their stories.

MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The 2026 Major League Baseball season leads off on Netflix, with Yankees vs. Giants in a star-studded opener live at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Thursday, March 26th

Caterpillar

The Conners: Season 7

Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole — NETFLIX SERIES

Brilliant detective Harry Hole hunts killers while fighting his own demons in this thrilling new series based on Jo Nesbø’s bestselling crime novels.

Mike & Molly: Seasons 1- 6

The Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary series follows the first Prosecutor for the Investigation of Feminicide Crimes in Mexico and her fight to obtain justice for victims of gender-based violence.

The Red Line — NETFLIX FILM

Three women fall prey to a ruthless phone scam. To settle the score, they’ll take on the criminal network that stole their money — and their dignity.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen — NETFLIX SERIES

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is an atmospheric horror show following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated wedding. That’s not a spoiler — just read the title.

Friday, March 27th

53 Sundays — NETFLIX FILM

Three siblings must meet to discuss the future of their father, but the reunion soon turns into chaotic bickering that brings old grudges to light.

BTS: THE RETURN — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

They’re back! BTS gathers in LA to record their album “Arirang” in this documentary offering unprecedented access to the band as they enter a new era.

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Babies. Weddings. New horizons. Amid major changes, the Kretzes handle even more luxury properties — from Mykonos to Cape Town, Portofino and Hong Kong.

Saturday, March 28th

Anemone

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