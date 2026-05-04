A 10/10 Animated Superhero Show Is Back With New Episodes on Netflix (& There’s a Live-Action Adaptation on the Way)

Just four months after a live-action adaptation was announced, one of the best animated superhero shows is back with new episodes on Netflix. It’s only a few days into May, but the streaming giant has already released a string of heavy-hitters this month, ranging from movies like The Breakfast Club and The Land Before Time to Netflix’s new original show Lord of the Flies. That lineup got a little stronger with the arrival of 26 new episodes of a hit superhero show.

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Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix. The 26-episode season started streaming on the platform on May 1st as fans look ahead to the upcoming Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir live stage production in 2027. The beloved animated series follows two Parisian teenagers, Marinette and Adrien, who transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to protect their city from villains created by the evil Hawk Moth. As Season 5 dropped on Netflix, the show launched onto the streaming charts and currently ranks No. 8 on Netflix Kids in the U.S.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Is a Modern Superhero Classic

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It’d be easy to dismiss Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir as just another kids’ superhero series, but the show’s ability to weave romantic and emotional drama with high-stakes action keeps viewers ranging from young children to adults hooked and is quickly establishing it as a modern superhero classic. The series is strong from the get-go with Marinette, who is clumsy, artistic, and struggles with self-esteem, making her an incredibly relatable protagonist, which stands in contrast to her confident superhero persona. Ladybug and Cat Noir make an incredible team, too, their skills perfectly complementing one another’s. And if you’re the type of person who loves lore, Miraculous has plenty of it. The series continuously builds a vast mythology centered on ancient magical artifacts, immortal creatures, and historical figures.

Miraculous originally launched in 2015 and has secured a high 84% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes across all six of its seasons, with Season 5 holding an 87%. Beyond that, the series has developed into a complex, globally popular franchise that now includes web series, movies, video games, and more. The franchise will expand with the upcoming stage play, created by Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, who previously worked together on Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure, Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, and All Systems Are Go! A NASA / Peanuts Experience.

Other Kid-Friendly Titles Now on Netflix

A new season of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir isn’t the only kid-friendly title now streaming on Netflix. As the animated show returned to the platform, the streamer also added family-friendly titles like Swapped, Jumanji, The Land Before Time, and Dr. Seuss’s Horton!: Season 2.

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