Miraculous: Highly Anticipated Spin-Off Series Canceled

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has been gaining popularity since its premiere in 2015, with the titular characters fighting crime while creating an empire. With six seasons consisting of over one hundred and fifty episodes, the animated franchise from Miraculous Corps has found numerous ways to expand. Alongside a theatrical release, Miraculous has created spin-offs such as Miraculous: Stellar Force, Miraculous World, and more. Unfortunately, while the animated franchise has been growing exponentially, it seems that one spin-off might never see the light of day. Miraculous creator and director, Thomas Astruc, shared the disappointing news that Ladydragon’s story will remain untold for now.

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For those who might need a refresher or an introduction, Ladydragon first appeared as a part of the spin-off series, Miraculous World. Specifically, the heroine arrived in the special episode, Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon, and lent a hand to the titular heroes. Raised in the way of martial arts, Fei Wu would find herself as a street-smart thief, running into Marinette during this special episode. In a recent social media post, Thomas Astruc confirmed that the spin-off series, which has been on the back burner for years, would not be moving forward. Astruc, however, didn’t totally close the door on the side story becoming a reality one day.

Will Ladydragon Return?

Miraculous Corp

Previously, Astruc discussed Ladydragon’s spin-off and the work he had previously put into this superhero’s story. “My position is only creative; I have no power to greenlight any project myself, but maybe popular (friendly) pressure could work. I already wrote a spin-off bible for a Ladydragon series, a special episode set in Brazil, and a spin-off bible for a show set in Brazil as well. We wrote about how the world from Shadybug works. I got stories about how Majestia and Knight Owl met, stories about ancestors, and so on.”

The Miraculous creator also teased that there are far more stories out there waiting to be told in the beloved animated universe, “The show you know is only the tip of the iceberg. I hope one day stars will align and all of these will be greenlighted. Maybe fans could help create such alignment. Fingers crossed.”

As we speak, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir is in the throes of its sixth season, with the series still having several episodes left before it reaches its season finale. Luckily, once season six ends, there are plenty more superhero stories on the way. Miraculous has already been confirmed for a staggering ten seasons, with the creators hoping for even more past the tenth. This year will even see a live-action stage play for Cat Noir and Ladybug, proving just how big the franchise has become since it first hit the scene. While a Ladydragon spin-off might not be in the cards for now, these things can change and the popularity of the franchise might one day make it a reality.

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Via Thomas Astruc