10 Great Cartoons That Deserve To Be Called Anime

As anime has grown in popularity, so too has its influence on animation in the West and other parts of the world. Not only do shows and movies constantly reference anime like Dragon Ball Z and the works of Studio Ghibli, but they even find ways to match them artistically and stylistically, something that’s become especially common in recent years.

Anime’s influence on animation worldwide is undeniable, and it’s to the point that many people think there isn’t a true distinction between what does and doesn’t count as anime. That debate is far too old to end anytime soon, but at the very least, there are plenty of cartoons that make a great case for deserving the anime label.

10) Steven Universe

Cartoon Network

In Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe, centuries after a war between the tyrannical alien Gem Homeworld and the rebellious Crystal Gems, Earth and the wider universe are still plagued with conflict, and the only one who can fix things is Steven Universe, the precocious half-human child of Rose Quartz, who would much rather see everyone get along than fight one another.

Steven Universe’s setup as a sci-fi epic with magical girl elements frames it as a perfect crossover between Dragon Ball Z and Revolutionary Girl Utena, but even without that, it’s an all-around great show, thanks to its combination of stellar action and music and a narrative that perfectly balances heart and drama.

Steven Universe is one of the biggest cartoons of the decade for a reason, and with Steven Universe’s new spinoff, Lars of the Stars, in development, there’s plenty more in store.

9) Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is the fourth animated adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. The series is framed as taking place before the Turtles become the experienced fighters they’re known to be, and unlike previous adaptations, there’s a far larger emphasis on magic, with the Turtles even fighting with mystical weapons.

Not only is Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles far more visually stylized than other adaptations, but that leads to it having truly phenomenal animation in every episode, especially for its fight scenes. The numerous divergences from the franchise’s established lore made Rise rather controversial, but that doesn’t change how truly fantastic a show it is.

8) To Be Hero X

BeDream/Crunchyroll

BeDream’s To Be Hero X takes place in a world where superheroes draw their power from how much people believe in them. Naturally, this has led to a group of ten heroes standing out more than anyone else, but what most people are unaware of is the drama and trauma that is going on behind the scenes with them.

With its clever take on superhero stories and its blend of stylized 2D and 3D visuals. To Be Hero X is one of the most inventive animated projects of 2025, and it’s an easy contender for best anime of the year. Chinese donghua have become incredibly popular recently, and To Be Hero X is probably the best example of why.

7) Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Toei Animation

Miraculous Corp.’s Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir stars Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste, two teenagers who fight as Ladybug and Cat Noir to protect Paris from the evil Hawkmoth, all of which is complicated by the various romances they end up caught up in, including falling in love with one of their partners’ personas, but not the other.

Miraculous Ladybug is, essentially, a Western take on magical girl anime, and with its fun storytelling, cute romance subplots, and how much the 3D visuals evolve over the years, it more than succeeds at every turn. Miraculous Ladybug even recently had an anime spinoff, and despite running for over a decade, it won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

6) The Boondocks

Adult Swim

Adult Swim’s The Boondocks stars the Freemans, a moderately wealthy African American family living in the predominantly white suburbs of Woodcrest. During their time in Woodcrest, the Freemans often find themselves at the center of racial and societal conflicts that threaten themselves and the people around them, all of which tend to fluctuate in terms of their seriousness and satire.

The Boondocks is what would happen if Afro Samurai were written with the type of vulgarity associated with Adult Swim shows, but with how great the action is, combined with its hilarious comedy and stellar social commentary, it works surprisingly well. A planned revival of the series was canceled years ago, but that does nothing to diminish The Boondocks’ incredible legacy.

5) The Legend Of Korra

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra is the animated sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender. Seventy years after the original series, the new Avatar is a hotheaded Waterbender named Korra, and despite how much the world has changed since Aang’s era, Korra’s path of keeping balance is just as challenging, if not more so.

As divisive as Korra may be, between the fun cast, the same sort of stellar, anime-style visuals as the original series, and how well it expands on the universe, it’s hard not to find something to love. The next Avatar show, Seven Havens, will directly tie into Korra’s story, and hopefully, that will help it gain the appreciation it deserves.

4) KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix/Sony

In Sony Pictures Animation’s KPop Demon Hunters, the world is protected from demons by hunters who fight with the power of song; in the present, their latest incarnation is the world’s most popular K-pop group, Huntr/x, and while they’re on the verge of permanently sealing off the demon realm, one last plan from the demons threatens to ruin everything.

It’s one thing for KPop Demon Hunters to take clear visual inspiration from anime, but with its incredible soundtrack and simple, yet heartfelt story about love, friendship, and self-worth, it’s an all-around great movie to watch, as well. KPop Demon Hunters has quickly become a global phenomenon, and it deserves every bit of praise it’s received and more.

3) Castlevania

Netflix

Netflix’s Castlevania is a loose animated adaptation of the iconic video game series of the same name. After his human wife is burned at the stake for being accused of witchcraft, Dracula declares war against Wallachia and all of humanity, and it soon falls on monster hunter Trevor Belmont and his friends to put a stop to him.

Castlevania is often called an anime by virtue of being adapted from a Japanese franchise, and between its gorgeous visuals and how well it adapts the franchise into a linear narrative, it more than deserves that level of recognition. It’s a rare case of a great video game adaptation, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon.

2) Teen Titans

Warner Bros. Animation

Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans is an adaptation of the iconic superhero team from DC Comics. The show is loosely based on the 1980s incarnation by Marv Wolfman and George Perez, and while it features many iconic characters like Deathstroke, Terra, and Trigon, it’s largely divorced from the comics in terms of story and tone.

Teen Titans is often regarded as one of the greatest cartoons of the 2000s, and with its anime-style action, fun character writing, and how well it modernized the most iconic Teen Titans characters and stories, it’s easy to see why. Few Cartoon Network shows have stuck with people as well as Teen Titans, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon.

1) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender takes place in a world where people can control one of four elements that are under siege by the tyrannical Fire Nation. Only the Avatar, master of all four elements, can bring balance to the world, and that duty falls onto Aang, the last Airbender, who only gets involved after being frozen for 100 years.

Avatar has often been regarded as one of history’s greatest TV shows for its incredible animation and surprisingly mature storytelling, and even after all that time, it’s hard not to see it as anything other than a masterpiece. Avatar has always been the go-to example for cartoons that people consider anime, and there’s no show that better deserves that label.