Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Announces Live-Action Adaptation

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has become a force of nature within the animation world. With the animated series currently on its sixth season and the franchise spawning more projects to focus on the young crime fighters, it was only a matter of time before the story got a live-action adaptation of its own. Animated series, including One Piece, Dragon Ball, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more, have been making the leap to the “real world,” and it’s time for Miraculous to do the same. Coming in 2027, Cat Noir and Ladybug are hitting the stage with a brand new live-action adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by the outlet Variety, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir will be getting its own stage play next year. While story details regarding the upcoming Miraculous performance are few and far between, Miraculous Corp did confirm that the story would be an original one for the series. The upcoming stage play is also promoted as featuring “stage-to-video interactions, acrobatics, aerial choreography, illusion, dance, and puppetry.” While specific tour dates have yet to be revealed for the production, Variety confirmed that the show was being brought to life by Martin Lord Ferguson and Ella Louise Allaire. The pair previously worked on productions including Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold and Ice Age! A Mammoth Adventure, to name a few.

A Miraculous Stage Play For The Ages

Miraculous Corps

During the big reveal, Roz Nowicki, global head of consumer products at Miraculous Corp, discussed the upcoming live-action adaptation, “Miraculous has always been about more than superheroes – it’s about the courage to be yourself and the hero you choose to be every day. With this ‘Miraculous’ live stage spectacular, we’re bringing that spirit to the stage in a bold new way. Partnering with Monlove allows us to honor the heart of the franchise while reimagining it as a world-class live experience that will connect with families and fans across generations and around the globe.”

The stage play creator, Ella Louise Allaire, shared her thoughts on the production as well: “I was drawn to ‘Miraculous’ because of Marinette, she’s bright, athletic, and creative: a teenage girl portrayed as a true superhero. We need more heroes like Ladybug and Cat Noir for families and for this generation of boys and girls. Our goal is to honor these extraordinary characters and celebrate the world created by Jeremy Zag, Thomas Astruc, and Nathanaël Bronn.”

Allaire continued, “This isn’t a typical kids’ show. It’s a premium spectacle for family audiences that fuses stagecraft and technology to deliver moments you can’t get on a screen. It’s crafted like a pop concert, paced like an action film, and grounded in a fairytale, where courage is contagious.” Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir hasn’t just seen success with its main animated series, but also with its new anime adaptation, its original film, and far more. Regardless of whether the stage play is a success next year, the franchise isn’t going anywhere.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Variety