A Classic Kids WB Cartoon Returns in Surprising Way After 21 Years

A classic Kids WB! Saturday morning cartoon is about to make a surprising comeback 21 years after it first premiered! If you grew up at a certain time, then there’s a good chance you were a fan of Saturday morning cartoons. These shows would only air once a week, and usually were the only times that kids got to check out their favorite shows. But after many of these shows ended their runs on TV, a lot of them pretty much disappeared thanks to a lack of DVD, VHS or streaming releases in the years that followed.

Mucha Lucha! is one such show as the animated series had three successful seasons when it first aired as part of the Kids WB! block 24 years ago, but has been pretty much missing since it ended three year later. It’s been very tough to go back and check out the series at a solid quality without paying for every single episode through digital platforms, but Tubi is about to bring the classic show back in a big way later this March as it will be streaming alongside other massive favorites.

Mucha Lucha! Finally Streams This March

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

¡Mucha Lucha! has been announced as one of the many animated series coming to Tubi this March as part of a massive update for the streaming service. They will be streaming a ton of Warner Bros.’ classic animated shows, and that includes shows like this one that have not been made available for streaming services in the past. For one reason or another, some of these classics have been outright buried in the modern era as there just aren’t as many physical releases for their shows as there are for some of the more popular ones.

¡Mucha Lucha! was a particularly fun show that unfortunately met the same kind of fate as these other shows. It wasn’t that it was badly received or anything like that, it was just ultimately forgotten. The animated series was first created by Eddie Mort and Lili Chin back in 2002, and the series ran for three seasons (with the final season even getting a new subtitle and subtle changes to the voice cast and production) and told a story about young Luchadores learning the art of professional wrestling in a specialized school.

Why You Should Watch Mucha Lucha

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

¡Mucha Lucha! was a fun series that got around some of the censors in a hilarious way. Because while the series initially seems like it would be focused on major fights against foes, the wrestling was just used as a base for wacky adventures instead. The series focused on a young wrestler named Rikochet and his pals Buena Girl and The Flea, and saw the three of them using their special moves to take on all kinds of rivals over the course of the series’ run.

There was a cool interactive period in the middle too as the animated series even allowed fans to submit their own wrestler designs for a potential cameo in the episodes, and it was just one of those fun things that was perfect for the dawn of the Internet at the height of this series. Now that it’s coming back for streaming after all this time, fans will be able to check it out at last.

