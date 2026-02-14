Long Lost Warner Bros Cartoon Returns This Year

Earlier this week, Tubi announced that the streaming service will add dozens of animated series from Warner Bros’ library to its roster. With heavy hitters like Justice League, Ed Edd ‘n Eddy, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, The Powerpuff Girls, and The Batman just representing a few examples, the streaming service is capitalizing on these new acquisitions. Alongside many of the shows that left HBO Max, Tubi appears to be wading deep into the Warner Bros vault, resulting in some long-lost shows also making a comeback next month. One in particular was quite difficult to find in the past, but will now be available to watch for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Looney Tunes have become a major acquisition for Tubi, as the platform plans to be the exclusive spot for Bugs Bunny and company for years to come. Adding to the series, the streaming service is planning to bring on various spin-off shows that feature some of WB’s finest animated characters. Shows like Tiny Toon Adventures, Duck Dodgers, Loonatics Unleashed, and The Looney Tunes Show are just a few examples, though we gather to take a peek at a show that has been absent from streaming for some time. Taz-Mania, the long-lost Saturday morning cartoon that premiered in 1991, will arrive on Tubi on March 1st.

Taz-Mania Returns

warner bros

Taz-Mania, for those who might be unaware of this wild animated series, first premiered on Fox in 1991, presenting a wild new interpretation of the Looney Tunes’ Tasmanian Devil. While this animated series might have been lost in the past, it garnered four seasons with around sixty-five episodes, making for quite the run when it landed on Fox Kids. While Taz has always been a force of nature within the Warner Bros roster, this new take on the animated character gave him a family and supporting cast that were far different from the character we knew. Taz found himself working at a hotel while dealing with more mundane problems in this idiosyncratic series.

Ultimately, Taz-Mania was canceled after sixty-five episodes, most likely thanks to hitting the coveted “syndication number.” In the past, there was a threshold for children’s series where a show had to hit this number to run “one episode per weekday for thirteen weeks.” The series, unfortunately, didn’t find an audience in the streaming world, as it has been quite some time since it was available via any of the platforms, though considering Tubi’s luck with the Looney Tunes, it might find success beginning next month.

Warner Bros has been in the news quite a bit lately, unrelated to Bugs, Taz, and their cartoon cohorts. Recently, Netflix succeeded in purchasing Warner Bros. Discovery, creating one of the biggest mergers in the history of entertainment. At present, it has yet to be seen what this might mean for Warner Bros animated roster, but as of today, Tubi is the beneficiary of WB’s vast library.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!