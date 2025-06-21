A Fan-Favorite Buffy Character Almost Joined Firefly’s Cast (Yes, Really)

Despite the show only lasting one season, Firefly has continued to be a fan-favorite even 20 years after the show’s run ended abruptly, and thanks to behind-the-scenes interviews, we’ve still managed to learn new things about the show. That especially goes for the latest revelation, as it turns out a Buffy the Vampire Slayer character was going to be added to the cast, but that never happened due to the series being cancelled by FOX. Knowing what we know now about what could have been happening in season 2, it’s hard not to think of the possibilities that casting could have had on the show’s future.

Thanks to a clip from TikTok user the_electric_crow, James Marsters revealed that Buffy favorite Spike was actually going to join the Firefly roster. Joss Whedon even took Marsters to meet the rest of the Firefly cast, and while Marsters didn’t understand why he was meeting them at the time, he later found out that the plan was to have the team encounter Spike during their adventures, which would then lead to him joining the crew, and he even revealed his introductory scene.

“The plan was to put Spike in Firefly, which was another, Joss’ show about space. So he took me over and introduced me to the cast of Serenity, Firefly, I wish they would have just called the same thing, crazy. And I looked at all the space stuff and I thought it was cool. He introduced me to the cast and they were all really friendly and wonderful,” Marsters said.

“I didn’t know why I was being introduced to them, but apparently the idea was that they were gonna go into a bar, and this vampire would be sitting there going ‘Nothing ever changes. It never changes.’ And so Spike is immortal so he would be in the future and he was gonna join the cast, but they got cancelled,” Marsters said.

Spike would have actually been the perfect crossover between the two shows, and while it would have been jarring at first to mix in Spike with the bigger cosmic themes of Firefly, he would have likely settled right in and become a show favorite just like he had in Buffy previously. It’s a shame that fans never got to see that happen, and it might have also provided a nice boost in terms of attention and ratings at the time.

Buffy’s Revival

Ironically, this comes at a time when Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting a revival, with several original series stars returning as well. It’s not known if Marsters will also be returning, but he recently did address the revival and the stellar team that’s at the helm of it.

“I’ve been told, in no uncertain terms, that I need to shut my damn mouth. And I would not say that you should take anything from that. It’s just that we are trying…. [Marsters then corrects his pronoun usage] what I will say is that the people behind the camera are some of the best people in Hollywood. Chloe Zhao who is directing the pilot, directed Nomadland, and understands all about intimate character-driven drama. And she also directed a Marvel movie, man! She’s one of the most sought-after directors in Hollywood,” Marsters told Nerdist.

The revival is currently in the works at Hulu, but no date has been revealed yet as far as production starting or eventual release. As for Firefly, you can actually pick up a gorgeous Steelbook edition of Serenity, which doesn’t have any new special features, but has all the previously released features on 4K Blu-ray.

