Creature Commandos’ Alan Tudyk Reveals Most Intense Firefly Fan Encounter in Last Meals Clip (Exclusive)

When you’re a part of beloved franchises like Firefly, Star Wars, and DC, you are bound to have some unforgettable experiences, though that’s not relegated to the projects themselves. In a new clip from Alan Tudyk’s appearance on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals, Tudyk recalled one such experience to host Josh Scherer, which involved Firefly, the DVD box set, and somehow Saddam Hussein. It’s a surreal story and you can find Tudyk explaining what happened in our exclusive clip in the video above. You can then watch the full episode on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel on November 19th right here.

In the clip, Scherer asks Tudyk about the most intense thing he’s ever been asked at a convention, and Tudyk reveals one unforgettable story that involved a Firefly box set in the most unexpected of places. “I did meet a guy, I signed his foot. He took off his prosthetic leg and I signed his foot, and he had something else for me to sign. It was this box set, the original box set,” Tudyk said.

“He said I found this, he was in a branch of the military I want to say he was a marine, but he liberated Iraq and was in the Palaces of Saddam and in Saddam’s Palace it’s where he had found it,” Tudyk said. Finding it was one thing, but getting it out was something else entirely.

“He said it was hell getting this thing out, he said if I got caught it would have been the worst thing cuz it’s called Spoils of War or treasure or something,” Tudyk said. “There’s a name for it in the military that you were not allowed to take stuff away but he smuggled it out. So I’m like, Saddam Hussein liked Firefly.”

Tudyk is a huge fan of fan conventions in general, as it gives fans a real place to share those experiences directly with the artists. Tudyk said, “it gives [the real fans] a place to go and for the artist…to hear how your work has impacted people… a lot of people had connections with a parent or someone that they loved over Firefly or Resident Alien.”

Tudyk will be jumping into the DC Universe later this year with the debut of Creature Commandos, where he will play the deadly Doctor Phosphorus. Fans don’t have to wait too much longer before seeing James Gunn’s vision for the team come to fruition on the small screen, but in a previous interview with Collider, Tudyk teased

“It’s very good,” Tudyk said. “It’s a group of villains and it’s like, ‘Well, how the hell do all of these people fit together?’ When he [Gunn] asked me to do it. That’s all I saw. We’ve got like, Frankenstein is in there and some lady with a— she’s like a fish face, and she’s got some kind of fish tank on her head. It was like, ‘How do all—’ And then, like a robot, and the [art] seems a little bit different on each, each one has their own kind of style. I don’t know how all of this is gonna fit together. When I read it, it was the best thing I had read in so long, and it was moving. And that is what James Gunn does so well. I can’t wait for people to see it. I’ve now seen some of it and it looks really great.”

Tudyk’s episode of Last Meals hits YouTube on November 19th, and Creature Commandoes lands on HBO Max on December 5th.