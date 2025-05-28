Firefly Is Still Flying With a Serenity 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition

After all these years, fans still hold the absurdly short-lived Firefly TV series near and dear to their hearts. While hopes of a revival have dimmed considerably, there are positives. For example, DCU Nathan Fillion is at an all-time high and the 2005 Firefly film Serenity is still flying with a 20th anniversary limited edition Steelbook 4K Blu-ray release. Pre-orders are now available here at GRUV (use code SIGNUP20 at checkout for 20% off any single item) and here on Amazon with a release date set for July 22nd. Additional details can be found below.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though there are any new special features on this release, but if you don’t already own it on 4K Blu-ray, it will be worth picking up for the fancy Steelbook cover. As a limited edition, it will eventually sell out for good, so reserve a copy while you can. A complete breakdown of the special features can be found below.

Serenity 20th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Special Features:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Serenity (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Feature Commentery with Writer / Director Joss Whedon

Feature Commentary with Writer / Director Joss Whedon & Cast Members Nathan Fillion, Adam Baldwin, Summer Glau and Ron Glass

Alliance Database

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Director Joss Whedon

Outtakes

Future History – The Story of Earth That Was

What’s In A Firefly

Re-Lighting The Firefly

Joss Whedon Introduction

Extended Scenes

Take A Walk On Serenity

A Filmmaker’s Journey

The Green Clan

Session 416

U-Control: Mr. Universe’s Compendium

U-Control: Digital Tour of Serenity

U-Control: Picture in Picture

U-Control: Visual Commentary with Writer/Director Joss Whedon & Cast

Synopsis: “A passenger with a deadly secret. Six rebels on the run. An assassin in pursuit. When the renegade crew of Serenity agrees to hide a fugitive on their ship, they find themselves in an action-packed battle between the relentless military might of a totalitarian regime that will destroy anything—or anyone—to get the girl back and the bloodthirsty creatures who roam the uncharted areas of space. But, the greatest danger of all may be on their ship.”