A League of Their Own and The Good Place Star D'Arcy Carden Wants To Join Marvel

D'Arcy Carden is best known for playing Janet, the fan-favorite not-a-robot on The Good Place, which earned her an Emmy nomination back in 2020. Last year, Carden returned to TV in Prime Video's A League of Their Own series, and you can currently catch her in the new romantic comedy, Shotgun Wedding. Carden recently had a chat with IndieWire about the new movie and revealed she's interested in another role: working with Marvel Studios.

"There was an episode of The Good Place where I got to do a 10-minute fight scene and I worked with this amazing stuntman, a legendary stunt guy named Jeff Amato, and that was my first real dive into stunts where I was like, 'I love this.' And then we got to do a ton of stunts on A League of Their Own, working with this amazing stunt team. The more, the better. I would be very, very thrilled to do more of that. Marvel, I'm waiting!"

What Is Shotgun Wedding About?

Shotgun Wedding is a new romantic adventure comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The movie centers on a wedding day gone wrong and also stars Jennifer Coolidge as Duhamel's mother and features Lenny Kravitz, Sonia Braga, Cheech Main, Steve Coulter, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Selena Tan, and more. Ryan Reynolds, who serves as an EP on the film, was at one point going to star in the role that wen to Duhamel. At one point, the lead role had gone to Armie Hammer, but Duhamel took over after Hammer had to drop out amid controversy. You can read the official synopsis for the film below:

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. "'Til Death Do Us Part" takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don't kill each other first. Shotgun Wedding is now streaming on Prime Video.

