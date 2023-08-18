A League of Their Own's Second Season Scrapped by Amazon Prime Video

A League of Their Own is officially done at Prime Video. On Friday, a report from Variety confirmed that previous plans for a second and seemingly-final season of the series have been scrapped. This comes after the show was renewed for a shortened four-episode Season 2 earlier this year, after months of negotiations with Sony Pictures Television which included efforts to lower the show's licensing fee, and signing new deals for the series' cast. According to the reporting, the decision was made amid the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes, which would have pushed the time frame for a likely Season 2 debut into at least 2025.

A League of Their Own isn't the only Prime Video show to suffer this fate, as the previously-planned second season of The Peripheral has also similarly been scrapped.

Could A League of Their Own Have Gotten a Season 3?

This decision comes after very recent comments from Amazon Studios Television exec Vernon Sanders had indicated that the streamer was not only excited for A League of Their Own Season 2, but was open to even more episodes beyond that.

"I'm one of those people that believes that if magic happens and we get a great response, this doesn't necessarily have to be the end," Sanders revealed in a recent interview with The Wrap. "It will totally depend on how it performs and how the cast and creators all decide they want to revisit it if they do. So let's hope we get that big audience."

"Doing a big ensemble period piece, at the scale and level of Season One was both really gratifying but challenging. And we had a conversation with the producers about how can we bring that back but do it in a way that perhaps was a little more cost-constrained," he added. "And the producers came back to us and said, 'What if we did it as a limited series?' And we jumped at the chance and they've arced out something that we think is really dynamic. So I think the proof will be in the pudding."

What Is A League of Their Own About?

A League of Their Own, set in 1943, is about the formation of the Rockford Peaches, a women's team in the nascent All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. While her husband is away at war, Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) leaves her small town life to pursue her dream of playing professional baseball. Maxine Chapman (Chanté Adams) is an African-American woman obsessed with baseball, who cannot even get people to allow her to try out and struggles to get considered for any baseball team. The series also stars D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant. The series is co-created by Jacobson and Graham, who also worked on Prime Video's recent Daisy Jones & The Six adaptation.

The first season of A League of Their Own is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.