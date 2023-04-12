Prime Video Confirms Fan-Favorite Series Renewed for Shortened Final Season

A League of Their Own is officially getting one last hurrah on Prime Video. On Wednesday, Prime Video confirmed that the beloved series has been renewed for a second and final season, corroborating reports that surfaced earlier this spring. This new season of A League of Their Own will consist of four episodes. This reportedly comes after months of negotiations with Sony Pictures Television, including efforts to lower the show's licensing fee, and new deals needing to be signed for the series' cast.

"We're deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining A League of Their Own which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. "After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next."

"Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy," said Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. "While obviously, we were hoping for eleven seasons, we're grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world."

What is A League of Their Own about?

A League of Their Own, set in 1943, is about the formation of the Rockford Peaches, a women's team in the nascent All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. While her husband is away at war, Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) leaves her small town life to pursue her dream of playing professional baseball. Maxine Chapman (Chanté Adams) is an African-American woman obsessed with baseball, who cannot even get people to allow her to try out and struggles to get considered for any baseball team. The series also stars D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant. The series is co-created by Jacobson and Graham, who also worked on Prime Video's recent Daisy Jones & The Six adaptation.

The first season of A League of Their Own is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.